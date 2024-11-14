The recently-released Fujifilm X-T50 is the best Fujifilm camera for beginners… and is now cheaper than ever! Usually priced at $1,399 / £1,299 body only, it can now be found for just £1,149 – with £150 off.
The Fujifilm X-T50 is among Fujifilm’s latest entry-level models and gains the latest tricks, with a 40MP sensor, in-body stabilisation, and subject detection autofocus. The X-T50 offers a higher resolution than a lot of full-frame mirrorless cameras, and is considerably cheaper than the most of them. Combine all this with the wide-range of relatively compact Fujifilm X-mount lenses, and you have a real winner here.
Fujifilm X-T50 key features:
- Mirrorless X-mount camera
- 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans sensor
- 8fps shooting (20fps electronic shutter / 1.3x crop)
- In-body image stabilisation, up to 7 stops
- Price: $1,399 / £1,299 body only
Find more of the latest deals here.
*We earn commission from links used in this article, however, it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. *Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
Related content:
- Fujifilm Medium format CINE camera under development
- Fujifilm X-M5 hands-on first look review: stylish compact hybrid
- Fujifilm X100VI Review – X hits the spot
- Fujifilm X-T30 II Review – 26.1MP for £769 body only