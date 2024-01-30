The new OM System OM-1 Mark II is the latest flagship camera from OM System, and updates the original OM-1. With high-speed continuous shooting, a weather-sealed camera body and new computational features, is this the most advanced Olympus camera ever made?

OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens on the new OM-1 Mark II. Image: JW/AP.

OM System OM-1 Mark II at a glance:

£2199 body only

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

OM System OM-1 Mark II Photo: JW/AP

The OM System OM-1, at first glance, doesn’t look very different to the original OM-1, however, there are a number of differences to be found in the camera, as well as rubber coated command dials to aid with handling.

Stand-out features:

Live Grad ND filter – World’s first in-camera live graduated ND filter

Hi-Res multi-shot now supports 14-bit raw recording

Double the buffer size for increased continuous shooting (up to 256 raw shots)

Improved continuous AF performance

OM System OM-1 Mark II in detail:

OM System has updated their previous flagship camera, the OM-1, with a new OM-1 Mark II version. It only seems like yesterday since the Olympus branded OM-1 was first announced, but it’s actually been nearly two years! If you’re familiar with the OM-1 already, then much of this will be familiar to you, so let’s start with some of the changes introduced with the new Mark II.

New features include the World’s first Live Graduated ND filter, which is built-in to the camera. The LiveND filter has been improved with an added stop. The high-resolution multi-shot mode now supports 14-bit raw shooting.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Top. Photo: JW/AP

For fans of continuous shooting the buffer is now double the size, allowing for up to 213 raw shots at 120fps, and up to 256 raw shots when shooting at 50fps with continuous AF. The AF system has also been improved with better tracking as well as better AF during video. Subject detection was already quite impressive with cars, planes, trains, birds, and dogs and cats fully catered, but now human detection has been added.

There are a number of other improvements, including in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) which now can compensate for up to 8.5 steps. The command dials have been improved, with a rubber coating to aid grip, and the blackout free shooting has been improved as well.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Photo: JW/AP

Live Grad ND filter (adjustable)

Improved LiveND – with an added stop, now up to ND128 (7EV)

Hi-res multi-shot now 14-bit RAW

Double buffer size allows for more continuous shots (up to 213 raw at 120fps, 256 raw at 50fps C-AF)

Improved continuous AF – improved tracking, as well as improved video AF performance

Human detection added, with improved subject selection (pick from 8)

Improved IBIS, now up to 8.5 steps (a 20% improvement)

Rubber dials improves handling

Blackout free shooting improved for slower continuous shooting speeds

Improved in-camera focus-stacking/bracketing algorithms (up to 15 shots stacked internally)

Supports vertical video

The core specifications of the camera remain the same, there’s still the ultra-high-speed 20MP Four Thirds sensor, which uses a BSI Stacked CMOS sensor. This allows for full-resolution shots at 120fps with fixed AF, or 50fps with continuous AF. Still amongst the fastest cameras in the world, and in comparison, the Nikon Z8/Z9 switches to 11MP when shooting at 120fps (albeit with AF) and if you want higher resolution, you’ll need to look at the £6500 Sony A9 III, with 120fps and continuous AF.

The new Live Grad ND filter gives you a number of options including GND2/GND4/GND8 (1,2,3EV), as well as soft, medium and hard filter type settings, and once switched on, you can move the position of the grad ND filter, as well as adjust the angle, with the display updating in real time so you can preview the settings.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Photo: JW/AP

You can also set the delete button to be a second “Menu” button to give quicker access to the menus, when holding the camera with one hand, without having to reach over to the top left of the camera.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Sample photos

OM-System OM-1 Mark II sample photo. Armadillo photo JW. OM-1MarkII · f/5 · 1/160s · 150mm · ISO250

We’ve been taken a number of shots with the new OM System OM-1 Mark II, and have been pleased with the results, with great results straight from the camera, with little to no further editing needed. You can adjust the colour settings in-camera to your own tastes. On default settings you’ll get natural looking images, but if you want more vibrant, or less saturated results, then this can easily be setup.

OM-System OM-1 Mark II sample photo taken at 523mm / 1046mm equivalent. Otter photo JW. OM-1MarkII · f/6.3 · 1/500s · 523mm · ISO4000

Shooting in overcast conditions, with the new OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens, I used higher ISO speeds to keep the shutter speed quick. Even when shooting with higher ISO speeds up to ISO4000, JPEG images straight from the camera show excellent noise processing.

OM-System OM-1 Mark II sample photo. Photo JW. OM-1MarkII · f/5 · 1/160s · 150mm · ISO800

OM System OM-1 Mark II – First impressions:

Gone is the Olympus branding, and introduced is a range of useful new features. Whilst not especially revolutionary, the camera has one of the fastest sensors available in any camera, with just a small handful of cameras offering such high-speed continuous shooting, and notably more expensive. It’s also introduced further impressive photographic features that really do help make it an impressively compact, and capable camera system.

Playing to Micro Four Thirds strengths, there’s a relatively compact camera body, IP53 weather-sealed rating, and along with a range of compact lenses, you can now leave your grad ND filters and holders at home, and simply use the built-in Live Grad ND feature.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Photo: JW/AP

With the same sensor and processing as the original OM-1, we can expect to see the same level of image quality from the Mark II. We know from our testing that this will give pleasing colours, detail, and dynamic range.

Obviously, this isn’t a full-frame camera, but if you’re expecting OM to release a full-frame camera, then you’ll be waiting some time. There are benefits to smaller sensors, including size, speed, and price. If you do want 120fps raw from a full-frame camera, you’re going to need to spend 3x as much for a Sony A9 III.

The real question is, will these new features be tempting enough for existing Olympus/OM users to upgrade? If you already own the OM-1, then there might not be enough here, and you can rest assured knowing you already have an extremely capable camera. If you have an older model, and want to get the latest technology, then the OM-1 Mark II is an impressive piece of kit!

We’ll be updating this hands-on review as we take more photos, and continue testing this new camera.

See more sample photos taken with the M.Zuiko 150-600mm lens