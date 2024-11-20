Vlogging and easy to use video features are now key features in a lot of mirrorless cameras, as makers face continued pressure from smartphones.
The original Sony ZV-1 was a big hit with popular YouTube ‘faces,’ social media influencers and their legions of followers, and you can now save a chunk of money on the updated version, the Sony ZV-1 Mark II.
The price has now dropped to £799 on Amazon UK. This makes it Sony’s cheapest more-recent vlogging camera and at this price, it might attract users of other systems too. It is also available from other retailers – check out the links at the end.
In our original review, we praised the Sony ZV-1 Mark II’s convenient touch interface, repositioned tripod mount, directional microphone settings and other useful features for vloggers.
It also features a fast ultra-wide lens and other attractions for stills photographers include an 18-50mm equivalent zoom with a 1-inch sensor in a pocket camera body.
Generally, though, the camera is squarely aimed at vloggers, so if you fancy getting more into video and YouTube content creation during these long winter nights, it’s a solid starter package.
Sony ZV-1 Mark II key features
- 18-50mm equivalent f/1.8-4 lens
- 4K 30p or Full HD 120p video recording
- ISO 125-12,800 (ISO 80-12,800 extended)
- 24 fps continuous shooting
- 3in fully articulated touchscreen
Don’t forget to check out our guides to the best free video-editing software, too.