The recently-released Fujifilm X-T50 is the best Fujifilm camera for beginners… and is now cheaper than ever! Usually priced at $1,399 / £1,299 body only, it can now be found for just £1,149 – with £150 off.

The Fujifilm X-T50 is among Fujifilm’s latest entry-level models and gains the latest tricks, with a 40MP sensor, in-body stabilisation, and subject detection autofocus. The X-T50 offers a higher resolution than a lot of full-frame mirrorless cameras, and is considerably cheaper than the most of them. Combine all this with the wide-range of relatively compact Fujifilm X-mount lenses, and you have a real winner here.

Fujifilm X-T50 key features:

Mirrorless X-mount camera

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans sensor

8fps shooting (20fps electronic shutter / 1.3x crop)

In-body image stabilisation, up to 7 stops

Price: $1,399 / £1,299 body only

Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

