The Panasonic Lumix G100D is Panasonic’s smallest mirrorless camera, and is designed for video, vlogging, and stills photography. Offering a 20MP sensor and 4K video recording, it’s got an advanced microphone setup. If you’re looking for a stylish camera that lets you change lenses, then now is a great time to buy, as part of Black Friday, you can get the Panasonic Lumix G100D vlogging kit for under £500, with 25% off its usual £669 price point.
You can also find it available on Amazon US, priced at $547 with the 12-32mm kit lens, using the link below.
Panasonic Lumix G100D key features:
- 20.3MP Four Thirds sensor
- ISO100-ISO25600 available (extended)
- 3inch 1.84M dot vari-angle touchscreen
- 2.36M-dot equiv, 0.74x magnification, OLED electronic viewfinder
- 4K video recording
If you can’t find it on Amazon UK or Amazon.com, or live in a different location, check out the deals below to see what offers are available near you. Make sure you check whether the kid with the tripod is cheaper!
The kit includes a Lumix G Vario 12-32mm F3.5-5.6 lens and a tripod grip. The Panasonic Lumix G100D is a minor update to the Panasonic Lumix G100, with the USB port upgraded to USB-C, the viewfinder changed to an OLED model, which gives ever so slightly better battery life. There are some other changes, which we’ve detailed in our full Panasonic Lumix G100 review.
