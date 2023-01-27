We select the finest of the finest, the best full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy in 2023. See which models from Sony, Canon, Nikon and Panasonic made the list.

The best full-frame mirrorless cameras are on the cutting-edge of photography and video in 2023, and likely will be for some time. The major manufacturers are pouring resources into their full-frame mirrorless lines, with newer cameras getting next-generation features like subject-detection autofocus, variable-resolution sensors and a whole lot more besides.

Whether you use Canon, Nikon, Sony or Panasonic, the world of full-frame mirrorless has expanded massively. You can spend a lot on a full-frame mirrorless camera – believe us, people do – but you don’t have to. So, when coming up with this list, we’ve whittled it down to a selection of cameras for a range of budgets. That means we’ve got the brand new models on this list, as well as older ones that can be picked up for a competitive price on the second-hand market.

We’ve kept the list to ten cameras for simplicity, and have only included models that have been fully tested by our review team. That does mean some newer models like the Panasonic Lumix S5 II haven’t quite made the list yet – but we can predict it probably will once our full review is complete. Also, for some of our more expensive selections, we’ve suggested some budget-friendly alternatives. If you are looking for full-frame on a budget, we do have a dedicated guide to the best cheap full-frame cameras, which includes both DSLRs and mirrorless models.

Not sure if full-frame is the right sensor size for you? We have a thorough rundown of APS-C vs full-frame sensor sizes to help you decide. Also, if you’re not sure if a mirrorless camera is right for you, take a look at our DSLR vs mirrorless guide. Before we get into the list, let’s run through the key features of full-frame cameras.

How to choose a full-frame mirrorless camera

When buying a new full-frame mirrorless camera, there are a few key specs to pay attention to. You’re most likely not going to buy a camera that does everything to an exceptional standard, so it makes sense to focus on the specs you care about most. Here are the key attributes of full-frame mirrorless cameras:

Sensor resolution: The more pixels a sensor has, the more detail you get in your images. The highest-resolution full-frame mirrorless cameras are currently the Sony A7R IV and its successor the Sony A7R V, both of which use the same 61MP sensor. This is great for printing, enabling you to produce fantastic images full of rich detail. However, it’s not necessarily always the best option for all situations. High-resolution files take up a lot of storage space, necessitating expensive hard drives or cloud subscriptions, and also require powerful processors, which means a slower, pricier camera. If you prioritise speed over detail, a resolution of around 24MP is a more sensible choice.

Image stabilisation: If you want your camera to perform well in low light, or you often shoot using long lenses, IBIS (which stands for in-body image stabilisation) is a key feature to help you produce shake-free shots. Most modern mirrorless cameras now include this technology; it will often be referred to as ‘5-axis in-camera image stabilisation’ or something similar.

ISO range: A camera’s ISO range determines how high you can turn up the sensitivity of its sensor, which can be a boon in low light. The higher the top number in a camera’s ISO range, the better it can perform in low light. Be warned though, just because a camera can shoot at ISO 102,400, that doesn’t mean you’ll get useable results at that setting, as high ISO settings incur a lot of image noise. In our camera reviews we perform detailed image resolution tests to determine which ISO settings are actually useable, so check those out if you’re unsure (the full camera review is linked in every entry).

LCD screen and viewfinder: Mirrorless cameras don’t have optical viewfinders like DSLRs, so they have to either make do with electronic ones, or forgo them entirely. All the cameras on this list have electronic viewfinders (EVFs), but some are larger and more detailed than others. Generally, the higher the EVF resolution (expressed in dots) the better. LCD screens are also worth paying attention to, as if you want to shoot video, you’ll want a fully articulating screen that can be set to any angle

Burst mode: The faster the burst mode (expressed in frames per second or fps) on a camera, the better it will be at keeping up with fast action. You’ll also want to pay attention to the buffer depth, which is the number of consecutive images the camera can shoot before the processor needs to cool off (both figuratively and literally).

Video: If video is a high priority on your list then you’ll want to find a camera that supports 4K video resolution or higher. 4K can sometimes be marketed as UHD (ultra-high-definition television) and measures 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is plenty big enough to produce high end video footage however some of the cameras in our line up support 8K resolution, which goes as large as 7680 x 4320 pixels. For most 8K video is excessively big and so 4K should be more than enough.

Size and weight: How heavy a camera do you want? Mirrorless cameras used to have a reputation for being lighter than DSLRs, but as they’ve taken centre-stage in professional imaging, this has become less true. Budget mirrorless cameras tend to be a good deal lighter than the expensive ones.

Lenses: Finally, think about lenses. Each manufacturer’s system is different and there is a large variety of lenses out there. If you are switching from a DSLR system and want to keep some or all your old lenses you’ll need to purchase a compatible adapter mount to ensure they fit. Canon and Nikon offer full-functionality mount adapters that allow you to use DSLR lenses on their mirrorless cameras and still enjoy the benefits of autofocus and stabilisation.

So without further delay, here are the best full-frame mirrorless cameras available:

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for professionals

1. Nikon Z9 – £5,299 / $5,496

At a glance:

45.7 Megapixel Sensor

ISO 64 to 25600

120fps burst mode shooting (low-res jpeg)

Max shutter speed 1/32,000 sec

5-axis image sensor shift (up to 6 stops of image stabilisation)

Movie mode 7680 x 4320 (8K UHD)

Weight approx 1,160g

The Nikon Z9 is a reliable machine built to last and sits at the top of the Nikon mirrorless market. Weight-wise, unfortunately, this model is similar to that of a DSLR, however there are many benefits that come from this beastly mirrorless machine. These include the impressive 120fps burst mode shooting (low-res JPEGs only though at this speed), max shutter speed up to 1/32,000 sec and the 8K video resolution.

The Nikon Z9 is fast to focus, with 493 focus points, and the EVF is also worth a mention as it supports one of the brightest displays on the market. We were hugely excited to review this camera as it was arguably the first mirrorless model to properly make a go of replacing the professional DSLR, and the Z9 did not disappoint. It really is excellent.

This camera is the perfect model for the professional photographer who needs a great all-rounder, but the price does reflect this, so it won’t be affordable to everyone.

What we like:

Exceptional continuous shooting

AI-powered autofocus

Top-notch image quality

What we don’t like:

Body on the heavy side

As is the price

Best for: Professionals

Read our review of the Nikon Z9

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for beginners

2. Canon EOS RP – £1,050 / $999

At a glance:

26.2 Megapixel Sensor

ISO 100 – 40,000

4K movies

Size 132.5 × 85 × 70 mm

Weight approx 440g

The Canon EOS RP is a superb choice for a variety of photographers and works out at excellent value for money, with the very good 4K video particularly worth highlighting. Its lightweight body is compact, and the vari-angle touch screen makes it easy to compose images. The AF system supports a whopping 4,779 positions, meaning pin-sharp results are easy to achieve.

If you’re upgrading from a DSLR system, you’ll still be able to use all your EF lenses either with the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R, Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R, or Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R. It’s worth noting that EF-M lenses are not compatible.

In our review, while we felt that a few things about the EOS RP had been over-simplified, we found it to be a very likeable camera indeed, capable of capturing clean, punchy images at a range of ISO settings. This is a great camera for those just starting out, or those wanting to upgrade to a full-frame model without having to break the bank.

What we like:

Streamlined, easy-to-use controls

Fully articulating touchscreen

Good high-ISO performance

What we don’t like:

No in-body stabilisation

No AF joystick

Best for: Beginners

Read our Canon EOS RP review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for under £1000/$1000

3. Sony Alpha A7 II – £899 / $898

At a glance:

24.3MP sensor

ISO 50 to 25600

Video resolution Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 60fps

3.0″ type TFT LCD

Weight approx 556g

The Sony A7 II was announced way back in 2014 so it’s by no means the latest mirrorless camera from Sony. It doesn’t come with the benefits of some of their newer models, like the higher resolution of the Sony A7 IV, or the faster focusing features of the Sony A7 III, however it is still one of the best in terms of value for money, hence why it has made the list. One of its flagship features is its in-body 5 axis image stabilisation feature; it was in fact the first full-frame digital camera to ever include this technology.

If you’re after a no-thrills simple mirrorless shooter, and primarily want to take still images, the Sony A7 II should be considered. With some shopping around, it is easy to find for well under £1000, which is an absolute bargain. Plus, if you go for a second-hand model, you can get it even cheaper!

What we like:

Can be nabbed for a bargain price

5-axis stabilisation

Excellent viewfinder

What we don’t like:

No silent shutter option

Comparatively low resolution

Best for: Beginners and those on a budget

Read our Sony Alpha A7 II Review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for all-round use

4. Canon EOS R6 Mark II – £2,779 / $2,499

At a glance:

24.2MP sensor

ISO 100 to 102,400

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Autofocus: 1053-point Dual Pixel CMOS AF II

Size: 138.4 x 98.4 x 88.4mm

Weight approx. 670g

A refreshed version of Canon’s full-frame all-rounder, the EOS R6 Mark II inherits plenty of its tech from the sports-focused EOS R3. The original EOS R6 was a resounding success, scooping our AP Product of the Year award in 2021, so we had high hopes for this Mark II version. While we’re still finishing off our testing of the new camera, it has seriously impressed us so far.

The new sensor has been fine-tuned for exceptional low-light performance, supporting autofocus in light levels as low as -6.5EV. Stabilisation is rated up to 8 stops of exposure compensation, which also helps when the light conditions get challenging.

One of the most exciting additions for a camera at this price point though is the fact that the EOS R6 Mark II inherits autofocus tech from the EOS R3. This means you get that spookily capable subject-detect autofocus, powered by AI, which can recognise and lock onto specific subjects including humans, birds, animals, cars, trains, aircraft and more. This tracking is available in all focus modes, and pairs beautifully with the EOS R6 Mark II’s 12fps mechanical shutter burst mode (this can go up to a whopping 40fps with the electronic shutter). And then this syncs up well with the deep shot buffer, offering up to 190 JPEG or 140 RAW files in a single burst.

What we like:

Pro-level autofocus system

Powerful burst and deep buffer

Highly capable in low light

What we don’t like:

Inevitable price increase from original

Best for: General, all-round use

Read our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review.

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for weddings and events

5. Nikon Z6 II – £2,099 / $1,996

At a glance:

24.5MP sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

4K 60p video

Size: 134 x 100.5 x 69.5 mm

Weight approx. 705g

In its second iteration of full-frame mirrorless, Nikon went about improving on the first go with impressive results. The Nikon Z6 II fixed a few of the more obvious blunders of the original Z6 – yes, there are now two card slots, we can all stop banging on about it – but also punched up the autofocus to create an all-rounder camera able to compete with the likes of Canon and Sony.

For weddings and events, you really need a camera that can do a bit of everything, and the Nikon Z6 II does just that. Its 24.2MP resolution is big enough for printing without being so huge it’s unwieldy, and the 14fps burst rate is more than capable of capturing anything that moves. The handling is lovely too, with a big and beautiful EVF, and one of our favourite oft-neglected features – a top LCD screen. Some might have wanted a fully articulating rear LCD, but this is unlikely to be a deal-breaker.

It’s easy to get carried away and dazzled by the specs when new cameras are released. The real test of quality comes a few years down the line – has a camera found a place among its intended userbase? In the real world, does it perform as the manufacturer claimed it would? With this in mind, we conducted a long-term test of the Nikon Z6 II. How has it performed out in the busy world of image-making? Our deputy editor Geoff Harris feels the Nikon Z6 II has ably proved itself as an all-rounder for photographers. Its AF system is fast and agile, and its ability to grab competitively sharp images well up to ISO 12,800 makes it incredibly versatile. For someone looking for a capable all-rounder to shoot weddings and events, the Nikon Z6 II certainly should be in the mix.

What we like:

Generally good at everything

Large, sharp viewfinder

Does well in low light

What we don’t like:

Fiddly menu system

Screen not fully articulating

Best for: Wedding and event photographers

Read our Nikon Z6 II review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for video

6. Panasonic Lumix S5 – £1,600 / $1,697

At a glance:

24.2MP sensor

ISO 100 to 51200

Video resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

132.6 x 97.1 x 81.9 mm

Weight approx 714g

In a full-frame mirrorless camera market that is very much dominated by Canon, Nikon and Sony, Panasonic have done well to get noticed with their Lumix S5. Although it is a good enough stills camera for an entry level shooter, where it stands out and performs well against its rivals is with its 4K video feature, especially with its comparatively low price tag.

The Lumix S5 comes in a tough, weather-resistant body and is smaller and cheaper than the Lumix S1 and S1H, which use the same 24.2MP image sensor. In our review, we were full of praise for how much more sense the camera made now that Panasonic had managed to slim down the body, even if that meant giving up a few choice features like the 5.56-million-dot OLED viewfinder (the S5 uses a 2.36-million-dot unit).

If you want to stray from the main leaders in the full-frame market the Lumix S5 is a good choice. Plus, it uses the L mount, so you have the choice of a large variety of compatible high-quality lenses available from Panasonic, Sigma and Leica.

We’re currently in the midst of testing the successor to this camera, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II. So far, it’s looking impressive, with a long-awaited on-sensor phase-detection hybrid autofocus system boasting 779 points. The price also seems cleverly calculated to undercut the likes of Sony and Canon. Once we’ve finished our full review, the Lumix S5 II will likely find a place on this list – but for now, the Lumix S5 is still a great buy.

What we like:

Small and light for full frame

Great value for money

Impressive video spec

What we don’t like:

Animal AF lags behind Sony’s

Viewfinder doesn’t match S1/S1R/S1H

Best for: Video

Read our Panasonic Lumix S5 review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for landscapes

7. Sony A7R V – £3,999 / $3,898

At a glance:

61MP sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

8K 24p video

Size 131.3 x 96.9 x 82.4 mm

Weight approx 723g

For making big, beautiful prints of your landscape images, the Sony A7R V is the king of the hill. With a 61MP sensor that produces absolutely stunning images, the A7R V is set up to help you nail the shot every time. This translates to excellent colour rendition and near-unerring autoexposure. What’s more, the camera’s sophisticated in-body stabilisation system can be used to create pixel-shift multi-shot images. The most advanced mode is a 16-shot function that outputs enormous 240MP images. Considering landscape photographers are going to be using a tripod most of the time anyway, this is a feature tailor-made for the genre.

