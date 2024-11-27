If you’re in the market for an action camera, then the choice just got a lot harder. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is now priced at just $209 / £199 ahead of Black Friday. This makes it the cheaper than most GoPro models, making it even more difficult to choose between the two brands. The DJI Osmo Action 4 offers up to 4K video recording (at 120fps), whilst the HERO12 Black offers up to 5.3K video recording, as well as 4K 120fps video.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is available for $209 from Amazon.com:

DJI Osmo Action 4 at a glance:

1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor (10MP stills)

Full HD to 4K resolution at 120fps

Waterproof to 18 metres

Built-in image stabilisation

155 degree field of view

Read our full DJI Osmo Action 4 review, and also check out our GoPro HERO12 Black review.

