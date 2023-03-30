Here is our definitive guide to the best mirrorless cameras you can buy, from models perfect for beginners to top-end professional options.

The best mirrorless cameras are where all the exciting stuff is happening in photo and video. With manufacturers like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm and OM-System (formerly Olympus) pouring their developmental resources into their mirrorless ranges, it’s safe to say that the future of image-making is mirrorless. And happily, this isn’t just true for high-end professional shooters with bucks to spare – there are load of budget-friendly options out there for beginners too, as well as mid-range cameras to suit enthusiasts and hobbyists.

There’s a lot of choice out there, and when you’re buying into a camera system, it pays to know what you’re getting into. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and put together this guide, based on the experience of our technical review team. We’ve split this guide into three sections – mirrorless cameras for beginners, for enthusiasts and for professionals – and every camera on the list has been tested and rated by our team. We’ll never recommend a camera we don’t think is worth its price tag, no matter whether that price tag is for a few hundred or several thousand.

So, in short, you’re in good hands. If you’re not sure if a mirrorless camera is right for you, it might be worth checking out our DSLR vs mirrorless article, where we run through the advantages (and disadvantages) of each type of camera. Otherwise, let’s get into it and start figuring out which is the right mirrorless camera for you.

What to look for when choosing the best mirrorless cameras

When looking at mirrorless cameras, you want to weigh up their various specs with your shooting priorities. Having more resolution makes sense if you want to make high-quality prints of your images, but if you’re only going to be sharing images online, all those pixels will just slow down your process.

If you want to capture fast action, then a fast burst rate is a must. For low light work, a broad ISO range will help, and you may also want to consider a camera with optical image stabilisation as this allows for the use of slower shutter speeds (thus gaining more light) without blurring the image.

Also, different mirrorless cameras will use a different lens mount, so you may want to look at what lenses are available for a camera before committing.

There are a range of different sensor sizes available for mirrorless cameras – the ones we’ll be dealing with are (from smallest to largest): Four Thirds, APS-C, full-frame and medium format. Larger sensors provide better image quality, but cost more, and require bigger cameras. On that subject, mirrorless cameras come in a wide range of different sizes and weights, so have a think about how much weight you’re comfortable lugging around. If you need to get your head around sensor sizes, see our guide to APS-C vs full-frame.

In this essential buyer’s guide we take a closer look at some of the best mirrorless cameras that you can currently buy. We give our expert recommendations about what each one is best for to help you to make an informed buying decision that best suits your needs and budget…

The best mirrorless cameras for beginners

If you’re just getting started with photography or videography, mirrorless systems are an excellent choice of beginning point. Here in this first section, we’ve picked out the mirrorless cameras that offer a solid foundational platform for any beginner. They’re lightweight enough to take everywhere (which is the best way to learn to use a camera), they’re affordable enough that most users can pick them up and learn how they work – and, when it comes time to buy something more advanced, they offer a very tempting upgrade path…

Canon EOS R7

At a glance:

32.5MP APS-C sensor

Canon RF-S lens mount

30 fps shooting

4K 60p video

£1,349 / $1,499 body-only; £1,699 / $1,899 with 18-150mm lens

The Canon EOS R7 was a long-expected addition to the flagship EOS R line-up, pairing the RF lens mount with an APS-C sensor. This is the more sophisticated model than its release partner, the EOS R10, and with 32.5MP of resolution, it’s an ambitious prospect. On paper, it out-specs all of Canon’s APS-C DSLRs, as well as the entire EOS M mirrorless line, with up to 30fps continuous shooting, 5,915 AF points, and dual UHS-II SD card slots.

In our review, we were highly impressed with the EOS R7’s capabilities. Its extensive feature-set has been packed into a body that’s pleasingly light and handles well. The 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder and a 3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen are both excellent, and the weather sealing is equivalent to the EOS 90D, which is highly welcome.

Really, the only strike we had against the EOS R7 is something that will hopefully correct itself with time – the poor selection of native RF-S lenses. So far, we’ve only seen a couple of these lenses, and while the full-frame RF lenses will work with the camera, their size and price don’t really balance well with it.

Canon’s entry-level stable for the EOS R system includes a couple of models that sit beneath this one – the aforementioned EOS R10 and the more recently announced EOS R50, the latter of which we’re still in the process of testing. We reckon the EOS R7 provides the best bang-for-buck for beginners, but if your budget is limited, these cameras are also well worth considering.

Pros:

Impressive resolution for the price

Weather sealing

High-res LCD and EVF

Cons:

Poor lens selection (so far)

Beginners may prefer cheaper EOS R10

Best for: enthusiasts who want to try the R system

Read our Canon EOS R7 review

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

At a glance:

20MP Four Thirds sensor

Micro Four Thirds lens mount

15fps shooting

4K 30p video

£649 / $699 body-only

Based around a 20MP sensor, this attractive compact mirrorless model offers excellent JPEG image quality with extremely attractive colours. Paired with the TruePic VIII processor, it provides a sensitivity range of ISO 200-6400 as standard, with extended settings equivalent to ISO 80-25,600 available.

The design is stylish and the ergonomics are well laid-out, while extremely effective in-body stabilisation keeps pictures sharp. One of Olympus’s key technologies is its 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, which works with practically any lens you can fit onto the camera, aside perhaps from very long telephotos. The E-M10 IV promises 4.5 stops benefit when shooting hand-held. This allows you to keep your ISO setting down in low light, offsetting the noise disadvantage of the smaller sensor, or to use slow shutter speeds hand-held for creative motion-blur effects.

The camera’s automated systems work very well. Metering, auto white balance and colour rendition all come together here to give consistently attractive JPEG output. It’s also easy to judge in the viewfinder when you might want to lighten or darken an image for aesthetic effect, and apply the requisite level of exposure compensation.

You also get a good set of useful advanced features and the camera is supported by a fine set of small, affordable Micro Four Thirds lenses. You’ll also find the camera offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as 4K video recording. With In-Body Image Stabilisation, it offers great value for money.

Pros:

Tidy, well-packed body

Excellent auto modes

Well-designed viewfinder

Cons:

No mic socket

Raw quality lags behind APS-C peers

Best for: travel photographers

Read our Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Review

Fujifilm X-T30 II

At a glance: 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS IV sensor

Fujifilm X lens mount

Up to 30fps with electronic shutter (cropped), 20fps uncropped

4K CINE/UHD 30p video

£769 / $899 body-only The Fujifilm X-T30 II is an update to what was previously Fujifilm’s best selling and most popular camera in its X-series range, the X-T30 (and before that, the X-T20). The X-T30 came out in 2019, with an RRP of £849 body only. The X-T30 II was introduced in 2021 with an improved specification, but a reduced price of £769 body only. This makes it very competitively priced, considering what is on offer. You get the same 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor, as used in the flagship X-T4, which is roughly twice the price, as well as the same image processor. The X-T30 II also features 4K CINE video recording, a 3-inch 1.62M dot screen, and an electronic viewfinder (EVF). The improvements compared to the X-T30 are the X-T30 II’s 1.62M-dot 3-inch touchscreen, its Classic Neg and Eterna Bleach Bypass film simulation modes, an improved multi-exposure mode (up to 9 shots), High-speed video recording (FullHD, 240fps), an improved autofocus system inherited from the X-T4, an improved buffer memory and a refreshed menu system that splits stills/movie menus. The Fujifilm X-T30 Mark II is an excellent camera. The X-T30 was (and still is) a great camera, and similarly, the X-T30 II is also a great camera. Improved over the original, but at a lower price point, the X-T30 II is a great mirrorless camera for those who are looking for excellent image quality, in a compact and portable camera. Pros: Priced under the X-T30

High-speed video options

Excellent autofocus Cons: Badly placed Q button

No in-body stabilisation Best for: mirrorless beginners Read our Fujifilm X-T30 II Review Nikon Z50 At a glance: 20.9MP APS-C sensor

Nikon Z-mount

11fps continuous shooting

4K 30p video

£899 / $856 body-only Nikon’s entry-level mirrorless model produces fine images and is a delight to use. The Nikon Z50 was Nikon’s first shot at creating a DX-format mirrorless camera with an APS-C sensor. It shares the large Z mount and, as well as accepting new DX-format Z mount lenses, it can be used with Nikon’s ever-growing range of full-frame Z mount optics. Nikon F-mount lenses can also be paired via the FTZ mount adapter. It has a purposeful design, good-sized handgrip and well thought through layout of controls. Part of the Z 50’s excellent feel comes down to the fact it has a magnesium-alloy top and front chassis that gives it added strength and robustness. Handling is impressive, as you would expect from Nikon, with the camera having excellent ergonomics. The excellent electronic viewfinder and responsive touchscreen enhance the enjoyable shooting experience, and with 11fps continuous shooting and a responsive autofocus system, the Z50 rarely feels out of its depth when challenged by fast paced subjects. Whether it’s used to capture stills or snippets of video, the Z50 produces satisfying results. Overall, it’s a marvellous little APS-C format camera that offers great value for money. You can’t fail to fall in love with when you’re using it and if you’re considering shooting within Nikon’s DX-format mirrorless system the Z50 is worth a long, hard look. Pros: Well-designed handgrip

Good for stills and video

Fast, reliable autofocus Cons: Few native DX-format Z lenses

Single card slot Best for: beginners and travel photographers Read our Nikon Z50 Review The best mirrorless cameras for enthusiasts This is where the fun begins. Here, we’ve compiled some of our favourite mirrorless cameras for enthusiasts, intermediate users and those who generally know a little about what they’re doing. These cameras offer a level of depth and control exceeding that of most mirrorless models, without the huge price tags of the pro cameras (which we’ll get to next). Fujifilm X-T5 At a glance: 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

Fujifilm X lens mount

15fps shooting (mechanical shutter); 20fps (electronic shutter, 1.3x 24MP crop)

6.2K 30p / 4K 60p video

$1,699 / £1,699 body-only With the X-T5, it felt a little like Fujifilm was returning to its roots. A succession of video-leaning cameras for hybrid shooters had left purist stills photographers feeling a little left behind, and so it was a thrill when the firmly stills-oriented X-T5 made its debut in 2022. While everyone was pleased to see it sport the classic top-dial control system that has been wowing X-T enthusiasts since 2014, the real headline feature was the sensor. The X-T5 arrived with the same 40MP sensor as the Fujifilm X-H2, providing a serious resolution upgrade over the 26.1MP X-T4. Along with this, it gained sophisticated subject-detection autofocus, capable of picking out and locking onto specific subjects like humans, animals and vehicles. Like many Fujifilm models, the X-T5 is just a downright enjoyable camera to use. Its 3-way tilting screen and high-quality viewfinder give you plenty of image composition options, and image quality is terrific both in RAW and JPEG formats. Fuji’s excellent Film Simulation modes are present and correct, allowing you to imbue your images with the specific character of analogue stocks like Velvia and Astia. When it comes to producing great images straight out of camera, ones that are ready to share with no real editing required, no one does it better than Fujifilm. More reasonably priced than either of the X-H2 cameras, the Fujifilm X-T5 is an exceptional enthusiast’s camera. It’s fully featured across the board, with fast burst rates, plenty of resolution and… well, we could go on. A resounding home run by Fujifilm.

Pros: Superb quality in JPEG and RAW

Terrific handling

Subject-detection autofocus impresses Cons: Buffer fills quickly at full resolution

High-res multi-shot mode needs work Read our Fujifilm X-T5 review. Best for: enthusiast stills photographers and those who like an analogue-style experience

Panasonic Lumix G9 At a glance: 20.3MP Four Thirds MOS sensor

Micro Four Thirds lens mount

60fps continuous shooting

4K 60p video

£899 / $1,097 body-only Pitched as an outdoor and wildlife camera, the G9 should be more than capable of dealing with whatever conditions are thrown at it. Arguably the finest Micro Four Thirds format stills camera Panasonic has ever produced, the G9 backs up its sturdy construction with a winning combination of high-speed shooting at up to 60fps, fast focusing and effective in-body image stabilisation. The G9’s Four Thirds sensor has a native file format of 4:3. You can easily switch between this and the more familiar 35mm-proportioned 3:2 (or 1:1 and 16:9) in the set-up menu, but the full 4:3 sensor coverage remains visible in the EVF as shaded bands above and below the brighter 3:2 image. Ultimately it helps with composition by letting you see what lies just outside 3:2 framing, at least above and below. As the camera records 4:3 format files whatever format is selected, you can reframe the final 3:2 image slightly if needed during processing. Boasting a control layout as complete as most pro-level DSLRs, it’s an extremely versatile camera that’s capable of dealing with any subject. The G9 can stand a beating and is really good for adventure shoots. It has a few quirks: its touchscreen quick menus may be confusing to some and its AF-point joystick won’t let you move the AF point diagonally. The Panasonic Lumix G9 and its tack-sharp system lenses combine portability, high image quality and reliability to make it possibly the most capable adventure-orientated camera out there for those who want to shoot outdoors in extreme conditions. Pros: Rugged and weatherproof

Can burst shoot really fast

Well laid-out controls Cons: Limited AF-point joystick

Somewhat confusing menus Best for: outdoor explorers, travel photographers Read our Panasonic Lumix G9 Field Test Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III At a glance: 20.4MP Four Thirds MOS sensor

Micro Four Thirds lens mount

30fps shooting with fixed AF, 10fps with C-AF

Cinema 4K 24p video

£989 / $899 body-only This small, fully-featured and weather-sealed Micro Four Thirds camera is both a pleasure to use, and capable of great results. On the whole, the Mark III retains the core characteristics that have made the E-M5 range so appealing. Its body measures just 125x85x50mm yet finds space for an extensive complement of external controls, along with Olympus’s class-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilisation. The main update is the addition of a 20MP sensor borrowed from the OM-D E-M1 Mark II that includes on-chip phase detection for much-improved autofocus. However the E-M5 III is also 55g lighter than its predecessor at a featherweight 414g, thanks mainly to the body shell being made from polycarbonate rather than metal. The result is a camera with a rare combination of portability, ruggedness and high capability that’s a real pleasure to use. There are many advanced features. They include a comprehensive intervalometer and time-lapse movie mode; focus bracketing and in-camera focus stacking for close-up photography; keystone correction for converging verticals and horizontals previewed live in the viewfinder; and in-camera rectilinear conversion with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye Pro lens. Olympus’s Live Time and Live Bulb allow you to watch long exposures build up in real time, while Live Composite overlays multiple long-exposure shots, adding only brighter areas onto the original frame. This allows light trails to be built up without overexposing the entire image. On-chip phase detection enables fast, decisive autofocus. The camera even has a high-resolution mode that can shoot images up to 80MP in size. There’s plenty here to tempt existing E-M5 or E-M10 series owners to update or it’s an interesting option for anyone looking for a more portable alternative to a DSLR system. If you like the sound of a camera that’s small, handles well and gives attractive images, and value usability above staring at pixels on-screen, it should certainly be high on your shortlist. Pros: Full weather-sealing

Clever Live Composite modes

Relatively lightweight Cons: Smaller sensor

No AF-point joystick Best for: enthusiasts who want a lightweight setup Read our Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Review Panasonic Lumix GH6 At a glance: 25.2MP Four Thirds sensor

Micro Four Thirds lens mount

75fps shooting (electronic shutter, fixed AF), 8fps (with C-AF)

5.7K 60p video

£1,999 / $1,997 body-only Rumours of the death of Micro Four Thirds proved greatly exaggerated when Panasonic dropped this rip-roaring update to the video-focused GH series. The Panasonic Lumix GH6 builds on the legacy of the GH4, which was one of the first consumer cameras to offer 4K video, and is one of the best vlogging and filmmaking cameras you can buy right now. The big upgrade here is codecs – the Lumix GH6 offers pretty much every filmmaking codec that anyone could desire, including Apple ProRes, as well as the V-Log colour profile. You can shoot Full HD at up to 300fps, and 5.7K video at up to 60fps, and really, do just about anything else you want to do, video-wise. It’s such a full featured cine camera that it’s incredible it only comes with a price tag of £1,999. It’s going toe-to-toe with full-frame cameras that cost twice as much. In our review, we found little to criticise. It’s slightly disappointing that Panasonic stuck with the dated contrast-based Depth From Defocus autofocus system, and maybe 6K Photo Mode would have been nice. But this is a hell of a camera, especially for filmmakers. Pros: Incredible suite of video options

