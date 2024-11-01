The Samsung Galaxy A35 is one of the cheapest triple camera budget smartphones available at the moment, with an RRP of £339, it’s now available for a reduced price of £239 direct from Amazon UK. It offers a good 50MP main camera, a large screen, and generous battery of 5000mAh. It also offers 4K video recording from the main camera, as well as from the 13MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A35 at a glance

50MP wide-angle, f/1.8, 25mm equivalent, PDAF, OIS

8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm equivalent, fixed focus

5MP macro camera, f/2.4, fixed focus

13MP selfie camera, f/2.2, fixed focus

4K video recording from main and selfie cameras (not ultra-wide or macro cameras)

6.6inch FullHD AMOLED, 120Hz screen, 1000nits peak brightness

Battery: 5000mAh (25W charging)

Operating system: Android 14

4 years of OS, 5 years of security updates

6/8/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage options

Samsung Galaxy A35 on the left, A55 on the right. JW/AP

Should you buy the A35 or go for the more expensive A55? Read our A35 vs A55 comparison.

In our Samsung Galaxy A35 review, we were impressed by the performance of the phone, considering the price, only let down by the low-light performance, where the A55 performed better. Here’s what we had to say: “Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A35 delivers a very good set of cameras, with the main camera and selfie camera performing well, and the ultra-wide-angle camera putting in a reasonable performance, even though it’s “only” 8MP.”

If you can’t get the deal using the link above, check out these offers to see what’s available near you:

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices, as well a retailer terms and conditions. Amazon is a marketplace so check the seller reputation before buying.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.