During this Black Friday week why not consider used, too? Buy a DSLR or mirrorless camera from a specialist dealer and you can save big while also enjoying the benefits of a warranty.

If you are considering buying a used DSLR, this deal on the Nikon D700 is very tempting. It comes in under £250 in ‘Good’ condition, according to MPB’s experienced camera checkers, and has a very tolerable shutter count of 41,000 activations.

What does £250/$250 buy you these days? A bigger car service? A weekend break for two, if you’re lucky? A dodgy budget TV? So you are getting a lot of camera for the money, even though the Nikon D700 is, wait for it, 16 years old.

Nikon D700, AP image

That is sweet 16, however, as there is still a lot to like about the D700 and it’s built like a tank. We have no hesitation in naming it a second-hand classic.

The Nikon D700 quickly picked up the nickname ‘baby D3’ as it incorporated many of the advanced features of Nikon’s professional D3 in a more compact and affordable body that was similar in size to the D300.

Nikon D700 key features

12.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (extended)

95% viewfinder coverage

3in, 921k-dot LCD screen

995g

The camera is one thing, but you are also getting access to a massive choice of Nikon F lenses. So we’d say this is a great used buy, either as your main camera if you are on a budget, or as a reliable back-up should your newer kit go on the blink.

