If you don’t want to buy a second hand compact digital camera, then this camera is one of the cheapest new point and shoot cameras available from a recognised name brand. As such, it’s easy to see why this is a best seller at Amazon, the Kodak PixPro FZ45 is Kodak’s cheapest traditional point and shoot digital camera. It’s available for just $89 from Amazon.com (link below) – in a number of different colours, or just £94 from Amazon UK (2nd link below).

Kodak PixPro FZ45 Key Features:

16MP 1/2.3inch CMOS sensor

4x optical zoom, f/3.0-6.6, 27-108mm equivalent

2.7inch screen

FullHD 30p video recording

2x AA batteries

P, M, Auto, Scene modes

Panoramic mode

Normally $99 / £95 available in white, black, red

If these deals aren’t available near you, then check out these other options, shown above. When I reviewed it, I found it to be a fun take-anywhere camera, where you don’t have to worry too much. I also said: “If you want a budget compact camera, and don’t want to go for a second-hand camera, then the Kodak PixPro FZ45 is the cheapest branded camera available. For the price, under $100, the PixPro FZ45 gives reasonable results.”

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Find more deals here.

