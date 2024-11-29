If you are looking for an excellent all-round full-frame mirrorless camera, the Sonly Alpha A7 IV is hard to beat.

The Alpha A7 IV offers offers excellent image quality, delivering more detail than 24MP or 20MP rivals, and the AF performance really stands out. With this deal from US retailer Adorama, you get the camera, a FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens, 128GB memory card, backpack, battery and 55mm Filter Kit. That’s pretty much a complete Sony starter kit!

Sony A7 IV. Image: Andy Westlake

As we said in our original five-star review, ‘for any serious enthusiast contemplating buying a new camera, it has to be right at the top of the list.’ This is not a camera that you will quickly outgrow, either, and there is now a wide choice of quality Sony lenses.

Sony Alpha A7 IV key features

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

