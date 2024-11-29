Black Friday is reaching its peak, so don’t miss this hot deal on the Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, PLUS two lenses. It’s proving popular, however, so don’t run the risk of missing out

If you are looking for a compact, versatile mirrorless camera and don’t need full frame, the Nikon Z50 is a good choice. You can now get it with the handy Z DX 16-50mm and Z DX 50-250mm for just under £1000 on Amazon UK.

For Amazon US customers, you can get the camera with the 16-50mm lens for a $789.

As we said in our original review, ‘it’s a marvellous little camera that you can’t fail to fall in love with when you’re using it.’

Nikon Z50 in hand with lens (MT)

While the updated Nikon Z50 II offers more sophisticated autofocus and video features, there is still a lot to like about the original Nikon Z50, particularly as you are also getting reasonable lenses.

Nikon Z50 key features

20.9MP APS-C sensor

Nikon Z-mount

11fps continuous shooting with AE/AF

Tilting touchscreen

2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder

4K video at 30p

Don’t forget to check out our guide to the smallest mirrorless cameras, and see other great Black Friday deals here.