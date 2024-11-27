The Nikon Z6 III was released earlier this year but has already made its mark as one of Nikon’s best mirrorless cameras. This 24MP full-frame all-arounder gains significant improvements, including a new partially stacked sensor. This Black Friday, the camera is priced at $2,296.95 – with $200 off its usual $2,496.95 price.

The Nikon Z6 III‘s new sensor brings serious benefits, especially with regards to autofocus, making it a huge step forward from the Z6 II and Zf. In fact, it inherits many of the capabilities of the pro-spec Z8, but at a considerably lower price.

Nikon Z6 III at a glance:

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

The Nikon Z8 offers a range of high-end controls. Photo AW NIKON Z6_3 · f/2 · 1/1s · 40mm · ISO200

Another important improvement over its predecessor is the Nikon’s 3D tracking technology first time featured in the Z6 line, alongside its capable subject detection system that recognises people, animals, vehicles, and planes; eye-tracking is also onboard. Autofocus is specified to work in staggeringly low light of -10EV.

Featuring 8 stops in body image stabilisation and internal 12-bit RAW video recording at 60fps, in either 6K or 4K resolution, also record slow-motion footage in Full HD at 240fps, complete with audio the Z6 III is a hybrid shooter’s dream.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Find more Black Friday deals here, and even more deals here.

