Our guide to the best Fujifilm cameras to buy includes X-mount mirrorless cameras, GFX medium format, and the famous Fujifilm X100V.

Fujifilm continues to go from strength to strength, and in 2023 it offers some of the most unique and characterful systems in all of photography. Its retro-styled X-series mirrorless and compact cameras blend the best of old and new, pairing cutting-edge imaging sensors with dial-based controls that hearken back to the days of film SLRs. And Fujifilm is also taking on the world of high-quality, large-sensor photography, with its groundbreaking GFX mirrorless medium format cameras.

Whether you’re a beginner, a seasoned enthusiast or a professional, Fujifilm is an exciting place to be. It certainly helps that as well as the cameras, the best Fujifilm lenses are outstanding too, full of bokeh-tastic character. Fujifilm has a reputation for being one of the most fun camera brands to use – with high-quality JPEGs that require little-to-no editing, and Film Simulation modes that emulate the looks of classic film stocks.

With its latest releases, Fujifilm is making a serious play for the high-end market, with high-resolution and super speedy mirrorless cameras designed to meet the needs of professionals. But don’t worry – there’s still plenty to choose from if your budget is a little more modest. In this guide, we’ve picked out all our favourite Fujifilm cameras – we’ve reviewed every single one – and have paired each one to the type of user we think it’s most suited for.

In case you’re not too experienced with Fujifilm cameras, before we get to the list, we’ll quickly run through the key categories and features we’ll be dealing with in this guide…

How to choose the best Fujifilm camera

Here are the key specs it’ll help to think about when shopping for a Fujifilm camera.

Mirrorless, compact or medium format? Fujifilm cameras come in three categories. The most well-populated is the X-mount mirrorless range, all of which use APS-C X-Trans sensors and accept X-mount lenses. Fujifilm also makes compact cameras with fixed lenses, though there is currently only one model in production – the hugely popular X100V, which also uses an APS-C X-Trans sensor.

The other option is to go large-sensor with Fujifilm’s GFX range of medium format cameras. This series has wildly redefined what medium format cameras can look like, including models that are much faster, cheaper (relatively) and more portable than what came before. We’ve included every currently available model from all three categories in this guide, so you have plenty to pick from.

Resolution: Fujifilm has been upping its resolution game recently. For years, its X-series cameras resolutely stuck to the 26.1MP X-Trans sensor design. However, the arrival of the X-T5 and the X-H2 in 2022 changed everything, as both cameras sport a hefty 40MP of resolution, providing much more detail in images, at the cost of larger files. Of course, if this isn’t enough for you, the medium format GFX cameras run up to 100MP…

Build and handling: Some Fujifilm cameras are built more rugged than others, and if you need weatherproofing for outdoor shooting, you’ll want to be careful which you buy. For instance, while the X-T cameras are generally weatherproof, the beginner-friendly X-S10 is not. The good news though is that handling is consistently very good across all Fujifilm cameras, with dial-led controls and nice big hybrid viewfinders.

Shooting speed and autofocus: Fujifilm’s shooting speeds are generally good without being exceptional – or at least, they were before the X-H2S came along in 2022. Its stacked sensor design enables super-fast shooting speeds of up to 40fps with the electronic shutter, and it also has AI-powered subject-detect autofocus that’s capable of keeping up.

in-body image stabilisation. In-body image stabilisation is a common feature on Fujifilm cameras, and can be hugely useful both for video and for shooting at slow shutter speeds in low light. You may still be able to take advantage of it if you get a camera without it like the X-T30 II, as a fair few Fuji X-mount lenses have built-in optical stabilisation.

For more options, check out our guide to the best mirrorless cameras, and we also have a rundown on DSLR vs mirrorless: which is best if you’re struggling to pick which type of camera is right for you.

