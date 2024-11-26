Sponsored. If you don’t want to pay a monthly subscription for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, there is now a good choice of alternative, but still high quality, photo-editing software.

Zoner Photo Studio X is a great option for Windows PC users, and we recently revealed, the autumn update has some cool new features. These include AI-driven automatic adjustments, background removal and presets, plus increased raw-processing power, chromatic aberration auto-fix and much more.

The new version comes in particularly useful for dealing with blown-out highlights, a recurring problem for many photographers.

In an exclusive offer, you can now get 25% off the price of a one-year licence for Zoner Photo Studio X during Black Friday week – simply click the link below.

Zoner Photo Studio X system requirements

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or Windows 10 version 1809 and newer. Windows Server and LTSC editions are not supported.

Processor: 64-bit Intel processor or AMD with dual graphics and SSE2 support

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Hard disk: 1 GB of available space

Screen resolution: 1280 × 800 or greater

