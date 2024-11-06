If you’re looking to save some money, grab a bargain, or buy some presents early, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be a great way to shop. You’ll find some of the best Black Friday deals starting earlier and earlier each year, with money off the latest cameras, lenses, phones, accessories, and other camera kit. There’s also deals to be found on older models as well, so be sure to look around to see if retailers have any special offers on used and second-hand kit.

Deals have already started, here are some of the amazing deals we’ve spotted so far:

See all the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here!

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday started in the US, but has become a global event, where almost all retailers offer special offers to encourage people to spend money, instead of waiting till nearer the end of the year. It was originally the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, and traditionally begins the Christmas shopping season.

As mentioned, originally near the end of November, the even now starts earlier and earlier ever year, thanks to increasing competition, with the sales and events spread into a longer and longer event.

If you’re American then you can go to actual real life “bricks and mortar” shops and fight other shoppers for the cheapest, largest TV available. However, you could sit at home and calmly order online whilst drinking a cup of coffee or tea.

When does Black Friday start?

Normally it would be the Friday after Thanksgiving, on the 29th November, however, as mentioned, it now starts way earlier online, from the beginning of November onwards.

When will Black Friday end?

Black Friday normally continues over the weekend after the Friday, and then carries on for the rest of the month, with the Monday after being affectionally known as Cyber Monday. However, this isn’t limited to just the Monday, with the deals often continuing throughout the week, becoming Cyber Week.

Money jar with coins. Getty Images / CatLane

How can I make sure I’m getting a good deal?

Before parting with your hard-earned cash, do your research. If you’ve had an eye on a camera, lens or other accessory, then hopefully you’ll have taken a note of how much it usually sells for so that you know if the Black Friday deal is a good one or not.

In the UK you can use websites like camerapricebuster.co.uk to track camera and lens prices to see if it really is the cheapest it’s ever been.

If you use the web browser Edge, then this too has a price tracking feature built-in, which does mean Microsoft are actually capable of doing something useful. Shocking, I know.

If you’re not sure about something being a great deal, as Martin Lewis would say “Before spending, ask yourself, do I need it? Can I afford it? If the answer is no to any of those, DON’T buy it.” For more financial advice, have a look at MoneySavingExpert.com.

Further reading:

