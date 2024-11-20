Vlogging and easy to use video features are now key features in a lot of mirrorless cameras, as makers face continued pressure from smartphones.

The original Sony ZV-1 was a big hit with popular YouTube ‘faces,’ social media influencers and their legions of followers, and you can now save a chunk of money on the updated version, the Sony ZV-1 Mark II.

The fully articulated screen can be set to face almost any angle, including forwards. Credit: Andy Westlake

The price has now dropped to £799 on Amazon UK. This makes it Sony’s cheapest more-recent vlogging camera and at this price, it might attract users of other systems too. It is also available from other retailers – check out the links at the end.

In our original review, we praised the Sony ZV-1 Mark II’s convenient touch interface, repositioned tripod mount, directional microphone settings and other useful features for vloggers.

It also features a fast ultra-wide lens and other attractions for stills photographers include an 18-50mm equivalent zoom with a 1-inch sensor in a pocket camera body.

Generally, though, the camera is squarely aimed at vloggers, so if you fancy getting more into video and YouTube content creation during these long winter nights, it’s a solid starter package.

Sony ZV-1 Mark II key features

18-50mm equivalent f/1.8-4 lens

4K 30p or Full HD 120p video recording

ISO 125-12,800 (ISO 80-12,800 extended)

24 fps continuous shooting

3in fully articulated touchscreen

Don’t forget to check out our guides to the best free video-editing software, too.