As Black Friday comes round every year, it may be tempting to jump on the band-wagon and look for the cheapest Canon, Nikon, or Sony, and click buy now too quickly. However, even though Canon’s cheapest DSLR, the Canon EOS 2000D / Rebel T7 is now only £420 with lens and two batteries, I still wouldn’t recommend buying it. Here’s why: DSLRs are not being developed anymore, and there will be no new lenses from Canon for the camera. This makes Canon DSLRs a poor investment if you’re buying new, and you’d be better served by buying a mirrorless camera which still offers new cameras, new lenses, and new accessories.

If you do want to buy the Canon EOS 2000D, it’s currently £420 with 18-55mm IS lens (from Amazon UK), but you’d be better off with one of these mirrorless cameras:

Canon EOS R50 – $699 / £633 with lens (UK: after £200 off code is used)

Panasonic Lumix G100D – $547 / £499 with lens (and tripod grip)

If you’re buying new, then the Canon EOS R50 is a great deal right now, with an extra £200 off:

Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM on the EOS R50. Credit: Andy Westlake

If you do want to buy a DSLR, then there are some amazing cameras out there, and some real bargains to be found on used DSLRs, but keep in mind that only Pentax are still committed to the DSLR market. Canon, and Nikon have both stopped making new DSLRs, and stopped releasing new lenses for them, and this is why buying used makes a lot more sense. In 2024 it’s difficult to find cameras for less than $500/£500, but if you look on the second-hand market then you can have your pick of the best, with even full-frame cameras available cheap.

