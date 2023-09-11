The Fujifilm X100V isn’t just one of the best Fujifilm cameras or the best retro styled cameras, it’s also one of the most popular compact cameras around right now. And that also, unfortunately, means it’s one of the hardest to get. A surge of interest in the X100V began on TikTok in late 2022, with users promising that it was a digital camera capable of creating images that ‘feel like film’. And since then, it has been incredibly hard to get your hands on one, with orders backed up and retailers unable to offer more concrete shipping estimates than ‘4-6 months’ (though they’ll happily take your money up front, of course).

Look, we get it. We absolutely raved about this wonderful retro-style compact in our Fujifilm X100V review, and its combination of stylish looks, a tactile control experience, responsive shooting and the famous Film Simulation modes all add up to a heck of a camera for anyone. But if you don’t like the sound of potentially waiting half a year, you might want to start considering alternatives.

So, we’ve put together this list of readily available retro-styled cameras that deliver a similar experience to the X100V, based on our experience of testing and reviewing them. With representation from plenty of the best camera brands for JPEGs, these are cameras for those who like to shoot first, and worry about editing later.

Best Fujifilm X100V alternatives – and vintage retro styled cameras

Before we get to the list, it’s worth explaining our criteria for choosing. These are the key aspects that make the Fujifilm X100V so appealing – and therefore, the qualities we’ve looked for when coming up with our alternatives.

Classic retro vintage camera styling. This isn’t purely a matter of cosmetics – aping the look of classic film cameras means control dials on the top plate and an aperture ring on the lens. It makes for a much more tactile photographic experience than delving around in menus. While Fujifilm is the master of retro-styled cameras, there are a few chic alternatives from the likes of Nikon and Olympus, as we’ll see.

A large sensor and a bright lens is also key to the X100V’s appeal. Having an APS-C sensor and f/2 lens means the camera can deliver excellent images even when the light gets low. The fact that the lens is a fixed 35mm equivalent prime may put some off initially – what, you mean I can’t zoom? But many users of X100 cameras quickly learn to embrace the act of moving your feet rather than the optics of your lens when you want to reframe a shot. It makes you a more agile, involved photographer.

Film Simulations. These are specific JPEG shooting modes that simulate the looks of famous film stocks like Astia, Provia, Velvia and others, producing fantastically shareable images straight out of camera. Other camera brands like Olympus offer vintage filters of their own, but none quite on the same level.

So, here we’ve found a number of retro styled digital cameras that will give you some of these same features, plus some additional features that you might find useful, such as interchangeable lenses and/or a zoom lens. For some tips on how to get the most out of these cameras once you’ve chosen one, check out our essential street photography guide.

Best X100V alternative: Fujifilm X100F

The Fujifilm X100F in black – also available in silver

At a glance:

Compact camera

24.2MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor; 35mm (equiv.) f/2 lens

Film Simulation modes

Hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder

Price: around $1,100 / £1,100 (used)

If you can’t find the X100V, or the price has shot up, then the previous models in the X100 range offer the same sensor size, and similar lens, with a bright f/2 lens. The X100V has an updated lens, with improved image quality, and better macro performance, but if you want to save money, you still get great image quality from the X100F.

The X100F has a 24MP APS-C sensor, a 23mm f/2.0 lens, equivalent to 35mm in 35mm film terms, as well as a hybrid optical / electronic viewfinder that makes the Fujifilm X100 series unique.

If you want to expand further, with the ability to change lenses, you could look at a camera like the Fujifilm X-T30 II. You may be able to find the Fujifilm X100F available for new, but it’s plentifully available on the second-hand market.

Pros:

Same proposition as X100V

Hybrid viewfinder

Gorgeous image quality

Cons:

Still quite hard to find

Read our full Fujifilm X100F review

Best X100V alternative: Ricoh GR IIIx

Ricoh GR IIIx in hand, close-up. Photo credit: Tim Coleman

At a glance:

Compact camera

24MP APS-C sensor, 40mm (equiv.) f/2.8 lens

0.12m close-focusing distance

3in, 1.04m-dot fixed LCD screen

Price: $1,046 / £999

While it may not quite have the same retro looks, the Ricoh GR IIIx is the camera that probably best approximates what the Fujiilm X100V does. For that reason, it’s a solid alternative choice, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that you can pick it up a good deal cheaper.

The GR IIIx is also a fixed-lens compact built around an APS-C sensor. Small and snappy, it’s designed for street photography and everyday shooting. The lens is a 40mm equivalent, so a little longer than the X100V’s 35mm optic, and it carries a maximum aperture of f/2.8 rather than f/2. This is still nice and bright, so you can achieve shallow depth of field and shoot in low light.

The GR IIIx is a minorly reworked version of the GR III, which is essentially identical except for the fact that it uses a wider 28mm equivalent lens. Feel free to choose either camera based on the kinds of images you think you’ll like to shoot – the GR IIIx will be better for naturalistic street shooting, while you may prefer the GR III if you’re going to be doing a lot of architecture and interiors. Whichever you go for, you’ll get a snappy, high-quality camera that consistently produces vivid, colourful images.

While there are some decent in-camera Raw processing options and Picture Styles, the GR IIIx doesn’t quite produce the same filmic look as an X100V. Also, as we found in our review, you may find yourself chafing against the limitations of composing on a fixed LCD screen – some tilting functionality really wouldn’t have gone amiss. Also, bear in mind that the GR IIIx doesn’t come with a viewfinder – Ricoh does sell an attachable one, though it adds a wince-inducing $250/£299 to the cost of the camera that’ll negate your cost-saving over the X100V (which has both a viewfinder and tilting screen built in).

With all that said, the Ricoh GR IIIx is a likeable, fun camera to use, and a credible alternative to the X100V experience.

Pros:

Probably the closest X100 analogue out there

40mm equiv. lens is great for street

Cheaper than X100V

Cons:

No viewfinder (costly optional extra)

Fixed LCD screen

Read our Ricoh GR IIIx review

Best mirrorless X100V alternative: Fujifilm X-S10

The Fujifilm X-S10, with a kit lens, will set you back about the same outlay as an X100V would. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

Mirrorless camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor, Fujifilm X lens mount

30fps continuous shooting with 1.25x crop; 20fps electronic shutter; 8fps mechanical shutter

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Price: $1399 / £1299 (with 18-55mm lens)

If you can’t get your hands on Fujifilm’s most famous compact, then you may want to consider plunging into its range of X-mount mirrorless cameras. We’d recommend a good place to start would be the X-S10, which isn’t the newest camera on the block, but delivers an excellent shooting experience for a reasonable price.

Buying an X-S10 with Fujifilm’s 18-55mm kit lens, will cost you around $1,399 / £1,299 assuming you buy new, and this is about the same price as an X100V. There’s plenty of shared DNA between the two cameras, which were both announced in 2020 (the X100V at the start of the year, the X-S10 towards the end). They use the same 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor for one, so pick up a Fujifilm XF 23mm f2 R WR lens for the X-S10 and you’ve essentially hacked your way to a very similar shooting setup (though if your budget stretches, the XF 23mm f1.4 R is a much better lens).

Despite this, there are quite a few differences between the two cameras that are worth weighing up. The X-S10 has 5-axis built-in stabilisation, while the X100V does not. However, the X100V’s built-in lens gives it a much a slimmer form factor in use, and there’s a greater emphasis on physical control dials, which many photographers simply prefer. The compact X100V also has that gorgeous hybrid optical viewfinder, while X-S10 users have to make do with a serviceable but unremarkable EVF. But then, of course, there’s the whole raison d’être behind this article – the X-S10 is much easier to get your hands on, even after the arrival of its successor, the X-S20.

Pros:

Flexibility of interchangeable lenses

IBIS (in-body image stabilisation)

Widely available for a good price

Cons:

Fairly utilitarian, uninspiring design (by Fujifilm standards)

Lacks the X100V’s gorgeous hybrid viewfinder

Read our full Fujifilm X-S10 review and our Fujifilm X-S10 field test in New Zealand.

Best vintage style Olympus camera: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (in black) – this is also available in silver and black, giving a retro styled look

At a glance:

Mirrorless camera

20MP Four Thirds sensor, Micro Four Thirds lens mount

15fps continuous shooting

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Price: $799 / £749 (with 14-42mm lens)

For vintage looking photos, and multiple filters, have a look at the Olympus / OM System range of cameras.

Any Olympus or OM System model will be a great choice, but for someone looking for one that can capture it all without much expense, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is great value, not only is it compact and lightweight, but also features an electronic viewfinder, has 4K video recording, and looks like an old school SLR camera.

You’ll find a 20MP sensor, a vast range of Micro Four Thirds lenses, with budget to premium options. For a similar look to the Fujifilm X100V, the Panasonic 20mm f/1.7 lens would be a good choice, although the focus can be a little slow, so isn’t going to be the best option if you also plan on shooting video.

