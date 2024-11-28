While the flagship Sony Alpha A1 is never going to be cheap – you get what you pay for with cameras as anything else – the savvy shopper can still save during Black Friday week.

For example, Wilkinsons Cameras in the UK is selling a new but ex-display model for just £3999. According to Wilkinsons, the camera ‘may contain signs of light use, such as minor scuffs or scratches where it has been used for in-store demonstrations’ but when you are saving this much money, the odd scratch won’t be a deal breaker.

For customers in the US, Adorama is selling the Sony Alpha A1 for an attractive $5498 with a pre-paid subscription to the powerful CaptureOne software (presumably for one year). We named Capture One the best photo-editing program for studio photographers.

As we said in our original review, the ‘Sony Alpha A1 has astounding capabilities that will serve even the most demanding of professional photographers’ needs. Its shooting speeds, autofocus, and resolution power are unrivalled.’

Sony’s A1 is the most technologically advanced camera ever made

Sony Alpha A1 key features

50.1 MP full frame mirrorless sensor

Sony E-mount

759 phase-detection AF

8K video at 30fps with a bit-rate of up to 400Mbps