Excellent value for money

Superb stabilisation Cons: Dated autofocus system

Smaller sensor won’t appeal to everyone Best for: filmmakers Read our Panasonic Lumix GH6 review OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 At a glance: 20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

Micro Four Thirds lens mount

50fps with C-AF, up to 120fps fixed AF

Cine 4K 60p video

£1,999 / $2,199 body-only The OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 is OM Digital Solutions’ 2022-launched E-M1 III update, with a brand-new, never before seen 20MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor, updated body design, high-resolution OLED EVF, updated vari-angle touch-screen and a completely redesigned menu system. The new sensor, along with a new image processor, allows for high-speed continuous shooting, at 120fps at full-resolution, an improved ISO range, (up to ISO 102,400), which OMDS say will give up to 2 stops noise improvement, as well as one extra stop of dynamic range. In-body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) has long been a feature of Olympus cameras, and using 5-axis Sync IS with a compatible lens will give up to 8 stops of correction. When using a non-sync lens, you can expect up to 7 stops of IS. The controls are all neatly positioned to make them easy to reach, and you have direct access to the most important settings, with dedicated ISO, Exposure compensation, and AF-ON buttons. There’s a dedicated video record button, and the majority of buttons and controls can be customised to your own personal preferences. The ISO button also doubles as image rating button in playback, so you can quickly give images a star rating out of 5. The camera body has a solid metal construction, and with multiple seals it offers improved weather-sealing than other Olympus cameras, being the first to offer an IP53 rating being both dust- and splash-proof when used with specific PRO lenses. If you enjoy shooting with Olympus cameras, then the refinements made with the OM-1, along with the improved image quality, features, and improved video options, makes this camera a real joy to use, with the updated menu systems another welcome change. Without doubt, the OM System OM-1 is the best Micro Four Thirds camera currently available (as of June 2022), and goes beyond what you would expect from a £2000 camera in terms of subject detection AF, high-speed performance, and the sheer number of useful shooting features available. Pros: Highly effective stabilisation

Rugged weatherproofing

Exceptional autofocus Cons: Menus not touch-sensitive

‘Only’ 20MP Best for: outdoor photographers, especially bird photographers Read our OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 Review Fujifilm X-H2S At a glance: 26.2MP APS-C stacked BSI CMOS sensor

Fujifilm X lens mount

40fps shooting

6K 30p video recording

£2,499 / $2,499 body only The high-spec, high-performance Fujifilm X-H2S absolutely shows off what’s best about APS-C. It’s great for sports, great for wildlife and great for action, with a stacked 26.2MP X-Trans CMOS sensor that enables super-fast readout speeds. It’s an incredibly ambitious camera, capable of shooting at up to 40fps in full-resolution Raw format, and boasting AI-powered subject-recognition autofocus. As we said in our review, one way that the Fujifilm X-H2S eclipses other APS-C models is in its control layout. Immensely customisable, and robust-feeling in the hand, it’s streets ahead of APS-C contemporaries like the Sony A6000 series in terms of handling. The move away from the dial-led controls of other Fujifilm cameras also makes it handle more like a professional model from Canon or Nikon. It really comes into its own when paired with a good telephoto lens like the XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 – you get shooting speeds and real reach in an incredibly lightweight package. The Fujifilm X-H2S is gunning all-around for a professional user, or at least a serious enthusiast, and this is reflected in the price. At £2,499, it’s among the most expensive APS-C cameras ever released. The price is justifiable in terms of what the camera offers – stacked sensors are just expensive to make – but how many people are going to pay it? Pros: Impressive shooting speeds

Lightweight but powerful setup

AI-powered autofocus Cons: Intimidating price for APS-C Best for: action shooters who want a light setup Read our Fujifilm X-H2S review Nikon Z6 II At a glance: 24.5MP full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor

Nikon Z lens mount

14fps shooting

4K video

£2,099 / $1,966 body-only This remarkably versatile full-frame mirrorless camera boasts a 24.5MP sensor, a 273-point phase detection AF system and fast burst shooting up to 14fps. Users will be bowled over by the excellent electronic viewfinder, as well as the quality of the images produced. On the outside, the Z6 II looks almost identical to its Z6 predecessor, and uses the same image sensor too. But, crucially, it gains a second card slot that accepts the cheaper and widely compatible SD format. The cards can be used in backup, overflow or segregated recording modes. The Z6 II also boasts dual Expeed 6 processors, which provide improved autofocus, meaning that face and eye tracking is now available during video recording for both humans and animals. DSLR users will find all the key buttons and dials that they expect, including twin electronic controls dials for changing exposure settings (one each under the forefinger and thumb), a well-placed AF-area joystick and AF-ON button, and top-plate ISO and exposure compensation buttons. Key features include a dust and drip resistant body design for use in demanding conditions, and 5-axis in-body image stabilisation to help keep both still images and video footage sharp, no matter what lens you use. This includes both native Z-mount optics, and the huge range of F-mount SLR lenses that can be used via the FTZ mount adapter. You also benefit from 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilisation, and 4K video recording. Pros: Dual card slots

Improved tracking AF

Rapid continuous shooting Cons: Not a huge jump over Z6

Non-articulating screen Best for: enthusiasts Read our Nikon Z6 II review Sony A7 IV At a glance: 33MP full-frame sensor

Sony FE lens mount

10fps shooting

4K 30p video

£2,399 / $2,498 body-only While many of Sony’s full-frame Alpha mirrorless cameras are specialists, the A7 models are good at a bit of everything. And the A7 IV is really, really good at a bit of everything. Its 33MP sensor captures a generous level of detail; its 10fps burst-rate, while not class-leading, is more than enough for a lot of users. ISO performance is generally very good, with even images at 25,600 being usable with a bit of processing. Good work across the board. There’s plenty more we could heap praise on here, and it’s worth reading our full review to get a detailed understanding of this camera, as you start to get a sense of how it comes together. That 10fps burst rate, for instance, is paired with a buffer depth that’s effectively unlimited if you’re using a memory card that’s fast enough to keep up. Really, our only bugbear with the A7 IV is something that’s common to pretty much all Sony cameras – the convoluted, unintuitive menu systems that make it needlessly hard to navigate. It’s just something you’ll need to get used to. Pros: Does everything well

Good high-ISO performance

Huge buffer depth Cons: Complicated autofocus system

Menus are hard to navigate Best for: hybrid photo/video content creators Read our Sony A7 IV review Nikon Z7 II At a glance: 45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

Nikon Z lens mount

10fps shooting (Single AF)

4K 60p video

£3,099 / $2,996 body-only The Nikon Z7 II improves over the original Nikon Z7 in a number of subtle but important ways, making an already very good camera, even better. The camera now features improved continuous shooting, dual card slots, and face/eye/animal detection AF. There’s a 45.7MP full-frame sensor that provides stunning image quality, backed up by 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and fast, accurate autofocus. The viewfinder is superb, and F-mount SLR lenses can be used via the FTZ adapter. The high-resolution sensor will be appealing to landscape photographers or anyone that craves a serious amount of detail. It’s also useful for cropping if you want to shoot from a distance, too. You get up to 10fps shooting which, while not superb for action, isn’t too bad if it’s not something you shoot relatively often. But if you’re frequently shooting action, the Z6 II and certainly the Z9 cameras are probably better choices within Nikon’s mirrorless range. It can also shoot 4K video, albeit with a crop. The Z7 II feels fantastic in the hand and is a delight to pick up and use. Then there’s its fabulous image quality, which is remarkably impressive and offers magnificent latitude when processing Raw files. This is a fantastic all-rounder, which works well for professionals and dedicated enthusiasts who perhaps don’t have the need or the budget for a Z9. Pros: Well-designed body

Second card slot

Excellent viewfinder Cons: Minor refresh on Z7

Crop on 4K 60p video Best for: wedding and event photographers Read our Nikon Z7 II Review Canon EOS R6 Mark II At a glance: 24.2MP full-frame sensor

