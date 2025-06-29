Just imagine if you could visualise how you wanted your image to look, and then somehow create that photograph – without having to worry about which buttons to press or settings to use, and all of the other complications that come with operating a camera.

In reality though, your camera is actually creating a barrier between you and the shots you want to take, because the physical process involved is simply not second nature to you.

When I’m trying to explain this to my tuition clients, I usually use the analogy of learning to drive a car. You eventually get to the point where you don’t have to think about putting your foot on the clutch to change gear, maintaining a steady speed on the accelerator, or turning the steering wheel so that you stay in the middle of the road. It all just happens.

If you can get to the same stage when operating a camera, then suddenly that barrier I mentioned disappears, and you can concentrate on capturing the shot, not on operating the hardware. Which really is where the fun begins!

So how do you remove this obstacle? The simple answer is practice, and something called ‘muscle memory’. The more you physically operate your camera, and become familiar with how it feels in your hand, the easier it all becomes. And once you can find a specific button or dial without even taking the camera away from your face, then that barrier between you and your image really does start to disappear.

It’s worth mentioning here that usability can make a big difference also. Camera models that provide easier physical access to key settings can definitely help, as can mirrorless technology which allows you to review your image in the viewfinder rather than having to check the screen on the back. These features can all help to make the photographic process more seamless.

The way I describe it to my clients is to aim for a stage where you know your equipment ‘inside out and upside down’ – so you can start to concentrate on settings and composition, not on the physical aspects of camera operation. Then you can focus on developing the pathways in your brain that will eventually enable you to remember what settings to use for different types of shots or lighting conditions, and how to compose an image most effectively.

So, in short, it’s all about practise, and familiarity – both from a physical and a mental point of view. Photography should be all about capturing images that you love, and which make you smile, not about struggling with equipment. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it most definitely does happen eventually, if you’re willing to invest the time that’s required to go through the process. I promise you, once it all starts to click into place, it really is worth the effort!

