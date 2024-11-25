It’s almost Black Friday, and the deals have started earlier than ever. You’ll find the Canon EF 50mm 1.8 STM is available to buy for only £99 from Amazon UK. Usually priced at £129 this lens is already a bargain, and is among the best Canon EF lenses. This small ‘nifty fifty’ improves upon Canon’s older designs and features a Stepper Motor (STM) for smoother and quieter AF. Compatible with full-frame DSLRs and APS-C DSLRs, it becomes a highly practical and creative short telephoto lens that’s equivalent to 80mm when attached to an APS-C camera.

Canon EF 50mm 1.8 STM Lens – £99 (save 24%) – This looks like the deal is only available in the UK, but have a look below to see if there are any offers near you:

If you enjoy shooting portraits – or any subject where you’d like to create attractive background blur – this lens allows you to do it, without breaking the bank. It has a smaller 49mm filter thread and improved build quality over Canon’s older EF 50mm f/1.8 II, but produces results of similar quality. Stopping down from f/1.8 to f/2.8 improves sharpness and all trace of corner shading disappears by f/4. It’s one of the most popular lenses for those who feel they’ve outgrown a kit zoom.

*We earn commission from links used in this article, however, it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

