It’s almost Black Friday, and the deals seem to start earlier every year. You’ll find the Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM lens for Canon mirrorless cameras, is available to buy for only £159 from Amazon UK – plus get an extra £25 off – making it only £134.99 (extra £25 off is applied at checkout). Usually priced at £219 this lens is already one of the cheaper RF mount lenses. This small ‘nifty fifty’ has been made for Canon’s mirrorless cameras, and features a Stepper Motor (STM) for smooth and quiet AF. Compatible with full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras, it becomes a highly practical and creative short telephoto lens – equivalent to 80mm when attached to an APS-C camera.

The Canon RF 50mm 1.8 STM Lens – £134.99 (after extra £25 off) – This looks like the deal is only available in the UK, but have a look below to see if there are any offers near you:

The Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM is affordable and portable. Photo credit: Michael Topham

In our full review of the Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM lens, we found that “Centre sharpness at f/1.8 exceeds expectations for a lens that costs so little. However, you’ll notice that sharpness at the periphery of the frame drops off considerably. Stopping down to f/2 or f/2.8 has no major impact on centre sharpness, but edge sharpness is perceivably better.”

