Fujifilm X-S20

We were really impressed with Fujifilm’s 26.1MP APS-C mirrorless camera, the Fujifilm X-S20, in our review we gave it 5 stars. With enhanced battery life, enhanced video recording, including a new vlogging mode, the X-S20 is versatile and impressive all round.

Key features:

26.1MP sensor

30 fps shooting

6.2K 30p video

1.84m-dot vari-angle touch-screen

AI-based autofocus

Fujifilm GFX100S II

Fujifilm’s latest medium-format mirrorless model offers 100 megapixels for under $5000 / £5000. Thanks to current Black Friday offers, you can get it even cheaper! In our 5-star review, we found the Fujifilm GFX100S II delivers incredible image quality in both JPEG and raw thanks to its 102MP sensor. It handles well and its upgraded viewfinder is excellent. The autofocus is very capable too.

Key features:

102MP medium-format sensor

ISO 80-12,800 (standard)

Up to 7 fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

5.76m-dot, 0.84x viewfinder

3.2in, 2.36m-dot tilting touchscreen

8-stop in-body stabilisation

The new 5.76m-dot viewfinder is excellent. Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm X-T50

The Fujifilm X-T50 raises the game in several ways and you won’t find a better APS-C camera at this price. In our review last month, we also gave this camera 5 stars. The X-T50 offers a higher resolution than a lot of full-frame mirrorless cameras, and brings the 40MP sensor and flagship features to a wider market.

Key features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard)

8fps shooting (20fps electronic shutter / 1.3x crop)

2.36m-dot, 0.62x electronic viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot tilting touchscreen

6K 30p, 4K 60p, Full HD 240p video

In-body image stabilisation, up to 7 stops

Available in silver, black, or charcoal grey