The full-frame sensor has a backlit design, meaning the A7R V does well at a range of ISO settings. It also inherits subject-detection autofocus from the more action-oriented Alpha cameras – not essential for landscapes, but nice to have. Its viewfinder is big, high-resolution and gorgeous as well, making for an all-around pleasing shooting experience.

In fact, there’s not much the A7R V can’t do extremely well. And that means (here it comes) the camera comes with a wince-inducing price tag. For £1,000 or $1,000 less, the Sony A7R IV does offer the same resolution on a backlit sensor, and a lot of the same features – though you don’t get the lossless RAW compression and variable-resolution options of the A7R V, meaning your cards will fill up fast.

What we like:

Still the king of full-frame resolution

Superb viewfinder and flexible screen

Handy variable-resolution RAW recording

What we don’t like:

Sony menus still difficult and fiddly

No in-camera RAW conversion

Best for: Landscape photographers

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for wildlife and sports

8. Canon EOS R3 – £5,879 / $5,999

At a glance:

24.1MP sensor

ISO 100 to 102,400

6K Raw video

Up to 8-stop IS

Weight approx 822g

Although the Canon EOS R3 comes with a slightly lower-resolution 24.1MP image sensor compared to its rivals such as the Nikon Z9 or Sony A1, it by no means should be disregarded. This camera offers some incredible features and produces outstanding results. Its ISO setting ranges from ISO 100 to a massive ISO 102,400, giving far more flexibility in low light, and the 6K Raw video feature is also worth mentioning as you can change settings like white balance in post production.

With advanced subject-detection autofocus and tracking, this camera would be ideal for any wildlife, sports, wedding or event photographer. Be aware that it is on the heavier end of the mirrorless camera market, so if weight is an issue then you might want to consider something lighter.

What we like:

Ground-breaking Eye Control focus

30fps in full-res RAW

Very effective optical stabilisation

What we don’t like:

24MP not enough for everyone

Overkill for most people

Best for: Wildlife and sports photographers

Read our Canon EOS R3 review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for professionals / video

9. Sony A1 – £6,500 / $6,498

At a glance:

50MP sensor

ISO 100 – 32,000

30fps continuous shooting

Movie making with 8K 30p and 4K 120p

Weight approx 737g (with battery and memory card)

The Sony A1 sits at the very top of the mirrorless full-frame market and includes three key features – a high-resolution sensor, 8K video and 30fps continuous shooting capabilities. It also comes with an impressive 9.44 million-dot EVF that delivers outstanding accuracy. This camera is an excellent all-round performer designed for any photographer shooting any genre.

The only real negative drawback we can put on the Sony A1, as we said when we tested this glorious camera, is the price tag. For many, it will just be too expensive, costing roughly £1000 more than its market rivals the Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z9. If you can make the most of all its many features however, the Sony A1 will be worth the investment.

What we like:

Amazing speed and quality

Exceptionally good EVF

What we don’t like:

Some Sony menu awkwardness

Very, very expensive

Best for: Professionals, and high-resolution video

Read our Sony Alpha A1 review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for entry-level

10. Nikon Z5 – £1,259 / $1,296

At a glance:

24.3MP sensor

ISO 100 to 51200

In-camera 5-axis VR image stabilisation

273-point Hybrid-AF system

Size 134 x 100.5 x 69.5 mm

Weight approx 675g

Last on our list but by no means least we have selected the Nikon Z5. This camera sits at the bottom of the Nikon range and can often get overlooked, however it’s a great all rounder and it works out as excellent value for money.

Key features of the Nikon Z5 include its compact build and lightweight design. It also comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so users can instantly share images and video, though this is fairly standard for cameras at this level. What’s more remarkable is its large ISO range, up to 51,200, which for a camera of this price and spec is pretty impressive. The Nikon Z5 also includes 4K video and a weather-sealed body making it a strong contender for those on a tight budget. Have a good shop around, as you get plenty in return for your money.

What we like:

Great price for full frame

Lightweight and portable

Good in low light

What we don’t like:

Big 1.7x crop on 4K video

Burst tops out at 4.5fps

Best for: Entry level and keen hobbyists

Read our Nikon Z5 review

Text by Claire Gillo, with contributions from Jon Stapley.

For more options, have a look at our latest mirrorless camera reviews, and our latest buying guides, including our guide to the best professional cameras.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.