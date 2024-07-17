Canon has revealed a pair of high-end full-frame cameras for professional and serious enthusiast photographers. The new Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II differ significantly in terms of body design and key photo and video specifications, but share a huge amount of their internal technology. Both are built around Canon’s new “Accelerated Capture” technology that employs a new Digic Accelerator co-processor alongside the main Digic X processor. They also share a huge array of features, including the firm’s unique Eye Control Focus technology.

Canon EOS R1 at a glance:

£7000 body only

24MP stacked CMOS sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard), 50-409600 (extended)

40 frames per second shooting

6K 60fps video

9.4m-dot, 0.9x viewfinder

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Firstly, the Canon EOS R1 is designed primarily for sports and action and is the firm’s first mirrorless model to sport the flagship “1-series” designation. It shoots 24MP stills at up to 40 frames per second, records 6K video at 60fps, and has a large body with an integrated vertical grip. It also includes Canon’s largest, brightest and most detailed viewfinder to date, with 9.4m-dots and 0.9x magnification. In many ways, it can be seen as a fully pro-spec update to the current Canon EOS R3.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II at a glance:

£4500 body only

45MP stacked CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard), 50-102,400 (extended)

30 frames per second shooting

8K 60fps video

5.76m-dot, 0.76x viewfinder

One each CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD card slots

Optional vertical grips and cooling fan

Secondly, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a successor to the four-year-old Canon EOS R5. It’s designed to be a highly capable all-rounder that can handle almost any task for either photography or video. It sports a 45MP sensor, can shoot at up to 30fps, and record 8K video at 60fps. With a much more compact body design than the R1, its viewfinder isn’t quite as huge, but still more than respectable, at 5.76m-dots and 0.8x magnification.

From the front, the EOS R1 looks much like the R3, while the R5 II resembles its predecessor. Credit: Andy Westlake

Outside of these specs, though, many of the same features are shared across both cameras. This includes the following:

Accelerated Capture via new Digic Accelerator processor paired with Digic X

Eye control focus

Subject detection autofocus for people, animals, and vehicles

‘Action Priority’ mode for switching focus between the active players in football, basketball, volleyball

Registered Face Priority focusing (can prioritise focusing across 10 registered faces at any given time)

Pre-burst shooting for 0.5 seconds before shutter button is fully depressed

In-body stabilisation – up to 8.5 stops at centre of frame, 7.5 stops at edge

Blackout-free viewfinder setting

Internal raw video recording

Proxy video recording

Full-size HDMI ports

Simultaneous stills and video recording – Full HD video to one card, stills to the other

Rear controls on the EOS R1 are slightly rearranged compared to the R3. On the R5 Mark II, they’re the same as the R5. Credit: Andy Westlake

In terms of design, both cameras are subtle evolutions of existing models. The EOS R1 strongly resembles the EOS R3, but with a subtle rearrangement of some secondary controls on the back.

Meanwhile, the EOS R5 Mark II is much like its predecessor, but with the power switch moved to a more convenient place on the right side of the top plate, with a dedicated video/stills selector on the top left in its place. This is similar to the EOS R6 Mark II.

The R1 gains a new White Balance button on top, while the R5II has rearranged power and stills/video switches. Credit: Andy Westlake

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is due to go on sale on 20th August 2024 for £4,500 body-only, or £5,800 with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens. Meanwhile, the EOS R1 will cost £7,000 body-only, but won’t be available to buy until November 2024.

Canon EOS R1 full specifications:

Sensor Back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, 36 x 24mm Output size 6000 x 4000 Focal length mag 1x Lens mount Canon RF Shutter speeds 30-1/8000sec (mechanical), 30-1/64,000 (electronic) Sensitivity ISO 100-102,400 (standard), ISO 50-409,600 (extended) Exposure modes P, Av, Tv, M, Fv, Bulb, 3x Custom Metering Evaluative, partial, spot, centre-weighted; 6144 zones Exposure comp +/-3 EV on 0.3EV steps Continuous shooting 12fps (mechanical shutter), 40fps (electronic shutter) Screen 3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated touchscreen Viewfinder 9.44m-dot OLED, 0.9x magnification AF points 1053 Video 6K 60p, 4K 120p, Full HD 240p External mic 3.5mm stereo Memory card 2x CFexpress Type B Power LP-E19 rechargeable Li-ion Battery life 1330 (LCD), 700 (EVF) Dimensions 157.6 x 149.5 x 87.3mm Weight 1115g with battery and card

Canon EOS R5 Mark II full specifications:

Sensor Back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, 36 x 24mm Output size 8192 x 5464 Focal length mag 1x Lens mount Canon RF Shutter speeds 30-1/8000sec Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 (standard), ISO 50-102,400 (extended) Exposure modes P, Av, Tv, M, Fv, Bulb, 3x Custom Metering Evaluative, partial, spot, centre-weighted; 6144 zones Exposure comp +/-3 EV in 0.3 EV steps Continuous shooting 12fps (mechanical shutter), 30fps (electronic shutter) Screen 3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated touchscreen Viewfinder 5.76m-dot OLED, 0.76x magnification AF points 1053 Video 8K 60p, 4K 120p, Full HD 240p External mic 3.5mm stereo Memory card 1x CFexpress Type B, 1x UHS-II SD Power Lp-E6P Li-ion Battery life 630 (LCD), 340 (EVF) Dimensions 138.5 x 101.2 x 93.5 mm Weight 746g with battery and card



