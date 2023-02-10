Amy Davies looks at the best cameras to buy for every genre of photography, including wildlife, portrait, street, macro and more.

We’ve put together this guide to the best cameras for photography to help you find the right model for you. There are absolutely loads of cameras out there, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, which is why it pays to do your research and get a camera that’s right for you.

At AP, we review every new camera that is released by the major manufacturers. We subject every one to thorough testing, both in our lab where we can assess image resolving power (along with sharpness, noise and detail), and out in the real world to get a sense of how the camera feels to use. We’ve used our findings to put together this definitive list of the very best cameras for photography. Whether you’re interested in street photography, wildlife, portrait photography, landscapes or any other genre, we’re confident you’ll find the right camera in this guide.

Of course, different genres have different needs. If you’re not sure how to go about looking for the best camera for what you want to shoot, here is a quick guide to the key features and functions of photography cameras…

How to choose the best cameras for photography

When you’re picking the best camera for photography, there are a number of key specifications and features worth honing in on. We would advise the main things to keep in mind when making your selection are as follows:

Camera type

Resolution & sensor size

Autofocus

Image stabilisation

Frame rate (and speed)

Handling

Screen and viewfinder

Card slots

Lens range

Camera type

There are three main types of digital cameras – mirrorless, DSLRs and compacts. Mirrorless and DSLR models are interchangeable-lens cameras, while compacts have a fixed lens that can’t be changed. As you might expect, interchangeable-lens cameras give you much more versatility, but are larger and generally more expensive. Compacts, meanwhile, provide portable convenience, but are more restrictive.

There’s also the matter of choosing between a mirrorless camera and a DSLR. Mirrorless models are generally more technologically advanced, especially in terms of autofocus, however many photographers still have affection for the rugged handling of a DSLR. Out of the two, we’ve stuck to just mirrorless models in this guide, as we’re counting off the best of the best, and right now that’s where it is. But check out our guide to DSLR vs mirrorless if you want to learn more about the differences, and we also have a dedicated guide to the best DSLRs.

Resolution & sensor size

There’s a variety of sensor sizes on the market, from 1-inch type up to medium format. As a general rule, image quality is better from larger sensors, but you do have the trade-off of a larger and bulkier system to carry around, not to mention a more expensive one. Therefore, your consideration might be whether you want to lighten the load, or whether you want the best possible image quality.

A compromise on both sides of the debate lands you with a middle-sized sensor (APS-C or Full-Frame), while ultimate portability will leave you with the smallest (one-inch) and ultimate image quality leads to medium format (or even larger). Resolution is also a key concern – if you’re intending to make big prints, or photograph something with lots of fine detail, extra pixels make more sense. If you’re keen to keep file sizes down, shoot lots of action or in low light, a lower pixel count might be a better option.

Autofocus

Some of the current mirrorless flagship models have incredibly impressive autofocus systems. But they often come at a high price, being targeted mainly at working professionals who need high-speed and accuracy at all times. Most of us arguably don’t need that kind of power, and you especially don’t if you’re photographing mainly still/static subjects such as landscapes, macro or even portraits. Have a think about how advanced an autofocus system you need (and are willing to pay for), and this can be particularly important if you’re passion is sports, action or wildlife such as birds.

Image stabilisation (or IBIS)

This is another specification that matters hugely to some people, and less so for others. If you’re happy to cart around a tripod with you, or you’re only ever shooting at fast shutter speeds in bright daylight, you’ll be less concerned. However, if you’re into night photography, low-light photography, or somebody who wants to shoot slowly handheld, or somebody who uses long lenses (to name but a few), then you’ll want to pay closer attention to IS specs, and look out for In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS).

Frame rate

Again, this is something that for lots of types of photographers, it’s a bit of a redundant specification. If you’re shooting static objects, being able to shoot at 20fps is an expensive specification that might barely – or never – get used. Of course, if you’re shooting wildlife, action, sports and similar high-speed action, you might want a fast frame rate and use high-speed continuous shooting every day.

Handling

This is an important one, but it’s not a straightforward one to quantify. Knowing how a camera feels and operates in your hand is ideal – if not necessarily always possible in advance in a world of online shopping. Pay careful attention to reviews which tell you how easy (or otherwise) the camera is to operate, hold and navigate around if you’re not able to handle it yourself before purchase. The weight of the camera and lens(es) can play an important factor in how easy it is to take with you, and how much you’ll enjoy using the camera.

Screen & viewfinder

All of the cameras on our list here are mirrorless, and therefore feature electronic viewfinders (EVF). Pay close attention to the resolution of electronic viewfinders – higher is better, but very high-resolution viewfinders tend to only be found on the most expensive cameras. If you’re happier with optical viewfinders, then a DSLR might well be the camera for you – but you lose a lot of the benefits of mirrorless.

As for the screen, things to look out for are resolution, size, and whether it articulates or tilts. Having some movement is useful for composing from awkward angles, with articulating being the most flexible, but tilting perhaps being the quickest for reacting to certain scenarios, such as street shooting.

Card slots

Having more than one card slot is almost an essential for professional photographers who simply can’t afford to run the risk of not having a backup (especially for special occasions, such as weddings). For most other photographers, it’s a nice bonus to have, but perhaps not essential. That said, if you’re travelling and not able to easily back up your cards, they can also prove useful.

Lens range

If you’re looking at interchangeable lens cameras, it’s wise to pay attention to the accompanying lens ranges that go with them. Newer camera systems might have limited lenses, or they might not yet have specific or niche optics that you’re particularly keen on. Take a look at typical prices too, as again, newer systems might be pricier compared to longer, more-established systems.

Now that you know what you’re looking for, let’s get started with the best cameras for photography…

Best camera for wildlife photography: Nikon Z9

At a glance:

Flagship full-frame mirrorless

30fps shooting (120fps at 11 megapixels)

6-stop in-body image stabiliser

High-resolution 45.7 megapixel sensor

AI subject-detect autofocus

8K 30p video recording

£5,299 / $5,496 (body only)

The Nikon Z9 (or Z 9, as Nikon sill insist on styling it) is one of the best cameras ever made. It’s not cheap, not at all, but it is quite possibly the best camera you can buy for wildlife photography right now. Its burst-shooting credentials are second to none – it shoots at a rapid 30fps using the full resolution of 45.7MP sensor, but drop that down to 11MP, and the Z9 can rev up to an incredible 120fps. That is, frankly, bonkers.

Of course, this wouldn’t matter if the Z9 didn’t have everything else it needed to nail the shot, but with AI-powered subject-detect autofocus, it’s essentially cheat mode for wildlife photography. The tracking on the AF is also eerily good, able to identify the most important subject in any frame and follow it around no matter where it moves. As we said in our review, this camera is essentially the death knell for the pro DSLR, as it does everything the previous flagship Nikon D6 did, but does it significantly better. Image quality is also absolutely gorgeous in both JPEG and Raw. We found that you can push the ISO all the way up to 25,600 and still get perfectly useable images.

The Nikon Z9 is not the only camera well-suited to nature, however. Be sure to check our guide to the best cameras for wildlife photography for more excellent suggestions. If you want a similar camera to the Z9 without the sky-high price tag, try the Nikon Z5, or the APS-C Nikon Z50.

Pros:

Superb for continuous autofocus

Superb autofocusing / subject detection

Robust build quality

Cons:

High price

Unwieldy

Needs expensive memory cards

Read our full Nikon Z9 review.

Best camera for portrait photography: Canon EOS R5

At a glance:

45 megapixel high-resolution full-frame sensor

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Subject tracking and Face Detection

Dual card slots

8K 30p video recording

£4,299 / $3,899 (body only)

When shooting portraits, it’s a good idea to focus on resolution. Your subjects won’t be running away from you (well, you’d hope not), so you don’t need hyper-accurate autofocus or fast burst. But they may want high-quality prints of the shots you take, which is why having plenty of pixels is a sound move. The Canon EOS R5 is a high-resolution full-frame camera that is ideal for capturing perfect people pictures.

In portrait, getting the eyes super-sharp is crucial. The EOS R5 is equipped with Face- and Eye-Detection autofocus that can take care of this with pinpoint accuracy. In our full review of the camera, we found that it worked incredibly reliably, allowing us to make the most of the camera’s gorgeous, high-resolution sensor.

The EOS R5 isn’t a perfect camera; as we said in our review, the battery life could be better, to the point where you may want to think about picking up the BG-R10 battery grip if you plan on extended shoots. Though, of course, this will add £379/$349 to an already considerable price tag. For a cheaper option in the same family, try the EOS R6 (featured below), or the APS-C EOS R7.

Check what lenses are available for the Canon EOS R5 in our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.

Pros:

Very high resolution

Face/Eye detection

Excellent handling

Cons:

High price

Battery life could be better

Read our full Canon EOS R5 review.

Best camera under £1,000 / $1,000: Fujifilm X-S10

At a glance:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor

ISO 160-12,800; 80-51,200 (extended)

5-axis in-body stabilisation (IBIS)

2.36m-dot viewfinder

Fully articulated touchscreen

4K 30p video recording

£949 / $999 body only

Not everyone has an unlimited budget for their camera, so we have included some more wallet-friendly options in this guide. First up is the camera we think offers the best bang for your buck if your budget is just under £1,000 or $1,000 – Fujifilm’s X-S10.

This is an APS-C camera, sitting in the mid-range of Fuji’s offering. It’s smaller and lighter than pretty much any full-frame camera you can name, but is still equipped with in-body image stabilisation and a fully articulating screen, giving you real versatility. Also, while the sub-£1000 price doesn’t include a lens, the Fujifilm X range of lenses is absolutely fantastic, with loads of pin-sharp, large-aperture optics to choose from.

In our review, we described this camera as a much more pleasant body to use than any of Sony’s APS-C A6000 models, and much nicer in fact that any DSLR you could care to name. The lack of weather sealing is the only real strike against it, though some Fujifilm die-hards may miss those analogue-style dials.

Find a great Fujifilm lens for this camera in our guide to the best X-Mount lenses.

Pros:

Gorgeous image quality

Loads of features in light body

Effective stabilisation

Cons:

No weather sealing

No dial controls

Read our Fujifilm X-S10 review.

Best camera for sports photography: Canon EOS R3

At a glance:

Flagship professional 24 megapixel full-frame mirrorless

30fps shooting

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Eye-control AF and Subject Tracking

1/64000 shutter speed

6K / 4K video at 60fps

£5,789 / $5,999 (body only)

For sports and action photography, being able to react to super-fast moving subjects is paramount – which the Canon EOS R3 is extremely well-suited to.

You can shoot at 30fps in full-resolution raw and with full autofocus, and you can also freeze moments by shooting at a record-busting 1/64,000sec, too. We found autofocusing to be superb, with 4779 points working to ensure you never miss a moment. On top of that, with eye-control AF you can choose a focus point simply by looking at the subject through the viewfinder – you don’t get much quicker than that. Our tests revealed subject tracking for moving subjects is almost infallible, too.

Its relatively low-resolution 24MP sensor may sound disappointing when compared to some of the high resolution offerings here, but it helps to keep file sizes down and is more than enough for printing at fairly large sizes.

Pros:

Superb autofocusing

Fantastically fast shooting

Excellent viewfinder and screen

Cons:

Big and heavy

Very expensive

Relatively low resolution

Read our full Canon EOS R3 review.

Best camera under £750/$750: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

At a glance:

20MP Four Thirds sensor

Micro Four Thirds lens mount

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15fps burst shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

4K 30p video recording

£649 / $699 body-only

This tidy, tiny Micro Four Thirds camera is a fantastic beginner’s way in to mirrorless cameras, and comes at a bargain price, too. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is absolutely bursting with cool photography features, including a touchscreen interface, stylish Art Filters, and sophisticated Live Composite for long exposures. When we reviewed the camera, we almost ran out of time to try out all its features, there are so many to try out and play with.

Using the Micro Four Thirds system means you’re working with a smaller sensor than APS-C cameras like the Fujifilm X-S10. However, it does give you access to a huge catalogue of Micro Four Thirds lenses, those made by both Olympus and Panasonic (and others), and also the 2x crop factor gives you a good deal of extra reach, effectively transforming a 50mm lens into a 100mm one.

Stylish and likeable, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is an ideal mirrorless camera for beginner photographers on a budget. You’ll also find 4K video recording, and In-Body Image Stabilisation, giving your video footage a smooth look.

Pros:

Huge lens catalogue

User-friendly, but deep

Stylish looks

Cons:

Smaller sensor

Raw image quality inferior to APS-C

Read our Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review.

Best camera for landscape photography: Sony A7R IV

At a glance:

61 megapixel full-frame sensor

76-million-dot EVF

Tilting screen

Pixel-Shift Multi Shooting

4K 30p video recording

£3,199 / $3,498 (body only)

The winner of our product of the year in 2020, this superb high-resolution camera is still a fantastic choice for landscape reason. We loved it when we first reviewed it, and it continues to impress today.

A key reason for this is its very high-resolution 61 megapixel sensor – the highest you’ll find on our list, and the highest you’ll find outside of medium format cameras. That super high resolution sensor is ideal for landscapes, and, being packed into the relatively small body of the Sony A7 series means you can carry it around to reach all sorts of photogenic locations without troubling your back too much.

Although you may want to use a tripod for landscapes, if you want to keep it light, you’ll also benefit from 5-axis image stabilisation. If you do pack that tripod, making use of Pixel-Shift Multi Shooting to create an even higher resolution composite image is likely to be tempting to serious landscape photographers.

If you like to photograph other subjects, as well as landscapes, the A7R IV isn’t well suited to everything. While it does well at other static subjects – such as portraits and macro – with 10fps shooting, action and wildlife shooters would do better to look elsewhere.

There are other cameras which we’d recommend for this genre – make sure to take a look at our best camera for landscape photography guide to find out more.

Updated by the Sony Alpha A7R V, this model is still well worth looking at, particularly if you want to save money.

Pros:

Super high resolution sensor

Tilting screen

Relatively affordable

Cons:

Handling is a little awkward at times

Not an all-rounder

Read our full Sony A7R IV review.

Best camera under £500/$500: Panasonic Lumix G100

At a glance:

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor

Micro Four Thirds lens mount

ISO 100-25,600 available (extended)

3.68M-dot equiv, 0.73x magnification, electronic viewfinder

4K 30p video recording

£569 / $597 with 12-32mm lens

All right, we are cheating a little here. While you do need to pay a little more than £500 or $500 to get hold of a new Lumix G100, it does come as part of a lens bundle with Panasonic’s 12-32mm kit lens. So, proportionally, you are paying less than £500 or $500 for the camera itself, and fortunately, it’s an excellent camera in its own right.

While the Panasonic Lumix G100 is billed as a vlogging camera with 4K video recording, it has loads of great photography features too. The Four Thirds sensor represents a real step up in quality from a smartphone, and this is one of the smallest mirrorless cameras that manages to pack in a centrally placed EVF, a pop-up flash and a hotshoe for attaching accessories.

As we said in our review, the Four Thirds sensor offers a surprising amount of dynamic range and flexibility. Normally, the story goes that smaller sensors are restricted in this regard; however we found in testing that we were able to recover a good amount of detail from highlights and shadows in raw files shot with the Lumix G100

You also gain access to a wide range of Micro Four Thirds lenses with this camera, making it a great choice for those looking for compact or budget lenses.

