The Google Pixel 8A is Google’s current budget camera phone, and now that the price has dropped, it has become seriously tempting. Normally priced at £499, it’s now available for under £400, at just £399 sim-free. It’s got a dual-camera setup on the back, a 13MP selfie camera, and a bunch of AI photo editing features built-in.

64MP wide-angle, f/1.9, 25mm equivalent, (83°), OIS, 4K 60p

13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 14mm equivalent, (120°), 4K 30p

13MP selfie camera, f/2.2, 21mm equivalent, 4K 30p, fixed focus

6.1inch FullHD OLED, 60-120Hz screen, 2000nits peak brightness

Battery: 4492mAh (18W charging, 7.5W wireless)

Operating system and processor: Android 14, Tensor G3 / Titan M2 processor

7 years of OS/Security/Feature updates

8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

For more information on this Google photo, check out our full Google Pixel 8A review or have a look at the Google Pixel 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A55 comparison – Which is best?.