Look for the silver and black version for the classic vintage camera look, and combine that with the Olympus Art Filters, and you’ll find that there are a number of different looks available, including an Art Filter specifically designed to give you a Vintage photo style.

Pros:

Loads of lens options

Easy to use and good value for money

Stylish Art Filter options

Cons:

Raw image quality of sensor inferior to APS-C

No mic socket

Read our full Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review

For a compact with a zoom lens: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II

Panasonic LX100 II

At a glance:

Compact camera

17MP Four Thirds sensor, 24-75mm (equiv.) f/1.7-2.8 lens

2.76M-dot electronic viewfinder

Multi aspect ratio shooting

Price: $997 (new) / around £780 (used)

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 II impresses with a bright f/1.7-2.8 aperture wide-angle zoom lens, equivalent to 24-75mm, giving you both the wide-angle view, as well as the ability to zoom. All without having to worry about changing your lens if you don’t want to.

External manual controls give you quick access to aperture control, shutter speeds, exposure compensation, as well as the aspect ratio should you wish to change this. The camera features a metal build, which adds to the premium feel of the camera.

The camera features 4K video recording, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but downsides include a relatively small electronic viewfinder, and the screen is fixed, without the tilting ability of the other cameras on this list.

There are a range of filters available, including high contrast monochrome, as well as retro and vintage looking filters.

Pros:

Bright zoom lens

Lovely metallic finish

Multi-aspect ratio shooting options

Cons:

Small viewfinder

Fixed screen

Read our full Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review and our Panasonic Lumix LX100 II long-term test.

Vintage style Nikon: Nikon Z fc

Nikon Zfc with 28mm SE lens, photo Andy Westlake

At a glance:

Mirrorless camera

20.9MP APS-C sensor, Nikon Z lens mount

11fps continuous shooting

209-point autofocus

Price: $1096 / £999 (with 16-50mm lens)

The Nikon Zfc makes it onto this list thanks to the retro, vintage, classic styling, however, the internals are fully modern, with 4K video recording, a 20MP APS-C sensor, and access to Nikon’s Z-Mount lens range. However, it’s worth noting that very few APS-C (DX) Z-Mount lenses feature aperture control, so this is one aspect that could be missing if you choose the “wrong” lens.

It’s definitely got the “vintage” look, as well as external manual controls including ISO speed, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. Aperture is adjusted using the front command dial, and there’s a small LCD screen on the top that shows you your aperture. The vari-angle touchscreen can be used for selfies and vlogging.

Pros:

Very stylish build

External manual controls

Handy vari-angle touchscreen

Cons:

Not many Z-mount lenses for APS-C (still)

Nikon Z50 is essentially identical inside, and cheaper

Read our Nikon Z fc review

The deluxe option: Leica Q3

The Leica Q3 is a beautiful compact camera, with a not-so-beautiful price tag. Credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

Compact camera

60.3MP full-frame sensor, 23mm f/1.7 lens

ISO 50-100,000

5.76m-dot, 0.76x viewfinder

Price: £5,300 / $5,995

With the winning combination of an ultra-high resolution sensor and an optically stabilised 23mm f/1.7 lens, the Leica Q3 is essentially a significantly up-market version of an X100V. With traditional Leica styling, including manual focus and aperture rings on the lens and a stepped top-plate with rounded corners, the Leica Q3 simply exudes classic cool. It’s not a case of style over substance though – this is a hell of a camera in all respects.

It uses a variant of the 60MP full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor that was introduced in the Leica M11, only with the addition of on-sensor phase detection pixels for autofocus. This means that the Q3’s autofocus system can keep up with the kinds of shoots a camera like this is realistically going to be used for – street shots, travel, day to day photography. The images it produces are utterly sublime, with the lens in particular delivering exceptional performance. In our review, we found the Leica Q3 to consistently be a delight to use.

It’s worth noting that unlike the X100V, this is probably more a camera for those who prefer to shoot in RAW and process images to their liking, rather than the immediacy of shooting in JPEG. And the other thing worth noting is, of course, the cost. This is a premium Leica camera, and it is priced as such, meaning it will likely be out of the reach of most users.

Pros:

Excellent, traditional-style handling

Sharp, stabilised f/1.7 lens

Fast, capable autofocus

Cons:

Expensive

Standard JPEG colour output somewhat lacklustre

