Fujifilm X100V Review: Introduction

$1682 / £1,349

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

X-Processor 4

Fixed 23mm F2.0 lens

Hybrid Viewfinder (OVF&EVF)

Two-way tilting touchscreen

4K video at 30fps

Compatible with legacy conversion lenses

The rise of the smartphone and the convenience of being able to pull a slimline device from our pocket to take a photograph has had a huge knock-on effect of sales of compact cameras over the last decade. Despite demand not being the same as it once was, Canon, Fujifilm, Ricoh, Panasonic, Sony and Leica continue to make compact cameras. For more options have a look at our Best Compact Camera guide.

Many of the brands mentioned above have decided to focus their attention on the ‘premium’ type of compact, which are known for offering large sensors, superb electronic viewfinders and fast, high-quality lenses.

Fujifilm’s popular X100-series has gained an excellent reputation with street and travel photographers. The combination of classic design, fast fixed lens, large APS-C sensor and hybrid viewfinder has been the recipe for success.

With the fifth member in the X100-series, Fujifilm has continued to find ways to improve it by listening carefully to those who use it day in, day out. But does the X100V still appeal and justify a four-figure price tag from new? It’s time to find out…

Fujifilm X100V Review: Features

You could be mistaken for thinking not a lot has changed when you view the X100V directly from the front. While it remains similar in soul to the original X100 and X100S, X100T and X100F that have followed, the X100V has changed in lots of different ways. Indeed, there’s so much new to report it’s difficult to know where to start.

Rather than inheriting the same lens from the X100F, Fujifilm has reconfigured it. The configuration of 8 elements in 6 groups remains unchanged, but the lens now unites a pair of aspherical elements in its construction whereas previous generations have had just one.

The 23mm fixed focal length (equivalent to 35mm) and aperture range (f/2 to f/16) is the same and it upholds a minimum focusing distance of 10cm. Fujifilm alleges the newly added aspherical element results in better edge-to-edge sharpness, lower distortion and improved performance at close focus distances – something I’ll touch on in more detail later in this review.

The good news for those who own existing adapters or legacy conversion lenses is that the dimensions of the lens are identical to existing models, meaning they’re fully compatible. Keeping on the subject of the lens, users have the option to unscrew a ring at the front and attach Fujifilm’s wide conversion lens (WCL-X100 II) or tele-conversion lens (TCL-X100 II), turning the X100V’s 23mm lens into a 28mm equivalent (0.8x) or 50mm (1.4x) equivalent.

It’s important to acknowledge that Fujifilm’s first-generation conversion lenses remain compatible. Unlike the second-generation versions though these aren’t automatically detected by the X100V when they’re attached and require you to manually select tele or wide from the conversion lens option in the menu or from a function button to which it can be set.

Behind the X100V’s lens lies the same sensor and processor combination as found inside Fujifilm’s latest premium X-series mirrorless models. The back-illuminated 26.1-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor and quad-core X-Processor 4 bring a number of benefits to the X100V, including a wider sensitivity range of ISO 160-12,800 (extendable to ISO 80-51,200), along with continuous shooting rates of up to 11fps with the mechanical shutter, 20fps with the electronic shutter, or 30fps with a 1.25x crop.

Although such fast shooting speeds aren’t a prerequisite of street, travel or documentary users to whom the X100V is most likely to appeal, it’s great to see Fujifilm’s latest generation X-Trans CMOS 4 technology being used for the first time inside an X100-series model.

The X100V’s autofocus has been improved too. Like Fujifilm’s latest premium X-T and X-Pro models, the X100V spreads 2.16-million phase-detection pixels across the surface of its sensor and obtains focus as hastily as 0.02sec. As well as being able to acquire focus in light levels as low as -5EV, users get to choose from 117 AF points arranged in a 9×13 formation across the frame, or increase this to a 425-point layout (17×25 grid) for more precise positioning.

The X100V is also equipped with face and eye detection, AF-C custom settings and Fujifilm’s AF range limiter function. The latter is used to tell the lens to focus across a specific range of distances. This can be useful when the distance to the subject you’re photographing remains consistent and you’d like to eliminate the lens focusing across a wider AF range than necessary.

