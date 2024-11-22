Black Friday comes earlier and earlier every year, but can be a great time to pick-up a lens you’ve had your eye on for some time. Sony E-mount lenses for full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras have seen price drops on Amazon UK including the Sony FE 50mm F1.8 which is now available to buy for just £129. This prime lens was Sony’s most affordable FE lens at the time that it came out, and still is one of the cheapest.

Additionally, the Sony FE 85mm F1.8 portrait lens and Sony FE 35mm F1.8 wide-angle prime lens are currently available to buy with big savings.

Sony E-mount lenses price deals on Amazon UK

Sony FE 50mm F1.8 – NOW £129

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 – NOW £345 (was £379 last time we saw it on sale)

Sony FE 35mm F1.8 – NOW £385

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Check below for more offers:

