During this Black Friday week why not consider used, too? Buy a DSLR or mirrorless camera from a specialist dealer and you can save big while also enjoying the benefits of a warranty.
If you are considering buying a used DSLR, this deal on the Nikon D700 is very tempting. It comes in under £250 in ‘Good’ condition, according to MPB’s experienced camera checkers, and has a very tolerable shutter count of 41,000 activations.
What does £250/$250 buy you these days? A bigger car service? A weekend break for two, if you’re lucky? A dodgy budget TV? So you are getting a lot of camera for the money, even though the Nikon D700 is, wait for it, 16 years old.
That is sweet 16, however, as there is still a lot to like about the D700 and it’s built like a tank. We have no hesitation in naming it a second-hand classic.
The Nikon D700 quickly picked up the nickname ‘baby D3’ as it incorporated many of the advanced features of Nikon’s professional D3 in a more compact and affordable body that was similar in size to the D300.
Nikon D700 key features
- 12.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor
- ISO 100-25,600 (extended)
- 95% viewfinder coverage
- 3in, 921k-dot LCD screen
- 995g
The camera is one thing, but you are also getting access to a massive choice of Nikon F lenses. So we’d say this is a great used buy, either as your main camera if you are on a budget, or as a reliable back-up should your newer kit go on the blink.
