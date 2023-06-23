The Nikon Z mirrorless system is now firmly established with a wide choice of optics, so here’s our pick of the best Nikon Z mount lenses on sale. From wide-angle primes to telephoto zooms, we’ve got the lenses here for any Nikon mirrorless user to fill up their kit bags with – no matter their budget.

We’ve been strict with our inclusions for this guide – only lenses that have been reviewed by our technical team, and received either a top score of 5 stars or a close-to-top score of 4.5 star, are eligible to be included. That means we’re only recommending the best of the best here. But that doesn’t mean this is just the expensive stuff; there’s a lens priced at under $300 / £300 on this list. If we think a lens justifies its price tag, then it makes it onto this list – that’s all there is to it.

We haven’t forgotten about Nikon’s APS-C cameras, including the Nikon Z30, Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z fc. These can take full frame Nikon Z lenses directly, but with standard or ‘kit’ lenses, you’re better off with Nikon’s specially designed Nikkor Z DX lenses. These include the:

Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 VR

Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR

Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f4.5-6.3 VR

Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR

Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7

Nikon is bringing out new lenses frequently as it fills out its Z-mount lens range, including the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S, Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 and Nikkor Z 70-180mm f/2.8.

The main lenses we’ve included in this guide are a mix of types and of focal lengths, and come at a range of prices from budget to top-end. They’ve all got one thing in common though – they’re seriously impressive lumps of glass!

How to choose the best Z-mount lens

You may be asking yourself what focal length of lens you need. This is going to depend largely on what you want to shoot. If you’re planning on capturing wide vistas in landscape, or large frame-filling architecture shots, a wide-angle (anything less than 28mm or so) is a good bet. If you want a good naturalistic walk-around lens, then a standard lens (35-50mm) is your port of call. For portraiture a short telephoto (about 85mm) is a good bet, as this will flatter facial features and help you get plenty in the frame. And if you’re capturing distant subjects, then a long telephoto of more than 150mm will be essential.

There’s more to it of course, as we will discuss as we get into the lenses, but this is a good way to start thinking about it. You may also want to consider a zoom lens to allow you to have multiple perspectives in one optic. This is useful, but does tend to have an impact on image quality. Prime lenses, i.e. those with a fixed focal length, can’t be beat for delivering ultimate sharpness.

All of Nikon’s full-frame Z-series cameras feature in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), and this helps keep images sharp when using slower shutter speeds, but you’ll still benefit from a lens with built-in Vibration Reduction (VR), as this will also help, particularly with longer telephoto lenses.

If you own an APS-C (DX) camera, then it’s worth noting that these cameras (the Z30, Z fc and the Z50) don’t have IBIS, and will therefore benefit from a VR lens. Also, there aren’t that many DX-format Z lenses yet. While you can use a full-frame lens on a DX body, they will be subject to a 1.5x crop factor that increases their effective focal length (for instance, a 50mm lens would provide the equivalent perspective of a 75mm lens)

So, read on for our round-up of the current Best Z-Mount Lenses for Nikon cameras…

Best standard zoom lens for Z-Mount: Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

Nikon Z7 II with 24-70mm f/2.8 lens (MT)

At a glance:

17 elements in 15 groups

Weight: 805g

Price: $2,096 / £2,119

The Nikkor Z 24-70mm f2.8 S lens is a premium “standard” zoom lens, giving an f2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, weather sealing, and professional level build quality. Nikon has managed to make a smaller and lighter lens when compared to the F-Mount 24-70mm f2.8 lens, however, the F-Mount lens features VR, whereas the Z 24-70mm lens relies on in-body image stabilisation. One thing to note, is the price, which could be too expensive for some, but Nikon also offer a clever retracting 24-70mm f4 lens and a new Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8, both of which are half the price.

Pros:

Superb build quality and weather sealing

Outstanding sharpness and contrast

Cons:

On the pricey end

No built-in stabilisation

Read our Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review

Best long standard zoom for Z-Mount: Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S

Nikkor Z 24-120mm f4 S. Photo credit: Amy Davies At a glance: 16 elements in 13 groups

Weight: 630g

Price: $1,096 / £969 The Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S offers a good compromise between a broad focal length, a fixed aperture, the promise of superior image quality and a reasonably travel-friendly size and weight. At £1,199, it’s just over half what you’d pay for the 24-70mm f/2.8. As part of Nikon’s pro-level S-series you’d expect good performance and the 24-120mm doesn’t disappoint. A great option for travel photography or if you’re looking for a good zoom range and to keep the weight down in your kitbag. Pros: Built just right for travel

Good optical performance

Affordable price Cons: f/4 can be limiting

No built-in stabilisation Read our Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S review

Best premium wide-angle Z-mount zoom: Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S with Z7, Photo: Michael Topham / AP At a glance: 16 elements in 11 groups

Weight: 650g

Price: $2,296 / £2,319 The Nikkor Z 14-24mm f2.8 S wide-angle zoom offers an f2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, and gives highly impressive image quality. There’s a customisable control ring, and like other premium Z mount lenses features a built-in display panel. There’s weather sealing, as you’d expect, as well as excellent flare resistance. There’s only one downside to this lens, and that’s the price, at £2389. Pros: Outstanding image quality

Rubberised zoom/focus rings

Lighter than F-mount counterpart Cons: Control ring somewhat over-sensitive

Painful asking price Read our Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S review Best telephoto zoom for Z-Mount: Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S. Photo credit: Michael Topham At a glance: 21 elements in 18 groups

Weight: 1,360g

Price: $2,396 / £2,419 The telephoto zoom lens offers stunning image quality, with fast and quiet autofocus. As a pro lens, you’ll also find that it is weather sealed, keeping it safe in inclement weather conditions. Vibration Reduction (VR) is included and works in combination with IBIS if the camera has it. Being priced at £2,419, quality doesn’t come cheap, but the lens does deliver exceptional optical performance, so is easily justified. Pros: Built in Vibration Reduction

Gorgeous image quality with excellent aberration control

Removable tripod foot Cons: Very expensive

Just as heavy as F-mount equivalent Read our Nikkor Z 70-200mm f2.8 VR S review.

