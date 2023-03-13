Angela Nicholson and the AP team pick out the best camera bags for photographers, with exceptional backpacks from Manfrotto, Gitzo and more.

Welcome to our comprehensive guide to the best camera bags for photographers. If you’re taking your camera and lenses on trips, hikes or holidays, or even just on a commute to a shooting location, then the best way to transport them is with a dedicated camera bag. With padded interiors and dedicated removable compartments for cameras and lenses, camera bags will keep your photo kit much more safe and secure than it would be if you simply tossed it into any old rucksack.

Many specialist photo retailers have their own lines of camera bags, and we’ve included a broad selection in this guide. We’ve put in options from Manfrotto, Gitzo, Tenba, Vanguard, Lowepro and more, as well as some interesting newer options from smaller manufacturers. We’ve aimed to strike a good range of price points and capacities, so there should be something here for the budget-conscious beginner, the seasoned professional, and everyone in between.

Before we crack on with the list, however, let’s quickly look in more detail at what makes a camera bag distinct from any other type of bag, and how you should go about choosing the best camera bag that’s right for you.

How to choose the best camera bags

There are lots of different types of camera bag. In this guide, we’ve focused on camera backpacks, as these are generally going to be the best type of camera bag for most photographers. A good photographer’s backpack generally offers plenty of interior space, is comfortable to carry for long periods, and will be tough enough to withstand some inclement weather or rough-and-tumble treatment.

We’re assuming you want to carry a reasonably sized mirrorless or DSLR camera as well as at least a couple of spare lenses. If your setup is smaller than this, you may want to consider a small bag or pouch, as the backpacks on this list will likely offer a good deal more space than you need. Alternatively, you may also want to consider one of the best messenger bags – these have a slimmer profile than a backpack, but only one carrying strap.

Many camera bags have quick-access options, with extra flaps and zips that allow you to swing the bag around and access your kit without having to completely take the bag off. You may also want to think about weatherproofing – some camera backpacks are made from water-repellent fabric, and/or have pull-out rain covers.

If you want to bring a lot of extra items like a water bottle, charging bank, notebook or whatever else, you may want to pick up a bag with external pockets. Some camera backpacks also have tripod attachments. Also, if you’re carrying a lot of weight (like a DSLR and multiple lenses), you may want to look for a bag with a waist belt or harness, which helps distribute some of the weight away from your shoulders. In either case, it’s also worth looking for padded straps. It’s also common for camera backpacks to have laptop sleeves for safely storing a portable computer – useful for being able to edit your images on the go.

Manfrotto Pro Light Multiloader Backpack M

At a glance:

35.5 x 26 x 54 cm external dimensions

Holds 2 cameras and 8 lenses

15in laptop compartment

Price: $225 / £239

This exceptional backpack earned the full five stars in our recent review, and for serious photographers, it is pretty much perfect. There’s plenty of room for your kit, with dimensions of 35.5 x 26 x 54 cm, but what sets the Multiloader apart is its quick-access functionality. The single zip running along the outside can be opened in numerous different ways thanks to the four zip pulls, giving you flexible access to the side panels and front section.

It’s a sizeable bag – if you were to fill it, you’d be looking at a pretty hefty prospect – but the top-notch harness distributes the weight well and makes it easy to carry. Unless your setup is really small and you want a less bulky bag, the Manfrotto Pro Light Multiloader Backpack M is going to be a highly compelling choice for any photographer.

Pros:

Holds loads of gear

Premium material and construction

Multiple access points

Cons:

Will get very heavy if you fill it

Read our Manfrotto Pro Light Multiloader Backpack M review.

Langly Weekender Backpack

At a glance:

46 x 30 x 18 cm external dimensions

Holds 1 camera and 4-6 lenses

13in laptop compartment

Price: $219 / £228

This useful backpack by Langly is constructed from Rugged Twill cotton fabric with a water-resistant coating. Not only does this ably protect your gear from the elements, but it also looks pretty stylish too – the bag has a classic, subdued appearance that exudes cool without drawing attention to itself.

Practically, the Langly Weekender Backpack acquits itself well. Kit is protected by a removable padded camera cube, and you’ll easily it in a camera and four lenses. Probably more, unless your glass collection is mostly big telephotos. There’s also a padded laptop sleeve, as well as large pockets on the front and sides. We would have liked to see these pockets be expandable, but otherwise this is an excellent backpack all-around.

Pros:

Lots of well-sized pockets

Stylish trim

Durable materials

Cons:

Outer pockets don’t expand

Top section isn’t fully enclosed when back is opened

Read our Langly Weekender Backpack review.

Gitzo Adventury 30L

At a glance:

31 x 19 x 48 cm external dimensions

Holds 2 cameras and 4 lenses

15in laptop compartment

Price: $309 / £219

Gitzo also makes a 45L version (£299) of this high-quality rear-entry backpack for outdoor lovers, but the 30L bag has enough space for a twin-gripped DSLR with a 400mm lens, plus additional lenses, a second body, accessories, and a laptop in its own dedicated section.

There are mounting points to attach a tripod. Alternatively there are also the side pockets which open at top and bottom to slip a tripod in. The Adventury is comfortable to carry, is made from water-resistant fabric and comes with a shower-cap style rain cover.

Pros:

Sturdy for hiking

Lots of storage room

Tripod mounting points

Cons:

On the bulky side

Comparatively pricey

Wandrd Prvke 31 Backpack V3

At a glance:

48 x 30 x18cm external dimensions

Holds 1 camera and 2-4 lenses

16in laptop sleeve

Price: $241 / £179

Wandrd makes a range of wipe-clean Prvke backpacks and the 31L sits between the 21L and 41L capacity versions. Thanks to its roll-closed top section with a large hooked-fastener, its capacity can vary between 31 and 36L, and you always seem to be able to squeeze in just one more thing.

The Prvke has two sections with the lower section accepting Wandrd’s Camera Cubes, one of which comes in the ‘Photography Bundle’ that retails for £251.

As it’s a rear-opening bag, you need to remove the Wandrd Prvke 31 from your back before you can access all your gear, making it more secure. However, there’s a small side opening that gives you quick access to a section of the lower part of the bag, which is perfect when you want to swap lenses.

Pros:

Roll-top design adds flexibility

Lots of spare pockets

Premium materials

Cons:

Less capacious than rivals

Must be taken off to access all gear

Read our Wandrd Prvke 31 Backpack V3 review.

Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II

At a glance:

36 x 22 x 52 cm external dimensions

Holds 2 cameras and 6-8 lenses

15in laptop sleeve

Price: $241 / £269

This 25L pro-level backpack is very well padded and is highly customisable. It has a semi-rigid lid, a thick base and the usual collection of foam-core re-positionable dividers inside its 30x16x44cm main compartment. It’s suitable for housing a large camera with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached and several other lenses and accessories.

The main access is via the back of the bag, but there are also access points on both sides and the top flips open to give a route to smaller items or a camera with along lens when the centre section of the main compartment is cleared of dividers.

Pros:

Lots of recycled materials in construction

Multiple access points

Loads of kit space

Cons:

Overkill unless you have lots of kit

Read our Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II review.

Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack

At a glance:

43 x 29 x 18cm external dimensions

Holds 1 camera and 3-4 lenses

13in laptop sleeve

Price: £87/$104

This smart and affordable backpack is a great choice for a day trip with a mirrorless camera. It’s split into two sections, the top half for personal effects and the bottom half for your camera gear. The camera section has enough room for a body and three lenses up to 19cm long.

Meanwhile, the unpadded top section is perfect for carrying an extra layer or two, your packed lunch or overnight essentials. There’s also a collection of internal pockets to house your purse/wallet, travel documents and spare batteries. In addition, there are external pockets on either side to hold a drink or compact tripod.

Pros:

Very light

Camera and laptop inserts are removable

Front and back access

Cons:

Gets uncomfortable when full

Read our Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack review.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L

At a glance:

46 x 30 x 17 cm external dimensions

Holds 1 cameras and 3-4 lenses

15in laptop sleeve

Price: $279 / £269

Peak Design makes a 20L and 30L version of this backpack and while their price seems comparatively high, their quality is excellent.

Unlike most backpacks, the primary access to the main compartment of the Peak Design Everyday Backpacks is from the side. Both sides have full length zips, so they work well for left or right-handers.

The 20L backpack comes with 3 FlexFold dividers that can be positioned within the bag to create ‘shelves’ for your camera gear to rest on. There are also stretchy internal side pockets for small items like memory cards and batteries. Both sides also have an external pocket that can be used to carry a drink or tripod – although these will get in the way of the side opening.

In addition, there’s a roomy top section that is accessed by a neat MagLatch that’s quick and easy to use.

Pros:

Dual side-access points

Useful top section

Extra-stretchy pockets

Cons:

Tripod pocket interferes with side opening

Tenba DNA 16 DSLR Backpack

At a glance:

28 x 51 x 20 cm external dimensions

Holds 1 camera body and 3 lenses

16in laptop sleeve

Price: $229 / £159

The two-section DNA 16 DSLR Backpack can accommodate a mirrorless or DSLR camera and 2 or 3 lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8. It also has a laptop section that can house computers up to 16 inches in size.

The camera compartment is at the bottom of the bag and when the padded insert is removed, it can turn the bag into a regular backpack. When the insert is in place, however, it can tip forward when the zip is opened to give easier access to your kit. Tenba plumped for a roll-close top section for this bag, which gives some flexibility in capacity.

Pros:

Water-repellent materials

Rolltop expands

Removable camera insert

Cons:

On the pricey side

Straps could be more padded

Vanguard Veo Active 42M

At a glance:

27 x 19 x 44 cm external dimensions

Holds 1 camera and 3-4 lenses

13in laptop sleeve

Price: $189 / £149

This 17L rear-access backpack is designed for carrying a mirrorless camera with 3 or 4 lenses including a 70-200mm in its removable camera insert. Meanwhile, the top section is available to hold accessories and personal items. There are also mounting points, which allow for carrying a tripod on the front or side of the bag. Additionally, there are dedicated pockets for a 13-inch laptop and 10-inch tablet, and a sealed pocket for a 1L hydration pouch.

The outer fabric is tough ripstop nylon while the bright yellow interior makes it easy to see your kit in low light. There’s also a pass-through for a USB cable from a pocket that can hold a power bank – perfect for charging your phone on the move.

Pros:

Multiple tripod mounting points

Useful USB pass-through for charging

Tough outer material

Cons:

Other bags are more capacious

Read our Vanguard VEO Active 42M review.

Vanguard Alta Sky 68

At a glance:

36 x 23 x 59.5 cm external dimensions

Holds 1 camera body and 8 lenses

16in laptop sleeve

Price: $299 / £249

Vanguard’s Alta Sky 68 backpack is designed for people who want to carry a larger camera with a lot of hefty lenses. As such, it’s big enough to cope with an 800mm f/5.6 lens attached to a pro-level DSLR or mirrorless camera. And it can carry up to around 7 other lenses.

With weight in mind, the Sky Alta 68 has well-padded and contoured shoulder straps with sternum straps and load-lifter straps. It is possible to adjust the padded and breathable 3D back panel, with extra padding against the shoulder blades and the lower back, across three settings according to the height of the person carrying the backpack.

Pros:

Can take super-telephoto lenses

Well padded for good weight distribution

Highly adjustable

Cons:

Big and bulky

F-Stop Kashmir UL 30L

At a glance:

52 x 32 x 28 cm external dimensions

Holds 1 camera and 3-4 lenses

13in laptop sleeve

Price: around $219 / £270

F-Stop specialises in modular bags. It offers the Kashmir UL 30L by itself for around £192 (€219.99) or in an ‘Essential Bundle’ for around £270. This includes its shallow medium camera bag insert and a rain cover. There’s also a more expensive ‘Elite Bundle’; this adds a small camera bag insert and some nice extras to the mix.

The Kashmir UL 30L is designed for female photographers. It has a shorter torso and harness system than some other bags in F-Stop’s range. It’s a lightweight but durable-feeling bag that’s very comfortable to carry, even when fully laden with a large camera and 3 or 4 lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8.

Pros:

Designed for smaller bodies

Strong internal aluminium frame

Water-resistant base

Cons:

Only 13in laptop sleeve

Text by Angela Nicholson, with contributions from Jon Stapley.

