We recommend the best Canon mirrorless cameras for users at all skill levels and budgets, with options from both the EOS R and EOS M systems.

A few years ago, the best Canon DSLRs would have been the first and last word in Canon camera recommendations – however, time marches on. These days, Canon is firmly committing to mirrorless; the arrival of the EOS R series in 2018 made this abundantly clear. Nowadays, the series includes high-end professional sports cameras, ultra-cheap cameras for beginners, and just about everything in between.

The Canon mirrorless range is still split into two, with the EOS R cameras sitting alongside the slim and lightweight EOS M models, which have been around since 2012. While Canon EOS M cameras have been enduringly popular, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the firm’s long-term plan is to move everybody over to EOS R. Initially, EOS M cameras were distinguished from EOS R by the fact that they used an APS-C sensor, smaller than the full-frame chip housed in the first EOS R cameras. However, the number of EOS R cameras with APS-C sensor Canon has released (as it stands: four, the EOS R100, EOS R50, EOS R10 and EOS R7) suggests that it doesn’t exactly have big plans for EOS M going forward.

But currently, the EOS M cameras are still available alongside the newer EOS R models, so we’ve included both in this guide. Bear in mind that lenses between the two aren’t cross-compatible, so you do have to choose between one system and the other. We’ll explain the ins and outs of Canon’s lens mounts before we get into the list proper, as well as giving an overview of how to choose the right Canon mirrorless for you. If you want more choices, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best full-frame mirrorless cameras (which includes a fair few Canon models).

Canon lens mounts explained

RF mount: this is used by all the latest Canon mirrorless cameras including both full frame and APS-C EOS R models. You can use the full frame lenses on the smaller camera bodies too.

RF-S mount: this is the mount used by Canon's new APS-C mirrorless cameras. Physically, it's the same as the RF mount, but the smaller sensor size benefits from specially designed lenses which carry the 'RF-S' designation

EF-M mount: this is a mount used by Canon's first-generation APS-C mirrorless cameras. There are both cameras and lenses for this mount still available, but it looks certain to be phased out,

EF mount: this is Canon's DSLR mount. These lenses can also be used on its mirrorless cameras via an adapter.

EF-S mount: this is a special adaptation of the EF DSLR mount for Canon's smaller APS-C D-SLRs. You can use EF lenses on a camera with an EF-S mount, but not the other way round. You can also use EF-S lenses on a Canon mirrorless camera via an adapter.

How to choose the best Canon mirrorless camera

Picking a mirrorless camera can be a daunting task, particularly if it’s your first. So before we get to the list, let’s quickly run through the key specs to consider when choosing the best Canon mirrorless camera.

Sensor and resolution: Canon’s mirrorless cameras offer either a full-frame or an APS-C sensor. In simplistic terms, full-frame tends to give better image quality in a range of situations, especially low light, while APS-C makes for an overall smaller system and can be beneficial for certain subjects such as wildlife. See our guide to full-frame versus APS-C for more on the key differences between the two. Resolution is also worth thinking about – it’s not necessarily true that more pixels is better. Whether you need a very high resolution likely comes down to the type of subjects that you photograph.

Screen and viewfinder: All of the cameras in our list include a rear screen, while most (but not all) include an electronic viewfinder too. Think about whether you would like an articulating or tilting screen (which can be handy for composing from awkward angles, as well as for video). For the viewfinder, pay attention to the resolution and size.

Image stabilisation: Canon’s first mirrorless cameras with in-body stabilisation arrived in 2020 – the EOS R5 and the EOS R6. Since then, the sports flagship EOS R3 has also included it, though you don’t get IBIS with Canon’s APS-C format cameras. Image stabilisation is not essential, since many Canon lenses have IS (Image stabilization) built in too. But it is definitely beneficial for those who prefer to shoot handheld rather than on a tripod.

Frame rate: For photographing fast moving subjects like sports and wildlife, you need a camera with a fast frame rate. Some cameras in the EOS R and EOS M ranges give you up to 30fps (frames per second). This will be less important to you if you mainly shoot static or near-static subjects, such as landscapes or portraits.

Video: All the cameras on this list can record 4K video. Other video-related specifications to consider include whether a crop is applied to 4K, frame rates and special video modes.

Lens choices: Canon’s two mirrorless lines (R and M) use different lens mounts, and as such, the lenses between them are not interchangeable. Despite being much older, the EF-M lens range for the M series never really took off, there are just 8 available optics. By contrast, there are currently 30 native lenses for RF-mount, though only three designed specifically for the smaller APS-C models.

You can use the best EF-mount zoom lenses made originally for Canon DSLRs, with either the M or the R mount cameras, via adapters. Take a look at our guide to DSLR vs mirrorless: which is best for more on the differences between the two types of camera.

1. Best all-round Canon mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R6 Mark II

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is the newest member of the range. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

24.2 megapixel full-frame sensor

Up to 40fps shooting

4K video

8-stop image stabiliser

$2,499 / £2,779

Canon’s original EOS R6 was a big hit with a lot of users and reviewers (including us). It was a quieter launch than the EOS R5, but arguably a more successful one, fielding a lower-resolution sensor for a more reasonable price-tag. It was the quintessential full-frame all-rounder – and now the EOS R6 Mark II is very sensibly building on that formula.

The biggest addition is the new 24.2MP Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, which ups the resolution from a slightly stingy 20MP on the original. It’s not a stacked type like we’ve seen on the EOS R3, meaning you don’t get those ultra-fast readout speeds, but it is optimised to deliver exceptional low-light performance, with a standard ISO ceiling of 102,400, extendable to 204,800, and supporting autofocus in light levels as low as -6.5EV.

The EOS R6 Mark II does inherit one thing from the EOS R3 however – that freakishly powerful subject-detect autofocus that can lock onto specific targets, everything from humans and animals to cars and trains. It gives you real versatility as a photographer. Having now finished up our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we can safely say it’s one of the best all-rounder cameras you can buy.

What we like:

Fast burst mode and deep buffer

Highly capable autofocus

Excellent in low light

What we don’t like:

Inevitable price bump over original R6

No 8K or 6K video

Best for: all-rounder photographers who want to capture lots of different subjects

Read our full Canon EOS R6 Mark II review.

2. Best professional Canon mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R3

The EOS R3 is a high-speed, high-performance camera designed for hard professional use. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

Professional-level flagship full-frame mirrorless

30fps shooting

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Eye-control AF and Subject Tracking

4K/6K video

$5,499 / £5,879

If speed is your main concern, then you can’t go far wrong with the Canon EOS R3 – so long as you’ve got the budget to buy it. It includes super-fast specifications including up to 30fps shooting (using the electronic shutter), as well as a world-record top shutter speed of 1/64,000 sec.

The full-frame sensor offers 24 megapixels, which certainly sounds low compared to some other models – particularly from other manufacturers – but Canon suggests that this is a deliberate choice to give the best possible balance between image quality, file size and speed – and in practice it delivers on that.

Autofocusing is top-notch, with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology on board to provide 4779 focus points. The even more exciting news is eye-control AF which allows you to literally look at the subject through the viewfinder in order to choose a focus point. Subject tracking is also superb for moving subjects. As we said in our full review, the price of the EOS R3 means it is only going to be worth it for those who truly need every one of its outstanding features. If you need (not just want, need) a camera that will nail the shot, again and again, in all conditions, the EOS R3 is it.

What we like:

Truly exceptional AF, with eye-control focus

Super-fast shooting and deep buffer

Superb across-the-board handling

What we don’t like:

24MP may be low for some

On the larger side

Best for: action, wildlife and sport photography

Read our full Canon EOS R3 review.

3. Best high-res Canon and best Canon for video: Canon EOS R5

The 45-megapixel Canon EOS R5 captures an uncompromising level of detail. Photo credit: Michael Topham

At a glance:

45 megapixel full-frame sensor

Up to 20fps shooting

8K and 4K video

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Subject tracking

$3,399 / £3,999 (body only)

If you’re looking for a real workhorse of a camera, one which can tackle lots of different subjects with aplomb, then the Canon EOS R5 is a great choice.

Combining its 45 million pixel sensor with up to 20fps shooting, you get a good blend of speed and resolution. Whether you photograph landscapes, portraits, or sports / action, then the R5 should perform well.

Focusing – while not quite on a par with the R3 – is still reliably excellent, with fast focus acquisition and the ability to track a variety of different subjects. Eye-detection is also useful for portraits – of both people and animals.

