If you don’t want to buy a second hand compact digital camera, then this camera is one of the cheapest new point and shoot cameras available from a recognised name brand. As such, it’s easy to see why this is a best seller at Amazon, the Kodak PixPro FZ45 is Kodak’s cheapest traditional point and shoot digital camera. It’s available for just $89 from Amazon.com (link below) – in a number of different colours, or just £94 from Amazon UK (2nd link below).
Kodak PixPro FZ45 Key Features:
- 16MP 1/2.3inch CMOS sensor
- 4x optical zoom, f/3.0-6.6, 27-108mm equivalent
- 2.7inch screen
- FullHD 30p video recording
- 2x AA batteries
- P, M, Auto, Scene modes
- Panoramic mode
- Normally $99 / £95 available in white, black, red
If these deals aren’t available near you, then check out these other options, shown above. When I reviewed it, I found it to be a fun take-anywhere camera, where you don’t have to worry too much. I also said: “If you want a budget compact camera, and don’t want to go for a second-hand camera, then the Kodak PixPro FZ45 is the cheapest branded camera available. For the price, under $100, the PixPro FZ45 gives reasonable results.”
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Find more deals here.