Canon RF lens mount

40fps shooting

4K 60p video

£2,779 / $2,499 body only The original Canon EOS R6 was already a superb full-frame all-rounder, one that scooped our Product of the Year award back in 2021. As such, you can hardly blame Canon for not exactly reinventing the wheel when it came time to bring out the EOS R6 Mark II. This version makes relatively few changes to what was already a superb camera, but the ones it does make are well-chosen, making it one of the best all-around cameras for enthusiasts and professionals. For a start, while the previous model had a 20MP sensor, this one ups it to a 24.2MP full-frame chip. That may not sound like much, but it makes a real difference when it comes to cropping and printing, and should satisfy the stills shooters who felt that 20MP was perhaps a little on the stingy side. Elsewhere, the EOS R6 II gets what was the must-have feature of the year 2022: subject-detection autofocus, powered by AI to lock onto specific subjects with unerring accuracy. This combines beautifully with the increased burst rates – the EOS R6 Mark II can rack up to 40fps with its electronic shutter, or a still-respectable 12fps full-resolution RAW with the mechanical shutter if you don’t want to run the risk of rolling shutter or distortion (which can happen). DSLR holdouts will likely find themselves mightily tempted by the EOS R6 Mark II. It’s handling is excellent, with a large, deep handgrip and loads of external physical controls. The viewfinder is lively and responsive with a 120fps refresh rate, while the LCD screen can be set to face almost any angle. In terms of its ability to shoot, well, anything, the EOS R6 Mark II. It’s on the expensive side for an enthusiast’s camera, but at the same time, it’s difficult to think of another camera at this price point that’s this good at everything. Build up a solid set of RF lenses and you’ve get a setup to tackle all situations. Pros: Excellent design and handling

Shoots and focuses like a demon

Very impressive image quality Cons: RF mount lacks third-party AF lenses

Some shutter distortion with electronic shutter Best for: Read our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review

Best mirrorless cameras for professionals And at last, here we are at the best of the best. In this section, you’ll find mirrorless cameras commanding pretty serious prices – but that makes sense given that these are designed for professional photographers and videographers. Here you’ll find dazzlingly high megapixel counts, full-frame sensors (and larger), super-fast burst rate and AI-powered autofocus systems intelligent enough to recognise specific subjects. Sony A7R V At a glance: 61MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Sony FE-mount

10fps continuous shooting

8K 24fps video

£3,999 / $3,898 body-only Sony’s A7R cameras have long led the way in terms of resolution for full-frame mirrorless, and right now if you want megapixels, the A7R V is your port of call. It sports a full-frame chip with 61MP of resolution to play with – currently only the Sigma fp L has it tied, and nobody at all in the world of full-frame has it beat. Of course, this was also true of the previous A7R IV / A7R IVA – the Mark V version uses the same sensor as its predecessor. So, as someone staring down the barrel of that $4K price tag might reasonably ask, what exactly is new? The short answer is everything else. Sony has sensibly decided that most people probably didn’t need many more than 61 megapixels (for now, at least), and instead set about upgrading all other aspects of the camera. As such, the A7R V benefits from such up-to-the-minute features as subject-detect autofocus, which we’ve already seen a few times in this guide. The A7R V isn’t exactly a speedster, but with this system and 10fps burst shooting, it does reasonably well with fast subjects, and certainly makes itself credible for more than stately landscapes. There are external improvements too. The A7R V gets a nice big viewfinder with buckets of resolution, as well as a redesigned screen that combines an up/down tilting mechanism with a fully articulating side hinge. More? Sony also beefed up the in-body stabilisation, which is now rated up to eight effective stops, and can be used in a multi-shot composite mode to produce images up to 240MP in resolution. The catch is, of course, the price. Sony’s line used to be made up of quite specialised models with different functions, but these days all its cameras seem to be good at everything – and come with a price tag that reflects that. Only time will tell whether this is a savvy strategy on Sony’s part – and only you can tell whether all the features of the A7R V are worth its intimidating price tag. Pros: Highest-resolution full-frame

Reliable subject-detection autofocus

Variable resolution raw recording Cons: Sony’s menus are still a mess

No in-camera raw conversion Best for: landscape shooters and print makers