Videographers may also like the R5, being as it offers a good range of video specifications – including up to 8K recording. However, as we mentioned in our full review, and was extensively discussed at the time, this does come with a significant limitation – the heat build-up and resultant cool-off periods that mean you can’t shoot 8K, or 4K 120p, for more than 20 minutes at a time.

At lower resolutions or frame rates, there are no such problems, but it is still something to be aware of before selecting the EOS R5 as your main video camera. Canon did somewhat hastily bring out an alternative, the EOS R5C, with a redesigned cooling system, so video users should consider that option first.

What we like:

Stunning EVF

Ultra-high resolution

Impressive video spec

What we don’t like:

Overheating compromises video usefulness

Expensive

Best for: photographers who shoot lots of different subjects

Read our full Canon EOS R5 review.

4. Best Canon mirrorless for beginners: Canon EOS R50

Canon EOS R50 with 18-45mm kit zoom and flash raised. Credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C sensor

Up to 15fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

$679 / £789 (body-only); $799 / £899 (with RF-S 18-45mm lens)

Initially, we thought the EOS R50 was going to be the Canon EOS R mirrorless camera for beginners, but the subsequent arrival of the cheaper and more basic EOS R100 (see below) complicated that picture somewhat. However, having spent time with both cameras, we’d say that if you can afford the extra outlay for the EOS R50, it’s a much more fully-featured camera for beginners to learn the basics on.

It’s a nice and light camera, with a standard 24.2MP APS-C sensor and a fairly generous (for this level) ISO range that goes up to 32,000 natively, or can be expanded to 51,200. Granted, you probably wouldn’t want to push it beyond 25,600, but this is still a decent showing for a camera of this type. What’s more exciting though, and really sets the EOS R50 apart not only from the EOS R100 but also from many other cameras at this price point, is its fantastic subject recognition autofocus. Inherited from the more expensive professional camera, this intelligent system can recognise and track focus on specific subject types (people, animals and vehicles). This pairs beautifully with the surprisingly clippy burst rate – 12fps, or 15fps with the electronic shutter.

All in all, this is one of the most capable and versatile cameras in this price bracket. It’s still somewhat hobbled by the meagre selection of RF-S lenses, a problem that Canon doesn’t seem to be in a rush to correct. You can get by with EF-S lenses and an EF-EOS R adapter, though the latter will add an extra £100/$100-ish onto your costs.

What we like:

Best-in-class autofocus

Snappy burst shooting

Nice and lightweight

What we don’t like:

Very limited RF-S lens range

Small viewfinder

Read our full Canon EOS R50 review.

5. Best cheap Canon mirrorless: Canon EOS R100

The EOS R100 is small, light and relatively inexpensive. Credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

24.1MP APS-C sensor

Up to 6.5fps shooting (3.5fps with AF)

4K 25p video recording (with 1.6x crop); Full HD up to 120 fps

$599 / £669 (with RF-S 18-45mm lens)

As we’ve seen, the EOS R series contains plenty of high-end professional cameras to suit the most demanding of users. However, Canon is clearly gunning for this to be a series with something for everyone, and as such we’ve seen the introduction of the EOS R100. The cheapest, most basic model in the series, it’s designed for family photography, casual use and learning the ropes of using a real camera.

The overall feature-set of the EOS R100 is competent without being exceptional, as you’d expect from a camera at this price. The top ISO setting is 25,600, the top burst rate with autofocus is 3.5fps, and the focus system itself has Face and Eye detection, but lacks the flashy Subject-Detection autofocus that managed to make its way onto the EOS R50.

Where the camera falls down somewhat is in video. It can shoot 4K video at 25p, which doesn’t sound too unreasonable, but the infamous Canon crop rears its head once again. When you record in 4K, the camera crops into the sensor by 1.6x, and when you consider the fact that the widest matched RF-S lenses offers only a 29mm equivalent angle of view, which the crop further extends to 46mm. This makes your field of view quite tight in a way that isn’t too useful for general-purpose vlogging. Also, when shooting 4K you don’t get Canon’s capable Dual Pixel AF system, and instead have to rely on the slow and wobbly contrast detection system. Anyone who wants to seriously shoot video is going to be much better off with at least the EOS R50 (Canon only implementing a fixed LCD rather than one that fully articulates suggests the firm isn’t really trying to kid anyone about the EOS R100’s video capabilities).

At a cost of $599 / £669 with an RF-S 18-45mm lens bundled in, the EOS R100 is cheaper than any other EOS R camera, and about on par with the EOS M50 Mark II. While the EOS M50 Mark II is generally a better-featured camera, the EOS R100 is part of a system that’s actually being developed, with plenty of new cameras and lenses on the map for the future. If you decide you’ve outgrown the EOS R100, you have a sensible upgrade path in front of you. Decide you’ve outgrown the EOS M50 Mark II, and you’ll basically need to sell all your lenses and start again.

What we like:

Good value for money

Guided UI for beginners

24.2MP sensor produces great-looking images

What we don’t like:

Heavily compromised video spec

No Subject-Detection autofocus

Read our Canon EOS R100 review

6. Best budget full-frame Canon mirrorless: Canon EOS R8

An image from our Canon EOS R8 review. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

24.2MP full-frame sensor

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video

$1,499 / £1,699 (body only)

Canon has provided an upgrade for the aging EOS RP in the form of the EOS R8. At first glance it looks much the same, with a similar body size, and a full-frame sensor of about the same resolution. So what’s the difference?

Well, the key addition is that Canon packed in the freakishly capable subject-detect autofocus system from the high-end Canon EOS R6 Mark II, giving it one of the most reliable autofocus systems among any camera at a comparable price point. It uses Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor to lock on quickly and accurately anywhere in the frame. And thanks to that AI-powered subject-detection, it can recognise subjects like humans, animals and vehicles and keep hold of them even as they move. Focusing basically becomes something you no longer have to think about.

The Canon EOS R8 really is just a camera that nails the shot, again and again. Thanks to Canon’s well-judged in-camera processing, it produces JPEGs good enough to share straight out of camera, punchy and sharp with fantastic colours.

Most of the compromises you have to live with are to do with build and handling. The EOS R8 skates by with very few physical controls, necessitating a fair amount of menu fiddling if you want to get to grips with its settings. There’s only one card slot, and the LP-E17 battery is unusually small for a camera in this class, rated to just 220 shots (in practice you’ll probably get a few more, but you’ll still definitely want a spare). Also, be aware that there’s no in-body stabilisation, so you’ll be relying on the systems built into the lenses.

What we like:

Absolutely superb autofocus at this price point

Delivers sublime images straight out of camera

Lightweight build

What we don’t like:

Over-simplified body design with few physical controls

No in-body stabilisation

Best for: upgrading into full-frame

Read our full Canon EOS R8 review.

7. Best high-speed APS-C Canon mirrorless: Canon EOS R7

The Canon EOS R7 in hand. Photo credit: Joshua Waller

At a glance:

32.5 megapixel APS-C sensor

Up to 30fps shooting

4K video

Dual card slots

$1,399 / £1,449 (body only)

The Canon EOS R7 and R10 and the EOS R10 were the first models in the EOS R series to come sporting APS-C sensors rather than full-frame.

In our review, we found the high-speed autofocus and continuous shooting impressive. One of the benefits of using a smaller sensor is that wildlife and action photographers can get closer to the subject – which when you pair it with super fast 30fps shooting makes it ideal for that kind of user.

Another benefit is the smaller overall size of the system, but we’ll have to wait and see how many dedicated APS-C lenses Canon makes for its new R-mount APS-C cameras. As it stands, there are still only three dedicated RF-S lenses, and it’s worth noting that there’s no way to use an EF-M lens with R-mount cameras.

Other useful specifications for the R7 include a 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder and a 3-inch, 1.62m dot articulating touchscreen, 4K video, dual memory cards and Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II. It’s an exciting addition to Canon’s line-up, and delivers Canon’s impressive colour reproduction, and high image-quality.

What we like:

High-speed, high-resolution

Compact, weather-sealed body

In-body image stabilisation

What we don’t like:

Limited RF-S lenses

And the kit lens isn’t weather sealed

Best for: wildlife photographers, best Canon mirrorless under £1500

Read our full Canon EOS R7 review.

8. Best Canon mirrorless camera under £1000: Canon EOS R10

At a glance:

24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor

Up to 23fps shooting

4K video

Single card slot

$879 / £899 (body only)

Being smaller, lighter and less expensive than the R7, the Canon EOS R10 is designed to be appealing to enthusiasts without the bigger budget to spend.

Naturally, the specs aren’t quite as good as the R7, but they’re not too shabby, with up to 23fps available for wildlife and sports photographers. Again, the smaller APS-C sensor is ideal for shooting distant subjects without having to employ super long lenses.

You also get 4K video recording, a single UHS-II SD card slot, a 3-inch 1.04m-dot articulating touchscreen and Dual Pixel CMOS AF. In our full review, we found the EOS R10 to be a likeable, well-handling camera, and an especially good bet for the price. The main sacrifices you’re making compared to the EOS R7 are the small viewfinder and the lack of in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which for many users, will be acceptable trade-offs.

What we like:

Excellent controls and handling

Very good value

Subject-detect autofocus works well

What we don’t like:

Again, lack of RF-S lenses

No IBIS

Best for: Entry-level photographers, travel, best Canon mirrorless under £1000

Read our Canon EOS R10 review.

9. Best Canon EOS M: Canon EOS M50 Mark II

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is lightweight, handling well. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

At a glance:

24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor

4K video

YouTube live streaming

10fps

$599 / £719 with 15-45mm kit lens

A neat little camera which has proven popular with a variety of users, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a good option on our list for those on the tightest of budgets.

With its video friendly features – particularly for social media users – it’s a good option for vloggers, but its small size and weight also make it a nice choice for travel and everyday photography. As we found in our full review, the image quality achieved by the EOS M50 Mark II is generally very good, and the fact that you get Dual Pixel AF is icing on the cake (though it’s a shame this AF is absent when you’re shooting 4K video).

With a well-performing APS-C sensor and a decent range of mid-range specs, such as 10fps, it’s a decent all-rounder, particularly for the price. Like other M-series cameras, the M50 Mark II is marred by a lack of lens choice, but you can use EF lenses via an adapter if you need something niche.

It’s also worth noting that the EOS M series is at the end of the line and will be supplanted by Canon’s newer EOS R models, like the EOS R7 and EOS R10 above. Still, that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that the EOS M50 Mark II is a solid camera in its own right, and for now at least, there are still more EOS M lenses than there are EOS RF-S lenses for the new cameras.

What we like:

Good all-around specs

Solid value

Tidy, portable form factor

What we don’t like:

Relatively few good lenses…

… and we may not get any more

Best for: vlogging, best Canon mirrorless under £600, beginners

Find our more about this camera in our Canon EOS M50 Mark II review.

10. Best budget all-round Canon mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R6

The EOS R6 now offers the ability to set mode dial functions remotely via the SDK

At a glance:

20 megapixel full-frame sensor

Up to 20fps shooting

4K video

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Subject tracking

$1,999 / £2,099 (body only)

Though recently usurped by the Mark II version, the Canon EOS R6 is still a pleasingly affordable route into Canon’s latest mirrorless technology, and an excellent all-rounder for enthusiasts. The price may also come down in the future too, as the upgraded version hits the market – though be careful of waiting too long, because this camera is already becoming more difficult to find new in the UK.

The full-frame sensor offers a good balance between image quality and speed, and a host of other appealing specifications including 4K video, image stabilisation and a well-performing autofocus system. In our review, we appreciated in particular the high-ISO performance of the EOS R6, which makes it a great choice for low-light shooting. This is aided by the fact that the sensor has a resolution of 20MP – on the low side for a camera of this type.

As well as the lower resolution sensor, other trade offs are made for the R6 when compared to the higher-value R5. You get a lower resolution viewfinder as well as a smaller, lower resolution screen, but both are still very capable and pleasant to use. You also don’t get a CFExpress Card Slot – but that’s unlikely to be too much of an issue for most ordinary users. You also “only” get 4K video, as opposed to 8K, but unless you’re a high-end videographer, this is also likely to be more or less a non-issue.

If you’re somebody that likes to photograph a range of different subjects – but you don’t have the super high-end budget for the R5 or the R3, then the R6 makes a huge amount of sense.

What we like:

Does very well at high ISOs

Effective stabilisation

Great all-around image quality

What we don’t like:

Some video overheating issues

20MP might not be enough for some

Best for: all-rounder photographers without a huge budget

Find out what we thought of this camera in our Canon EOS R6 review.

Text by Amy Davies, with contributions from Jon Stapley.

