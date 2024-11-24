The Pentax 17 is a new half-frame film camera aimed at aspiring film photographers and social media users. Featuring a zone focus system, large bright viewfinder and excellent 25mm lens, the popular camera retails for just under $500/£500 at £499.99, but you can get it now in the UK for £449 – with 2 rolls of free film!
I gave the Pentax 17 4 stars in my review this summer. It’s easy to use, lightweight, and consistent. The camera has classic looking buttons and controls, with a manual zone focus system for photographs ranging from macro to wide landscapes. Because of its compact nature, it will be suitable for most types of photographers – particularly street photographers, and those that want to grab and go!
If you want a good camera with the minimal effort required, and a step up from a basic point-and-shoot this is a great option. Plus, as it’s half-frame, you’ll get double the amount of photos from 35mm film!
Pentax 17 key features:
- Fixed focal length, 25mm (37mm equivalent)
- F3.5 Max aperture
- ISO 50 – ISO 3200
- Easy loading system
- Composition frame, Close-distance composition frame
- Zone focusing setting can be confirmed through the viewfinder
- Manual zone-focusing
- 6 focus zones including macro
- Programe AE Electronic shutter
- Shutter speed: 1/350 to 4 seconds, Bulb
- Built-in flash
See all the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here!
You can see how I got on with the Pentax 17 versus the basic Kodak Ektar H35N here for comparison.
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
Further reading: