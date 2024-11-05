Some of the best Sony cameras, including the Sony Alpha A6400, are now available to buy with almost £200 in savings. Usually priced at £949, it can now be bought for £779.

In the US, the camera with a 16-50mm lens is also available at a discounted price. It is usually available to buy for $999.99, but is now available for $848 from Amazon US.

For beginner photographers, the Sony Alpha A6400 has a lot to offer. It has a compact, well-made body with a built in electronic viewfinder and features, and controls that will satisfy many enthusiasts and sports photographers looking for a budget option. Like the Sony ZV-E10, it has access to a wide range of APS-C Sony E-mount lenses, and you can also fit full frame Sony FE lenses, though these are likely to prove quite heavy and cumbersome on the A6400’s compact body. Image quality is excellent, as is the A6400’s autofocus system. It might be one of Sony’s older models, but you wouldn’t know it.

Sony Alpha A6400 at a glance:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000

11 fps shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3in, 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