The best Fujifilm cameras – our quick list:

Read on for a full breakdown of each camera on the list, starting with our standout favourite…

Best Fujifilm camera overall: Fujifilm X-T5

At a glance:

Mirrorless X-mount camera

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (ISO 64-51,200 extended)

15fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £1,699 / $1,699 body-only

Long-awaited, much-appreciated – the Fujifilm X-T5 is the best Fujifilm camera for photographers, and probably the best camera that Fujifilm has ever made. Earning a full five stars in our review, this fabulous mirrorless cameras gets a considerable resolution bump compared to the X-T4, leaping all the way up to 40MP. What’s more, it also receives the must-have feature of cameras that have come out over the past year – subject-detect autofocus, an AI-powered system that can pick out particular subjects like humans or animals and lock the focus onto them with unerring accuracy.

Cheaper than the X-H2, the X-T5 actually provides remarkable value for money once you dig into what you get. A broad ISO sensitivity range, a comprehensive autofocus system and a bangingly fast burst rate (15fps with the mechanical shutter or 20fps with the electronic shutter and 1.29x crop) – it all adds up to a camera that’s pretty much good at everything. For the same price as an old, under-specced full-frame camera, the Fujifilm X-T5 gives you bags of functionality.

While the X-T5 shoots excellent video, in 6K no less, it isn’t really a video-focused camera, and something like the X-H2 will give video users more bang for their buck. However, it’s a fabulous all-around camera, a fine achievement by Fujifilm, and a compelling argument that full-frame really isn’t everything.

What we like:

Gorgeous, high-resolution image quality

Tough and weather-sealed

Classic analogue-style controls

What we don’t like:

Not everyone needs 40MP

Small buffer when shooting full-res RAW

Best for: stills shooters who want to do a bit of everything

Read our full Fujifilm X-T5 review.

Best Fujifilm for landscapes: Fujifilm X-H2

At a glance:

Mirrorless X-mount camera

40MP APS-C BSI X-Trans sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (ISO 64-51,200 extended)

Up to 20fps shooting (with 1.29x crop), 15fps uncropped

Price: £1,879 / $1,999 (body only)

The Fujifilm X-H2 is among the highest-resolution X-mount models yet, boasting 40MP for its users to play with. It functions somewhat as a counterpoint to the X-H2S (which we’ll meet below), and whereas that camera is focused on speed, this one prioritises detail. As such, it is an excellent choice for landscape shooters, studio portrait photographers, astrophotographers, and really anyone who wants to capture stunning, high-resolution images of their subject.

This is not to say that the X-H2 is a slow camera – far from it. The camera can burst shoot at up to 20fps with a crop, or 15fps at full resolution, and its fastest shutter speed is a record-setting 1/180,000sec. Just bear in mind that this is an electronic shutter, not a mechanical, so it does run the risk of introducing image artefacts like banding or rolling shutter distortion.

You also get the options of 160MP high-res Multi-Shot mode (though this needs to be assembled in software), and 8K video in ProRes or BlackMagic raw. What’s also worth noting is that the X-H2 actually costs less than its speedster sibling, with a price tag of less than £2K. This makes it a seriously tempting option for landscape enthusiasts.

What we like:

Superb sensor resolution

Muscly video spec

Next-gen autofocus

What we don’t like:

High-res multi-shot can’t be processed in-camera

Best for: Shooters who prioritise resolution and detail

Read our full Fujifilm X-H2 review.

Best Fujifilm for beginners and DSLR users: Fujifilm X-S10

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Price: £929 / $999 (body only)

Best looked on as a junior version of the X-T4, the Fujifilm X-S10 is significantly smaller, lighter and cheaper than its stablemate while offering a very similar level of spec and features.

It’s a little slower when it comes to continuous shooting (8fps as opposed to the X-T4’s 15fps using the mechanical shutter) and can’t capture 4K video at 60fps (a more modest 30fps is available for 4K recording), but it offers a similar level of resolution detail and general performance thanks to its adoption of the same sensor and processor as the X-T4, not to mention in-body stabilisation and a similar autofocus system.

The body isn’t weather-sealed, but its light weight and compact size makes it ideal for travel photography, vlogging and other tasks where portability is key. A great all-rounder, and the perfect entry point to mirrorless cameras.

