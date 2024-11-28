Black Friday week can also be a good time to pick up more of a specialist mirrorless or DSLR camera, or one you can adapt (eg for infrared).

Black and white photography continues to be as popular as ever and you can now save money on the interesting Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome with this Amazon deal. It comes in under £2000.

In our original review, we praised the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome for its ability to generate lovely black and white images with low noise and huge dynamic range, large, clear viewfinder, weather-sealed build and comprehensive array of external controls.

Being a Pentax, it also works with a large range of K-mount lenses, and comes in way cheaper than the other mainstream monochrome-only camera, the Leica M11 Monochrom.

Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome key features

Being a DSLR, the camera is chunky front-to-back. But it still fits nicely in your hand. Credit: Andy Westlake

25.7MP APS-C sensor

ISO 200-1,600,000

12fps continuous shooting

0.7x pentaprism viewfinder

3.2in, 1.62m-dot touchscreen

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

Don’t forget to check out these other great Black Friday deals.