The Panasonic Lumix G100D is Panasonic’s smallest mirrorless camera, and is designed for video, vlogging, and stills photography. Offering a 20MP sensor and 4K video recording, it’s got an advanced microphone setup. If you’re looking for a stylish camera that lets you change lenses, then now is a great time to buy, as part of Black Friday, you can get the Panasonic Lumix G100D vlogging kit for under £500, with 25% off its usual £669 price point.

You can also find it available on Amazon US, priced at $547 with the 12-32mm kit lens, using the link below.

Panasonic Lumix G100D key features:

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO100-ISO25600 available (extended)

3inch 1.84M dot vari-angle touchscreen

2.36M-dot equiv, 0.74x magnification, OLED electronic viewfinder

4K video recording

The Panasonic Lumix G100D looks almost identical to the to the G100.

If you can’t find it on Amazon UK or Amazon.com, or live in a different location, check out the deals below to see what offers are available near you. Make sure you check whether the kid with the tripod is cheaper!

The kit includes a Lumix G Vario 12-32mm F3.5-5.6 lens and a tripod grip. The Panasonic Lumix G100D is a minor update to the Panasonic Lumix G100, with the USB port upgraded to USB-C, the viewfinder changed to an OLED model, which gives ever so slightly better battery life. There are some other changes, which we’ve detailed in our full Panasonic Lumix G100 review.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

Find more amazing deals on our deals page.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.