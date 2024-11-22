OM System has successfully repositioned itself as a brand for nature and wildlife photographers, though its Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras appeal to a broad constituency of diverse photographers.

You can now get a great deal on the company’s flagship OM-1 Mark II flagship mirrorless camera. It’s a groundbreaking model in many ways, featuring advanced computational photography, a Live Grad ND, improved buffer and improved IBIS, effective AF, 20MP 120/50fps continuous shooting (AF-S/AF-C) and weather sealing.

Via cashback, you can now get this camera with the excellent 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO II lens for just over £2099, a great saving. Below is the deal from Park Cameras.

OM System OM-1 Mark II. Photo Andy Westlake

It is also discounted on Amazon US.

In our original review, we praised the OM-1 Mark II flagship for its ‘excellent subject detection auto-focus… you can rely on getting great shots from the OM-1 Mark II. It’s available now, and is both an enjoyable camera to use, with excellent handling, and has a vast range of features to explore.’

Top nature photographer Andrew Fusek Peters was very impressed with the camera too.

OM-1 Mark II key features

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

Find more amazing deals on our deals page.