As we’ve seen on other X-Series models, the X100V’s mechanical focal plane shutter has a 1/4000sec limit. By activating the electronic shutter there’s the option to shoot at up to 1/32,000sec, which can be particularly useful when you’d like to work with wide apertures in bright conditions. Helpfully, the X100V has its own 4-stop ND filter built-in too, which goes one better than the 3-stop ND filter offered on the X100F.

Adding to its long list of new features is a monochromatic color mode that gives users precise control over how warm or cool images appear. Eterna and Classic Negative film simulations are added too and every film simulation is available when shooting video.

Those who enjoy recording video can shoot 4K footage at 30p/25p/24p with a bit rate of 200Mbps for up to ten minutes. Full HD video at up to 120fps is available for a maximum record time of fifteen minutes. Anyone wishing to record in 10-bit, 4:2:2 can do so via the X100V’s HDMI port and it’s good to see face/eye detection being supported in video mode. At the side, the X100V is equipped with a 2.5mm mic input, USB Type C port and HDMI (Type D) micro connector.

Like the X100F, the X100V accepts Fujifilm’s widely used NP-W126S battery. Shooting stamina is upped to 350 frames using the EVF, or 420 shots using the optical viewfinder. In-camera charging via USB is supported and a USB cable (type A to C) comes supplied in the box. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth feature too, enabling wireless transfer and wireless remote control. Both require Fujifilm’s Camera Remote app to be installed on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Fujifilm X100V Review: Weather resistance

One of the criticisms X100-series models have received in the past is their lack of weather resistance. Fujifilm has acknowledged that many photographers want to have the option of shooting with the X100V when the weather takes a turn for the worse and not be succumbed to stowing it away in a pocket or bag to prevent unfavourable weather affecting its performance.

As well as adding weather resistance around the body and to the viewfinder to ensure the X100V is more durable, Fujifilm has released an optional weather-resistant kit that consists of an AR-X100 adapter ring and PRF-49 protection filter.

By attaching the adapter ring and filter, the lens, which is prone to extending and retracting very slightly when focusing, becomes sealed and resistant to ingress of water, moisture, dust and sand. The weather resistant kit costs $123 / £99 and is available in both black and silver to match the colour of the two finishes the X100V is available in. Used versions of the weather resistant kit can also be found online from $98 / £79.

Fujifilm X100V Review: Build and Handling

I’d go as far as saying the X100V has received the biggest shake up in terms of its build and handling in the history of the X100-series. On close examination you’ll notice the finish to the edge of the body is sharper, which has been achieved by manufacturing the top and bottom plates from single pieces of aluminium.

The aluminium covers that are built around a magnesium alloy frame to uphold a high level of robustness, are also exquisitely finished in a satin coating, with the all black version being anodised rather than painted to give it a deep black finish.

One of the changes at the rear has seen the four-way buttons removed, with the drive dial being relocated to where the view mode button was on the X100F. This change forces users to nudge the joystick when navigating the menu and means there aren’t any buttons beneath your thumb for quick access to customised functions.

Shifting the Q-menu button to the right a little has helped prevent accidental presses, however it is a bit too small and there were times when it felt like I was searching for it with the viewfinder raised to my eye. The rear dial, like the front dial, benefits from a better-knurled finish and both can be depressed to activate user-defined functions.

Like the X100F, the X100V features an ISO dial that’s built around the shutter speed dial on the top plate. To address criticisms that it was a bit too fiddly on the X100F, Fujifilm has redesigned it. It’s similar to the arrangement you’ll find on the X100F in the way the outer portion of the dial is lifted to adjust the ISO value, but it’s also vastly improved in that it no longer requires you to lift it and rotate it simultaneously. Pull the outer ring up and the ISO dial can be rotated freely with your thumb before it’s pushed back down to lock it in place.

Users who’d like to adjust the sensitivity on the fly also have the option to set the ISO dial to its ‘C’ setting and use the front dial, which has always been my preferred way of working when needing to setup and shoot quickly. As we’ve seen before, the on/off switch encircles the X100V’s threaded shutter button that accepts traditional style screw-in cable releases. Although the button next to it is no longer labelled as a function button, users will find that it can be held down to specify the setting you’d like to assign it to.

Like previous generations, the X100V feels solid, well constructed and ready to put up with some rough and tumble as well as daily wear and tear. Its premium build quality is immediately obvious when you pick it up and it’s neither too big or heavy that it feels cumbersome or a burden to carry on days out.

Another benefit of its new weather resistance is that it allows you to head out with just one camera. In the past many X100-series users have been known to carry a weather-sealed X-series body, such as an X-Pro2, in their bag for when wet weather strikes. Provided you remember to pack or attach the weather resistant kit before heading out, taking a second weather-sealed camera out at the same time is no longer a necessity.

Fujifilm X100V Review: Viewfinder and Screen

Once again the X100V sports a hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder. In its optical mode the finder provides parallax-corrected frame lines, detailed exposure information and other icons revealing battery status, film simulation and image quality settings around the outside of the frame. It should be pointed out though that these aren’t always the easiest to view in bright or backlit conditions.

Compared to the X100F’s optical viewfinder, which offered 92% coverage and a 0.5x magnification, the X100V’s has increased to 95% coverage and 0.52x magnification. The EVF, which is activated by pulling the switch at the front of the body, is the best we’ve ever used on an X100-series model. The jump in resolution to 3.69-million dots, higher 0.66x magnification and improved brightness contribute to a clear and refined viewing experience.

Complimenting the upgraded viewfinder is an entirely new LCD screen that can be used for composition and playback purposes. The X100V is the first X100-series model to feature a two-way tilting 3in, 1.62-million-dot touchscreen that assists with shooting from the hip or any awkward angles.

Fujifilm has overcome the challenge of implementing a tilting screen without adding any bulk by making it thin, but not so thin that it feels flimsy. One thing to note regarding its manoeuvrability is that when you’d like to angle the screen down you do need to pull it out a little first. The touchscreen control extends to the quick menu, however the main menu can’t be controlled by touch like we’ve seen on Fujifilm’s entry-level X-A7 and X-T200 mirrorless cameras.

Fujifilm X100V Review: Performance

To get a better understanding of how the X100V’s lens performs, I conducted several side-by-side tests with an X100F that was kindly loaned to us from MPB.com who specialise in buying and selling second-hand cameras. Just like the X100F, the X100V produces impressive corner-to-corner sharpness with minimal distortion and chromatic aberration.

At long focus distances the X100V’s lens produces marginally sharper results towards the edge when it’s used at its maximum aperture. Where the obvious difference lies though is at close focusing distances (see above examples). Images taken on the X100F appear very soft wide open when you attempt to focus on subjects as close as 10cm. Identical shots taken on the X100V revealed that sharpness at close distances is far superior, so much so you won’t find that you’re forced to stop down to f/4 or smaller like you are on the X100F.

These findings confirm that the changes to the optical design have made a notable difference. That said, the lens does continue to exhibit veiling flare in instances when you shoot directly towards the sun. The lens hood (LH-X100) that Fujifilm makes for its X100-series can be purchased to help mitigate flare.

The start-up time of the camera is rated at 0.5secs, which is slightly slower than the X-Pro3, but not something I found to be a deal-breaker. The auto power off function can be set between 15secs and 5 minutes and by setting this up you can preserve battery life, plus it saves you using the on/off switch quite as often.

The advantage that comes with having many more phase detection points spread across the sensor is more responsive autofocus acquisition. The X100V doesn’t tend to hunt as much as the X100F, which is something I picked up on when the focus point was positioned towards the edge of the frame and I attempted several shots in a dim indoors environment.

Although I didn’t encounter any missed opportunities during my testing because it failed to achieve focus fast enough, the fact the lens moves in and out during focusing does mean it can’t perform at the same rapid speed of today’s internal-focus lenses. Just like Fujifilm’s latest mirrorless cameras, face and eye detection makes critical focusing a breeze when shooting portraits, with a yellow square inside the green face detection box revealing which eye it’s locked onto.

From the main menu the X100V provides a plethora of options to aid with day-to-day shooting. The mechanical shutter is very quiet, but having the option to take images in silence by activating the electronic shutter is great for street photographers who’d like to blend in with their surroundings and go about their work unnoticed.

A couple of batteries should suffice for a day’s shooting if you don’t plan to charge the camera on the go via USB, but be warned that transferring images wirelessly can see the battery level drain very quickly. Having the option to plug the X100V into a USB power-bank or USB car adapter to ensure power levels don’t drop low is very convenient.

