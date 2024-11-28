Sony is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the best Sony cameras and lenses. This Black Friday you can save big on the full-frame Sony A7 IV and get a free memory card at a number of UK retailers. The Sony Alpha A7 IV is now available for £1629 body only, with a £220 and free memory card: (see retailer for details)

We review a lot of cameras here at AP, and our testing team is notoriously tough to impress, but we gave five stars to the Sony Alpha A7 IV, labelling it ‘strong in every regard’ and giving it our coveted five-star award.

Detail changes include the addition of the external white balance sensor previously seen in the Alpha 1, but the loss of an infra-red remote control receiver (previously found on the front of the handgrip)

Sony Alpha A7 IV key specifications

The full-frame Sony Alpha A7 IV excels in the most important areas, namely high-resolution image quality and superb autofocus with extremely capable subject recognition. It has other attractions too:

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

To conclude, it is an impressively well-rounded and highly capable camera.

If you’re in the US, the deals don’t seem as good, but check out the retailers below to see what’s on offer near you. You could also look at buying the camera used, if you want to save even more money this Black Friday:

Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Sony E-mount lenses, too.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