Pros:

Great value for money

Small but comfortable to hold

Excellent EVF

Cons:

More image noise than APS-C

You may not be bothered about video features

Read our full Panasonic Lumix G100 review.

Best camera for astrophotography: OM System OM-1

At a glance:

20 megapixel stacked Micro Four Thirds sensor

8-stops image stabiliser

IP53-rated weather proofing

Starry Sky AF mode

CINE 4K 60fps video recording

£1,999 / $2,199 (body only)

When you’re looking for a camera that is well-equipped for astrophotography, there are a few specifications that come in particularly handy.

The OM System OM-1 (still branded with Olympus on the camera body) ticks a lot of boxes. We liked the fact that it was weatherproof, meaning you can use it outside in less than perfect weather and still trust it to deliver the goods.

One of the big reasons for it making it on to our list however is the dedicated Starry Sky AF mode, which is specifically designed for focusing on distant stars. There’s also a Night Vision option which is designed to work with it. We found that the Starry Sky AF works extremely well, and is reliable for both speed and accuracy.

Other than that, you also have excellent image stabilisation – perfect for those long exposures, and the fact that the camera (and accompanying lenses) is smaller and lighter than many other models, it’s the ideal model for toting around in the dark. It’s well suited to a variety of other photography as well, including wildlife, travel, sports and more thanks to high-speed shooting, and advanced subject detection AF.

If you’re interested in this genre of photography, make sure to check out our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography for more suggestions.

Pros:

Specific astro mode

Weather proofed for prolonged outdoor use

Excellent stabilisation

Cons:

Smaller sensor than most

Some handling quirks

Read our full OM System OM-1 Review

Best camera for macro photography: Nikon Z7 II

At a glance:

45.7 megapixel full-frame sensor

5-stop in-body image stabilisation

Tilting screen

Compatible with existing Nikon DSLR lenses via adapter

4K 60p video

£2,742 / $2,996 (body only)

For macro and close-up work, it’s a good idea to look for something with a high resolution sensor to make sure you capture all that exquisite fine detail.

The Nikon Z7 II is one of the highest resolution sensors on the market, with a 45.7MP sensor, so it’s just the ticket for that job. There’s a couple of dedicated Z-mount macro lenses, while if you’ve already got a Nikon DSLR macro lens, you can use it with the Z7 II via an optional adapter.

Having a tilting screen is useful for shooting from low angles, or for shooting with a remote release / wirelessly so as not to disturb delicate subjects. With that in mind, 5-stop in-body stabilisation (IBIS) helps when shooting close-up subjects handheld too.

We liked the handling of the Z7 II, with the excellent grip proving to be a particular winner. We also thought it was very intuitive to use, making it ideal for making quick changes.

Pros:

High resolution sensor

Useful tilting screen

Can use existing Nikon macro lenses

Cons:

Relatively minor upgrade from predecessor

Somewhat expensive

Read our full Nikon Z7 II review.

Best camera for street photography: Fujifilm X100V

At a glance:

26.1 megapixel APS-C X-Trans sensor

Tilting touchscreen

Hybrid optical / electronic viewfinder

Fixed 23mm (35mm equivalent) lens

4K/30p video

£1,349 / $1,399

When it comes to street photography, you want your camera to be discreet, light and capable of grabbing the moment as it unfolds in front of you. It helps if it’s also attractive to look at, too.

The Fujifilm X100V is the perfect street photography camera as it ticks all those boxes, and is ideal for a day pounding the pavements without drawing too much attention to yourself.

Pictures produced by the camera are beautiful, and the tilting screen helps to capture “from the hip” moments that previous iterations of the camera didn’t offer – something which we found to be a massive benefit in our review.

You get all of that in a design which is small and light, yet still packs a pretty large APS-C sized sensor. The trade off is a fixed lens – which although a good length for street photography, gives you more limitations than some other cameras.