There are no surprises in terms of the X100V’s sensor output. In typical Fujifilm fashion the quality of images straight out of the camera leaves nothing to be desired, with faithful colour and accurate exposure being met by high levels of detail and excellent noise control.

The new Classic Negative simulation has quickly become a favourite of many X-Photographers and produces a vintage film vibe with increased saturation and more contrast than you get using Classic Chrome. When you go back to using the Standard/Provia mode after using some of the rich film simulation modes colours can appear a little dull and lacking in vibrancy.

Experimenting with the tone curve using the highlight tone and shadow tone options that you’ll come across in the Q menu or main menu lets us to maximise the dynamic range in JPEG images without affecting raw files. Increasing the highlight tone to a positive value brightens the highlights and decreasing it to -1 or -2 retains detail in brighter areas. As for the shadow tone, increasing it to a positive figure darkens the shadows, whereas decreasing the value to -1 or -2 retains detail in the darkest areas. One slight peculiarity you’ll need to get your head around when adjusting these settings is the counterintuitive operation of the rear dial.

A fast burst performance isn’t the be all and end all for street and documentary photographers, nevertheless it’s something we always make a point of testing. Loaded with a fast SDHC UHS-II card capable of 260MB/s read and 240MB/s write speeds the X100V managed to record 18 raw files at 8fps or 11fps using its mechanical shutter. This figure increased to 40 frames at 11fps when the image quality was set to Fine JPEG.

Engaging the X100v’s electronic shutter allowed 17 raw files to be recorded at 20fps before slowdown occurred – one frame more than was recorded at 30fps with a 1.25x crop. Approximately 33 Fine JPEGs were recorded at 30fps before the camera showed signs of slowing.

Fujifilm X100V Review: Image Quality

The X100V features the tried and tested 26.1-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor that’s used by the X-T4, X-T3, X-Pro3 and X-T30. It has a back-illuminated structure to enhance low-light performance and with no optical low-pass filter users will find extremely fine detail is preserved high into the ISO range.

While the finest image quality is achieved by shooting in Raw, the quality of JPEGs straight out of the camera is astonishingly impressive. JPEGs don’t suffer from being too heavily processed, with colours remaining punchy and true-to-life.

Fujifilm X100V: Resolution

The level of detail recorded by the X100V’s sensor is comparable to the detail resolved by the X-T3, X-T30 and X-Pro3. It resolves a maximum of 3,400l/ph between ISO 100 and ISO 400, with resolution dropping ever so slightly at ISO 800 to 3,200l/ph. Pushing past ISO 800 sees the level of detail stand up extremely well with 3,200l/ph being resolved at ISO 1600 and 3,100l/ph at ISO 3200. Detail dips below 3,000l/ph when the sensitivity is pushed beyond ISO 6400. The detail resolved at ISO 12,800 (2,900l/ph) remains high and the sensor even manages to resolve 2,400l/ph when shooting in the expanded ISO 51,200 setting.

Fujifilm X100V: Noise

The X100V is the fourth Fujifilm X-series camera we’ve tested that uses the 26.1-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor. Shoot between ISO 80 and ISO 800 and you’ll be guaranteed wonderfully clean images free of noise. It’s only when you select ISO 1600 that you start to notice noise appearing under close inspection. Noise is so well controlled at the ISO 1600 and ISO 3200 settings that users won’t find themselves shying away from using them. ISO 6400 is useable too with some noise reduction applied, but luminance noise does start to become a little more pronounced in images captured at ISO 12,800. The detail that’s resolved at ISO 12,800 isn’t quite what it is at ISO 3200, however this wouldn’t put me off pushing the X100V to ISO 12,800 in low-light situations. The extended settings should be given a wide berth if you want to preserve optimum image quality.

Fujifilm X100V Review: Verdict

It’s clear that Fujifilm has a good thing going with its X100-series. We’ve seen it evolve a long way in the space of ten years and the X100V continues to preserve the iconic design and classic styling that X100-series cameras have become known and loved for.

With the X100V, Fujifilm hasn’t updated it by simply adding their latest X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and fastest processor. They’ve advanced it to the nth degree and created a better tool for photographers who like the simplicity that comes with working with a fixed lens compact and others who’d like a beautifully designed camera that conveniently fits a jacket pocket, which can be pulled out in a moments notice to capture truly stunning images.

The X100V improves in many crucial areas, not least its lens, which contributes to much sharper, crisper images when shooting close subjects at wide apertures. Then there’s the autofocus system, which is snappier in operation and covers a wider area of the frame. The ability to record 4K video, albeit up to 10 minutes in length and without being able to employ the ND filter, is good to have too and the new tilting screen is so thin it allows users who’d like to shoot inconspicuously from the hip to do so without adding any extra bulk to the body.

There will be some who’d prefer it if it was weather sealed out of the box or supplied with the weather resistant kit at no extra cost, but this is a minor gripe on what is otherwise a very robust and extremely well finished camera. The removal of the four-way buttons at the rear is my only real criticism, which I’d like to have seen preserved like they are on Fujifilm’s X-T3 and X-T4. Though I accept the touchscreen can be swiped to access different functions, this isn’t the same in my opinion to having physical buttons below your thumb that you can quickly and easily access with your right hand.

To conclude, the X100V is a gorgeous little camera that’s as satisfying to look at as it is to shoot with. It has a special thing going for it in the way it inspires you to venture out and take pictures, which I put down to how easy it is to carry and the great images it creates straight off the bat. Anyone who buys the X100V can’t fail to fall in love with it.

Fujifilm X100V: Hands on First Look

Hot on the heels of its latest entry-level mirrorless release, the X-T200, Fujifilm has unveiled its fifth model in its iconic and stylish X100 series. The all-new Fujifilm X100V replaces the Fujifilm X100F from 2017 and introduces a number of improvements to make it the most advanced premium fixed lens compact in Fujifilm’s history.

Top of the list of new and improved features are a redesigned 23mm F2.0 fixed lens, a two-way tilting screen and advanced weather resistance – things we’re told Fujifilm has received many requests for from existing X100 users.

We recently laid hands on the X100V at Fujifilm’s X-Summit 2020 live broadcast in London where we got a chance to study it in detail and form some early impressions.

Fujifilm X100V: Features

The X100V is the latest X-series camera to inherit Fujifilm’s 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor and quad-core X-Processor 4, which are used in the X-T3, X-Pro3 and X-T30. Together they deliver a sensitivity range of ISO 160-12,800 (extendable to ISO 80-51,200), along with continuous shooting rates of 11fps with the mechanical shutter, 20fps with the electronic shutter, or 30fps with a 1.25x crop.

To compliment the X100V’s sensor, Fujifilm has designed a new 23mm F2.0 lens for the X100V that promises better resolution, lower distortion and improved performance in the corners and at close focus distances. The good news is that the improvements to the optics have had no influence on the size of the lens, meaning it remains fully compatible with existing adapters and legacy conversion lenses.

Photographers can use the wide conversion lens (WCL-X100 II) or tele-conversion lens (TCL-X100 II) to extend the X100V’s fixed 23mm focal length (equivalent to 34.5mm in 35mm terms) to a 28mm equivalent (0.8x) or 50mm (1.4x) equivalent lens.

In addition to weather sealing around the body and viewfinder, Fujifilm has designed a weather resistance kit for the X100V (£99) to enhance its operability in poor weather. The adapter ring (AR-X100) and protection filter (PRF-49) make the X100V fully weather resistant and for UK customers this kit will be sold at half price (£49.50) when purchased with the camera.

Like its predecessors, the X100V features a hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder. In its optical mode, the finder continues to provide parallax-corrected frame lines, along with detailed overlaid exposure information, but now offers wider 95% coverage and a higher 0.52x magnification. As for the EVF, this has been upgraded to offer a clearer viewing experience with a 3.69-million-dot resolution, 0.66x magnification and improved contrast and brightness.

The X100V’s autofocus performance goes one better too. It can now focus down to -5EV in low light and spreads no fewer than 2.16-million phase-detection pixels across the surface of its sensor. Users can select from 117 AF points laid out in a 9×13 formation, which can be increased to a 425-point layout consisting a 17×25 grid.

Furthermore, the X100V provides enhanced face and eye detection and is equipped with Fujifilm’s focus limiter function that can be used to set the lens to a specific range of distances, which can be useful when the distance to the subject photographed remains consistent and fast focus is required.

Other new additions include built-in 4-stop ND filter, which improves on the X100F’s built-in 3-stop ND filter, and a wider selection of film simulation modes. These include the Classic Negative mode that made its debut in the Fujifilm X-Pro3.

Videographers benefit from having the ability to record 4K video at 30p or Full HD at up to 120fps. Those who’d like to record in 10-bit, 4:2:2 can do so via the X100V’s HDMI port, it has a 2.5mm microphone input at the side, and film simulation modes, such as Eterna, can be applied to video footage.

Another welcome improvement is the X100V’s improved battery life. This lasts for 350 frames when using the EVF, or 420 frames using the optical viewfinder (OVF). With a USB Type-C port at the side, users have the option to charge on the go, and just as you’d expect, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is built-in to enable wireless transferring and remote control with devices running Fujifilm’s Camera Remote app.

Fujifilm X100V: Build & Handling

The X100V shares the same charm and elegance with its predecessors, however there are quite a few differences that aren’t immediately obvious. With regard to its build quality, the top and bottom plates are now manufactured from single pieces of aluminium, resulting in a much cleaner and crisper finish around the edge of the body than previous versions.

The aluminium covers, which are built around a magnesium alloy frame to uphold a high level of robustness, are also exquisitely finished in a satin coating, with the all black version being anodised rather than painted to give what Fujifilm calls a ‘deeper black finish’.

On the top plate, the X100V, like the X100F, benefits from an ISO dial that’s built around the shutter speed dial. It’s rather similar to the arrangement you’ll find on Fujifilm’s X-Pro3 in that the outer portion of the dial is lifted to adjust the ISO value, but it’s also vastly improved in the way it doesn’t have to be lifted and rotated simultaneously. Pull the outer ring up and the ISO dial can be rotated freely with your thumb before it’s pushed back down to lock it in place. It’s a much-improved design that we can see other X-series models benefiting from in the future.

At the rear of the camera some further changes have been made. The most significant is the new two-way tilting 3in, 1.62-million-dot touchscreen that replaces the fixed screen of old. By designing the screen unit incredibly thinly, users get the benefit of a tilt screen with no additional bulk – indeed you wouldn’t really know it’s a tilt screen if it wasn’t for the cut-out at the bottom corner of the body that makes it easier to pull out.

Touchscreen control extends to the quick menu, however the X100V doesn’t support navigation of the main menu by touch like we’ve recently seen on Fujifilm’s entry-level X-A7 and X-T200 mirrorless cameras.

The other change at the rear is the absence of a four-way controller. Instead users are encouraged to use the joystick and the Menu/OK, playback and DISP/Back buttons that are aligned beneath. A quick menu button remains, but this has been shifted to the right a little to prevent accidental thumb presses.

Though the thumb grip is said to have been refined, the feel of the X100V in the hand when you’re shooting is almost identical to its predecessor, the X100F.

Fujifilm X100V: First Impressions

It’s clear that with the X100V, Fujifilm has listened carefully to what existing X100 users have had to say and responded by making a series of valuable improvements to key areas of its operation and design.

If the examples we were shown of how the new lens resolves sharpness is anything to go by, we can expect the X100V to produce far better image quality in the corners, plus with the addition of weather resistance, photographers will no longer be afraid of using it, or feel forced to switch to a different camera when the weather conditions takes a turn for the worse.

Adding a tilt screen will be of huge benefit to street photographers who like to shoot inconspicuously from the hip and other tweaks such as improving the hybrid viewfinder, refining ISO control from the top plate and giving it an even more premium finish are likely to allure existing X100 users into thinking about an upgrade. We instantly fell in love with the X100V in the short time we used it and can’t wait to test it and put it through its paces in a few weeks time when we receive our review sample.

Fujifilm X100V: Availability and pricing

The X100V, which will be made in black and silver will cost £1299 when it goes on sale. The silver version will be available first and is expected to hit the shelves and online retailers from the 27th February. The black version of the X100V is expected to follow a little later and be available from the 12th March.

The X100V weather resistance kit, which includes an adapter ring (AR-X100) and filter (PRF-49), will cost an additional £99, however it’ll be sold at half price (£49.50) in the UK when it’s purchased at the same time as the camera.

An optional premium leather case (LC-X100V) will also be available for the X100V, which has been designed to compliment the classic design, whilst providing access to the camera’s battery and memory card compartment. The black case will cost £79.

Fujifilm X100V: Specification