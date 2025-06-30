The classic black version of the Panasonic Lumix S9 is selling fast on Amazon for £799. This small Panasonic is a hybrid vlogging camera and a real steal right now. It features a 24.2MP sensor with up to 6.5 stops of stabilisation, a fully articulating screen, and it records video in 6K30p. Considering that all of this is packed in a compact 126 x 73.9 x 46.7mm body weighing under 500g, it is ideal for travel vloggers who want a lightweight camera.



There is a variety of L-mount lenses available now to pair with the S9. Also, with dates confirmed for Amazon Prime Day in July, it’s worth keeping an eye on the site as you may find some great early lens deals ahead of the event.

Image credit: Andy westlake

Panasonic Lumix S9 at a glance:

£799 body-only

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30fps continuous shooting

Video recording at 6K 30fps, 4K 60fps, or Full HD 120fps

3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

In-body stabilisation: 5 stops, or 6.5 stops with OIS lens

Available in four colours: black, red, green, blue

