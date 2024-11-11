For a long time, medium-format cameras seemed an expensive and often unwieldy proposition, until Fujifilm’s GFX range arrived, appealing to photographers wanting large resolution benefits without a large hole in their bank account. Going medium format is never going to be particularly cheap, but you can now pickup the Fujifilm GFX 50S II second-hand, from a number of dealers for a record low price of under £2000 (body only) if you’re prepared to shop around. The first place to try is MPB.com, plus you can find it at other retailers like WEX.

In terms of design, the Fujifilm GFX50S II works much like a conventional full-frame DSLR

This makes it not much more expensive than higher end, full-frame cameras such as the Nikon Z7II and definitely cheaper than the Canon EOS R5.

As we said in our glowing original review, ‘it’s a truly impressive camera that’s a pleasure to use and delivers superb images in both JPEG and raw. For photographers who prioritise image quality over shooting speed, it’s a wonderful tool.’

While the camera is not for everyone – it lags behind some full-frame rivals when it comes to continuous shooting, autofocus and fancy video capture – it is well-suited to genres where you don’t need blazingly fast eye-detection AF or frame rates, such as portraits, travel and documentary. The Fujifilm GFX 50S II also comes with effective image stabilisation.

The Fujifilm GFX 50S II has been discontinued, so are you unlikely to find one brand new. But still, used or nearly new is very tempting if you are lured by medium format; buy from a reputable used dealer and you will get a warranty, too.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II key features

51.4MP medium format sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.77x magnification

3.2in, 2.35m-dot tilting touchscreen

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

Don’t forget to check out our review of the Fujifilm X-H2 if you want a high resolution sensor but you are sticking with the APS-C X-Series. If these offers aren’t available near you, then have a look below to see if any retailers have an offer for you:

