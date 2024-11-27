When it comes to Black Friday, it’s not just the big makers who are covered. OM System has a range of compact Micro Four Thirds cameras and lenses, which get glowing reviews from people, like me. who use them. One of OM System’s best cameras is the OM-5, on which you can now save some serious money. This powerful yet compact and light mirrorless model is currently selling for $1099 with the amazing 12-45mm lens, a HUGE saving of 31% (down from $1599). Link below for this deal in the US:

OM System OM-5 key features

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

The OM System OM-5 in use. Photo credit: Jeremy Waller

This is an impressive all-rounder, with very reliable image stabilisation, weather-sealing, and an excellent lens range to choose from. It can hold its own with 4K video recording, too, making it one of the best OM System cameras to choose if you want to lighten the load on your wallet and your shoulders.