If you’re wondering, these are the best cameras for street photography, if the Fujifilm X100V doesn’t take your fancy.

You might struggle to find the Fujifilm X100V, as it’s become increasingly popular recently, so here as some Fujifilm X100V alternatives.

Pros:

Attractive retro design

Discreet for street shooting

Beautiful colour rendition

Cons:

Fixed lens doesn’t give much flexibility

High price

Read our full Fujifilm X100V review.

Best camera for wedding photography: Canon EOS R6

At a glance:

20 megapixel full-frame sensor

20fps shooting

8-stop in-body stabiliser

Subject tracking

4K/60p video

£2,399 / $2,499 (body only)

Whether you’re shooting a wedding as a pro, or just capturing a friend or family member’s special day, you’ll want a camera that you can rely on to do a good job in a range of situations.

The Canon EOS R6 is a good all-rounder, which works well for portraits, architecture, wider shots and can even keep up with moving subjects (such as walking down the aisle) to provide a good all-round experience.

We also liked the fact that it has two memory card slots, allowing you to use one as a backup to ensure that those precious memories are as safe as possible. Our tests revealed that autofocusing is excellent, with Eye AF being particularly useful for capturing those candid wedding shots as best you can.

You might consider 20 megapixels – a relatively low pixel count by today’s standards – to be a downside, but by using this modest count, image files are kept to a sensible size, and you get a good blend of speed and image quality. It also helps to keep the price on the right side of affordable.

If you’d like to know more about shooting weddings, take a look at our guide to the best kit for wedding photography.

Pros:

Dual card slots

Effective in-body image stabilisation

Compatible with older DSLR lenses

Cons:

‘Only’ 20 megapixels

Read the full Canon EOS R6 review.

Best camera for travel photography: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II

At a glance:

17 megapixel “multi-aspect” Four Thirds sensor

24-75mm equivalent f/1.7-2.8 lens

2.76m-dot EVF

3-inch touchscreen

4K/30p video

£749 / $797

When you’re travelling, you’ll probably want something which offers a good degree of flexibility but doesn’t take up too much room in your hand luggage.

We’re big fans of the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II and in our tests have found it to be a great compromise between portability, image quality and flexibility. You get a small, but very usable, zoom range and a relatively large sensor (Four Thirds) for the size of the camera.

During our time with the camera we were particularly impressed by how well it handled, with plenty of direct controls for making quick changes. It’s a little disappointing that the screen doesn’t tilt or articulate, but using a fixed device helps to contribute to the excellent price this camera is available for.

If you’re not quite tempted by the LX100 II, don’t forget to have a look at our guide to the best travel cameras for a range of other recommendations.

Pros:

Small size and weight

Usable zoom range

Excellent value

Cons:

Fixed screen

Not quite pocketable

Read our full Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review.

Best all-round camera: Sony A7 IV

At a glance:

33 megapixel full-frame sensor

10fps shooting

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

Eye AF and Tracking

Vari-angle touchscreen

4K/30p video

£2,399 / $2,498 (body only)

If you’re an enthusiast photographer who likes to photograph all kinds of different subjects, you’ll be after an all-round camera that delivers well on all fronts.

That’s exactly what the Sony A7 IV is designed to do. You get a 33 megapixel sensor that we found produces excellent results, including in low light. It’s neither super high in resolution nor on the low side, so it’s good for landscapes, macro photography, portraits, wildlife and more.

It can shoot at 10fps, and while this isn’t super-fast, it’s more than enough for somebody who shoots the occasional moving subject. We were big fans of the high-resolution viewfinder, while having a fully articulating screen is also very handy.

Pros:

Well suited to a variety of subjects

Good screen and viewfinder combination

Excellent sensor performance

Cons:

Only 10fps shooting

Can be fiddly to use

Read our full Sony A7 IV review.

Need further buying advice? Check out our full selection of buying guides.