Best mid-price Z-mount wide-angle zoom: Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8

The Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 lens. Photo credit: Angela Nicholson.

At a glance:

13 elements in 11 groups

Weight: 450g

Price: $996 / £1,109

While this isn’t one of Nikon’s top-flight ‘S’ lenses, it carries a four-figure price tag so that makes it premium in our book. Fortunately, the Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 acquits itself well, covering a useful standard focal range with a constant aperture of f/2.8 that gives the user real versatility in the field. Image quality is excellent across the frame, and while the construction isn’t fully weather sealed, the rubber gasket around the mount helps keep out dust and moisture.

Pros:

Pleasingly lightweight for an f/2.8

Can close-focus

Image quality is excellent

Cons:

Minimal physical controls

Quite a narrow zoom range

Read our Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 review

Best long telezoom for Z-Mount: Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S

Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S. Photo credit: Amy Davies

At a glance:

25 elements in 20 groups

Weight: 1,435g

Price: $2,496 / £2,419

Up until the arrival of this Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S telephoto zoom the longest focal length in the Nikkor zoom lens range for full-frame Z-series cameras only went up to 200mm. This versatile zoom can be paired with 1.4x (making up to 560mm) or 2x (making up to 800mm) teleconverters to further boost focal length capabilities for sports and wildlife. It also includes Vibration Reduction, which promises up to 5.5 stops of compensation. Overall it’s a very pleasing performer and earned a GOLD in our review.

Pros:

Versatile, useful zoom range

Teleconverter compatibility

Excellent sharpness

Cons:

Pricey for a zoom

Read our Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S review

Best Z-Mount macro lens: Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S

The Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a superb macro lens. Photo credit: Angela Nicholson

At a glance:

16 elements in 11 groups

Weight: 630g

Price: $946 / £959

The Nikon Nikkor Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S is Nikon’s premium macro lens for the Z system, priced at £1,049, the lens offers excellent levels of sharpness, weather-sealing, and built-in Vibration Reduction (VR). With an aperture of f/2.8 this lens also makes a good option for portrait photography. Nikon currently offer two Z-mount macro lenses, this one, and the cheaper Nikkor MC 50mm f/2.8, priced at £649.

Pros:

Exceptionally good sharpness

Full weather sealing

Big focus ring with manual override

Cons:

Diffraction at smallest apertures

Read our Nikon Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S review

Best Z-Mount wide-angle prime: Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S

Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S. Photo credit: Angela Nicholson

At a glance:

12 elements in 10 groups

Weight: 450g

Price: $896 / £1,009

Available for around £1,009, the Nikkor Z 24mm f1.8 S lens is a compact, and lightweight alternative to the 24-70mm f2.8 zoom lens, and is brighter with an f1.8 aperture, making it great if you are going to be shooting in low-light conditions. The lens is a great choice for landscape, street, and interior photography. There’s a close focusing distance of 25cm, so you can get nice and close to your subject.

Pros:

Wide aperture gives beautiful bokeh

Close focusing distance

Precise, reliable autofocus

Cons:

Relies on in-camera stabilisation

Read our Nikon Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S review

Best Z-Mount 85mm portrait lens: Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S

At a glance:

12 elements in 8 groups

Weight: 470g

Price: $696 / £709

The Nikkor Z 85mm f1.8 S offers a weather-sealed body, and a great focal length for portraits. With an aperture of f1.8, the lens gives pleasing background blur, and bokeh. Optical quality of the images produced by the lens is impressive. The lens is available for £699.

Pros:

Well-optimised for portraits

Excellent optical quality

Solid build

Cons:

Quite expensive for an f/1.8

Physically large

Read our Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S review

Best affordable Z-Mount standard prime: Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 – 4.5 stars

Nikkor Z 40mm f/2. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

6 elements in 4 groups

Weight: 170g

Price: $276 / £229

Selling for a highly affordable £249, the Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens is a mixture of strong optical performance at a keen price. Slotting between the established ‘standard’ 35mm and 50mm prime focal lengths this 40mm weighs just 170g and is just 45.5mm long. The autofocusing on the lens is pretty snappy and is both silent and accurate. Overall it has decent optics, reasonably bright aperture, portability and responsive AF.

Pros:

Very affordable and good value

Optical quality impresses

Slender and lightweight

Cons:

Sharpness suffers up close

Noticeable vignetting at f/2

Read our Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 Review

If you’re looking for a different lens, then here is our handy, at-a-glance list of all the Nikon Nikkor Z-Mount lenses that are currently available:

Z-Mount Prime Lenses

Z-Mount Zoom Lenses

DX (APS-C) Lenses

16-50mm f3.5-6.3 VR

18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR

50-250mm f4.5-6.3 VR

12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR

24mm f/1.7

Teleconverters:

Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x

Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x

Nikkor Z-series roadmap (updated November 2022)

Future Nikkor Z-series lenses on roadmap (as of November 2022):

26mm compact prime

35mm S-Line

85mm S-Line

135mm S-Line

200-600mm

600mm S-Line