What we like:

Lightweight build

X-T4 performance at a cheaper price

What we don’t like:

No weather seals

Burst tops out at 8fps

Best for: DSLR upgraders who don’t want full frame

Learn more in our full Fujifilm X-S10 review.

Best Fujifilm camera for sports and action: Fujifilm X-H2S

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C stacked BSI CMOS 5 HS sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

15fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £2,399 / $2,499 (body only)

Fujifilm’s speedster flagship X-mount camera makes pains to differentiate itself from the company’s other models. Designed to be the premium, ambitious and enthusiast-friendly APS-C model in the range, the Fujifilm X-H2S offers a new stacked version of the 26.1MP sensor seen so often elsewhere as well as 6K video recording at 30fps (and 4K at up to 120fps), 15fps continuous shooting (40fps with electronic shutter) and AI-assisted autofocus able to recognise many subjects by their shape – birds, cars and trains as well as humans and pets. It also supports high-speed CFexpress Type B cards as well as SD, and has the option to add a fan so that overheating doesn’t affect performance, particularly during video capture.

It all adds up to a formidable piece of hardware that should be able to tackle the most demanding photography and video tasks.

What we like:

Supports CFExpress for speed

AI-powered autofocus

Super-fast sensor readout

What we don’t like:

One of the priciest X-mount cameras

Best for: Premium performance across the board

Read our full Fujifilm X-H2S review.

Best Fujifilm for travel: Fujifilm X-E4

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

8fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £799 / $849 (body only)

With the same sensor and processor as both the X-T4 and X-S10, the Fujifilm X-E4 has a lot in common with two significantly pricier stablemates. So why is it rated slightly lower than them in this guide?

For starters, the X-E4 doesn’t have the in-body image stabilisation that gives the other two models a valuable measure of added poise when shooting handheld – likely a result of its smaller body lacking the space for the necessary components. The body shape is more akin to a rangefinder camera than the DSLRs that inspire the X-T4 and X-S10, which means handling and controls aren’t quite so intuitive either (you can buy optional grips to make the X-E4 sit more securely in your hands, but the additional cost pushes it into X-S10 territory).

That said, this is a solid performer for both photo and video capture (it can record 4K at up to 30fps) and feels pleasingly petite when combined with a small, lightweight lens; appropriately, it’s available in a bundle with the tiny XF 27mm F2.8 pancake prime.

Even though this is a fairly recent release, having debuted in 2021, there are signs that the Fujifilm X-E4 hasn’t been much of a success story. Stocks have run dry in the UK with Fujifilm seemingly in no rush to replace them, and it is already listed as discontinued in the US. You may have some luck searching for it on the second-hand market.

What we like:

Pairs well with light lenses

Stylish rangefinder looks

What we don’t like:

No stabilisation

Grip can be awkward

Best for: Inconspicuous street and travel photography

Read more in our full Fujifilm X-E4 review.

Best budget Fujifilm camera: Fujifilm X-T30 II

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

8fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £799 / $899 (body only)

The replacement for the hugely popular X-T30 and yet another camera in the current range that uses the popular 26.1MP X-Trans 4 sensor and X-Processor 4, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is an entry-level model with a lot to offer for its price.

It lacks in-body image stabilisation, while its tilting screen can’t be flipped to face forward, which detracts from its vlogging and selfie-taking potential, but its autofocus system is fast and accurate and image quality is on a par with models that share the same sensor and processor hardware (like the X-E4, X-T4 and X-S10). Video recording options include 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.

Where the X-S10 has a PASM mode dial in the style of rival manufacturers, the X-T30 II uses Fujifilm’s signature twin-dial setup, with shutter speed and exposure compensation quickly adjustable via two top-mounted dials.

What we like:

Speedy, reliable autofocus

Twin-dial controls

What we don’t like:

No stabilisation

Screen can’t face forwards

Best for: Shooters on a strict budget

Read our full Fujifilm X-T30 II review where we put this camera through its paces.

Best Fujifilm compact camera: Fujifilm X100V

At a glance:

Premium compact camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

23mm F2 lens, 35mm equivalent: 35mm

11fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £1,349 / $1,399

Offering the specifications of a mirrorless camera in a fixed lens compact design, the Fujifilm X100V sports the same 26.1MP APS-C sensor and X-Processor 4 as many of its interchangeable lens stablemates. You can’t remove its 23mm lens but with a fast F2 aperture and excellent optics, it’s a fantastic performer in almost all situations (and you can use Fujifilm’s optional 0.8x and 1.4x conversion lenses to change the focal length to 28mm and 50mm equivalent respectively).

With an 11fps continuous shooting speed (30fps with electronic shutter) it’s quicker than most of Fujifilm’s other APS-C cameras, and autofocus is swift and accurate to boot; combined with its inconspicuous size (it can fit in a jacket pocket) and easy handling, these traits make it ideal for street photography. It can be equipped with a weather resistant kit too, making it suitable for outdoor snapping all year round. It’s easy to see why this made it into our list of the best compact cameras.

Since late 2022, the Fujifilm X100V has been undergoing something of a demand crunch after a few high-profile TikTok users recommended it as a camera capable of creating ‘film-like’ images. Stock can be tricky to get hold of, and the price has remained pretty high. If it’s too expensive or hard-to-find for you, check out our list of the best Fujifilm X100V alternatives.

What we like:

Immensely fun to shoot with

Sharp fixed lens

Teleconverters available

What we don’t like:

Pricey for a compact

Stock sells out quickly

Best for: Uncomplicated travel and street photography

Learn more in our Fujifilm X100V review.

Best Fujifilm camera with a viewfinder: Fujifilm X-Pro3

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

11fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £1,549 / £1,799 (body only)

With so many cookie cutter cameras in the mirrorless marketplace, there’s certainly room for oddities like the Fujifilm X-Pro3. Rather than a traditional rear screen, the latest edition of the rangefinder-esque X-Pro line has a tiny, low-power 1.28in sub-monitor showing vital shooting info like shutter speed, aperture, ISO and so on. Fold this down on the bottom-mounted hinge and you’ll see a standard 3in LCD touchscreen on the sub-monitor’s reverse. It’s Fujifilm’s way of encouraging use of the viewfinder for photography, which sounds admirable but adds frustration to the process when you just want to view or change settings from the main or quick menus (the sub-monitor doesn’t let you do this).

If you can live with the quirks, the X-Pro3 is a great performer that forces you to address photography in a different way to other Fujifilm cameras. It won’t appeal to everyone, however.

What we like:

Clever, unique shooting experience

Superb image quality

What we don’t like:

Design introduces some operational awkwardness

Best for: Purists with a penchant for eccentricity

Best cheap all-round Fujifilm: Fujifilm X-T4

At a glance:

Mirrorless X-mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (ISO 80-51200 extended)

15fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £1,399 / $1,549 (body only)

At the time of its release the Fujifilm X-T4 may have been the best mirrorless APS-C camera ever made. Building on previous X-T models by adding effective 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (without significantly increasing bulk) and a highly manoeuvrable side-hinged vari-angle touchscreen, it’s a fantastically flexible camera that can confidently step up to any photo or video task.

With rapid continuous shooting, fast and accurate Face/Eye autofocus and powerful processing, it’s a dab hand when it comes to demanding action or wildlife photography, while its sensor resolves excellent levels of detail and handles noise remarkably well.

Videographers will appreciate its ability to shoot 4K at up to 60fps (although they may find the lack of a headphone socket for monitoring audio levels disappointing – this can be resolved using a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter).

Now that the X-T5 has arrived, the X-T4 can be picked up for a decent discount on its launch price. And let’s not split hairs – this is still an excellent camera for basically anyone, especially those who don’t like the idea of cards and drives filling up with 40MP files.

What we like:

Effective stabilisation

Good at everything

Rapid, accurate focusing

What we don’t like:

No headphone socket

Best for: All-round photo and video shooting

Read what we originally thought of this camera in our Fujifilm X-T4 review.

Find a great X-Mount lens in our guide to the Best Fujifilm X-Mount lenses!

Best Medium Format Fujifilm Cameras

Best value Fujifilm medium format camera: Fujifilm GFX50S II

At a glance:

Mirrorless G mount camera

51.4MP medium format Bayer array sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

Price: £2,799 / $3,999

Medium format digital photography was once the preserve of the well-heeled, but the Fujifilm GFX50S II makes it more accessible than ever. With its (relatively) affordable price and compact size (it’s similar in bulk to a full-frame DSLR), it’s significantly easier to own and use than the bulky and expensive alternatives from the likes of Hasselblad and Leica.

It’s Fujifilm’s cheapest medium format model too, and consequently falls behind its pricier brethren when it comes to autofocus capabilities, video options and continuous shooting speed. Pair it with a high-quality lens and start taking photos, however, and these niggles feel less weighty. The rich colours, fine detail and wide dynamic range on show are a revelation compared to APS-C and full-frame, and the fact you can achieve them when shooting handheld with such a small body is a huge accessibility advantage.

There are currently some quite significant discounts on the GFX 50S II in the UK, with as much as £700 being wiped off the original ticket price. We can’t say how long this will last, so if you’re tempted, it could be a good time to plunge.

What we like:

Cheapest GFX model

Rich, detail-filled images

What we don’t like:

Slower than other GFX cameras

Best for: Landscape and fine art photography

Read our full Fujifilm GFX50S II review.

Best high-resolution medium format: Fujifilm GFX100S

At a glance:

Mirrorless G mount camera

102MP medium format Bayer array sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

Price: £4,799 / $5,999 (body only)

Another medium format camera in a surprisingly compact and easy-to-handle body, the Fujifilm GFX100S is more expensive than the GFX50S II but ups the pixel count of its huge sensor to a whopping 102MP.

The image quality on offer here is nothing short of astonishing, with vast amounts of detail and dynamic range achievable (even when shooting handheld in less than perfect lighting conditions, thanks to the in-body image stabilisation). It can also record 4K video at 30fps, which puts it above the GFX50S II (which can only manage 1080p recording, despite the 51MP sensor).

The GFX50S II’s affordability means it’s still a better entry-point to larger format photography, but if detail is a priority for you then the GFX100S is definitely worth the extra outlay.

What we like:

Gorgeous, astonishing image quality

4K video

Effective stabilisation

What we don’t like:

Price inevitably a barrier

Best for: Enthusiast photographers who need the most detail possible

Read our Fujifilm GFX100S review to learn more.

Best Fujifilm medium-format with handgrip: Fujifilm GFX100

At a glance:

Mirrorless G mount camera

102MP medium format CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12800 (50-102400 extended)

5fps continuous shooting

Price: £9,999 / $9,999 (body only)

At its launch in 2019, the Fujifilm GFX100 was arguably the most practical medium format digital camera on the market. Things have changed a lot in this niche market sector since then, almost solely due to Fujifilm’s newer medium format models like the GFX50S II and GFX100S. Smaller, cheaper and more user-friendly, they are much more sensible and accessible choices for anyone boarding the medium format train.

That said, the GFX100’s exceptional detail and dynamic range make it an appealing camera, and its ability to hold two batteries at once gives it enough juice to take around 800 shots before recharging or replacement is needed (the GFX100S’s single battery is good for around 460 shots). Also, the GFX100 has an integrated vertical handgrip that may appeal to some users (especially as the GFX100S doesn’t offer an equivalent option), even if it adds a lot of extra bulk to the camera.

What we like:

Amazing detail and dynamic range

Integrated vertical handgrip

Can hold two batteries at once

What we don’t like:

Very, very pricey

Best for: Marathon medium format shooting sessions

See what this camera is capable of in our Fujifilm GFX100 review.

Now you’ve found a great Fujifilm camera, have a look at more of our buying guides, and latest reviews.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.