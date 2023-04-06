We’ve assembled six of the best retro styled cameras that deliver film-like results, just like the hugely popular Fujifilm X100V.

Towards the end of 2022, something rather unexpected happened to the Fujifilm X100V. It had always been a popular camera among photo enthusiasts, who loved it for its high-quality APS-C sensor and pin-sharp 35mm equivalent lens. But all of a sudden, the camera exploded in popularity, flying off shelves and leaving retailers scrambling to back-order some stock. In the UK at least, it’s looking like new ones won’t be available until May. What on earth happened?

It turned out the rush was mostly thanks to TikTok. Users like bethanjroberts*, and kyliekatich* were recommend the X100V to their followers, saying it would provide ‘great photos without editing’ – which, to be fair, is basically true. Fujifilm has long produced some of the best out-of-camera photos in the business. There’s a reason it’s one of our picks for the best camera brands for JPEGs. Plus, its Film Simulation modes produce images with a gorgeous, analogue-style feel – which is why the TikTokers have been fond of saying it produces images that ‘feel like film’.

So all this has made it pretty hard to buy the Fujifilm X100V – and has caused its price to rise on the second-hand market. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best retro-styled cameras that serve as credible X100V alternatives. Many of them can be picked up quite a bit cheaper, so you can make a real saving and still get a similar shooting experience.

Before we get to our list, let’s look a little closer at what makes the Fujifilm X100V so special – and where alternatives might be found.

Best Fujifilm X100V alternatives – and vintage retro styled cameras

If we have a look at what makes the Fujifilm X100V stand out compared to smartphones and other cameras, there are a number of things that the Fujifilm X100V has going for it:

Classic retro vintage camera styling

A large sensor

A bright lens

Film simulations

Whilst it’s true there are very few cameras, outside of Fujifilm’s cameras that offer all of these four things there are other options if you’re looking for a Fujifilm X100V alternative. If you simply want high image quality, then you can look to other cameras with a large sensor and a bright lens, and use colour or filter settings to recreate the vintage film photo look.

Of course, if you want the vintage camera look, then you are best off with a Fujifilm digital camera, as very few other cameras have mastered the classic vintage styling as well as Fujifilm. There are some that come close from the likes of Olympus, and Nikon, with the Nikon Zfc, but it can’t quite match the premium quality of the metal build on the Fujifilm X100 series.

And if you want Film Simulation, then you’ll want to look for a Fujifilm camera, but you’ll also find every other brand of camera has similar (but not identical) features letting you adjust the colour and look of images in the camera, with colour and saturation options, as well as some even offering vintage style filters (see Olympus).

So, here we’ve found a number of retro styled digital cameras that will give you some of these same features, plus some additional features that you might find useful, such as interchangeable lenses and / or a zoom lens. For some tips on how to get the most out of these cameras once you’ve chosen one, check out our essential street photography guide.

Best X100V alternative: Fujifilm X100F

At a glance:

Compact camera

24.2MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor; 35mm (equiv.) f/2 lens

Film Simulation modes

Hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder

Price: around $1,100 / £1,100 (used)

If you can’t find the X100V, or the price has shot up, then the previous models in the X100 range offer the same sensor size, and similar lens, with a bright f/2 lens. The X100V has an updated lens, with improved image quality, and better macro performance, but if you want to save money, you still get great image quality from the X100F.

The X100F has a 24MP APS-C sensor, a 23mm f/2.0 lens, equivalent to 35mm in 35mm film terms, as well as a hybrid optical / electronic viewfinder that makes the Fujifilm X100 series unique.

Plus, if you want to expand further, with the ability to change lenses, you could look at the Fujifilm X-E4 (see below). You may be able to find the Fujifilm X100F available for new, but if not, have a look at some of the second-hand retailers to see if they have any stock available.

Read our full Fujifilm X100F review

Best X100V alternative: Ricoh GR IIIx

At a glance:

Compact camera

24MP APS-C sensor, 40mm (equiv.) f/2.8 lens

0.12m close-focusing distance

3in, 1.04m-dot fixed LCD screen

Price: $1,046 / £999

While it may not quite have the same retro looks, the Ricoh GR IIIx is the camera that probably best approximates what the Fujiilm X100V does. For that reason, it’s a solid alternative choice, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that you can pick it up a good deal cheaper.

The GR IIIx is also a fixed-lens compact built around an APS-C sensor. Small and snappy, it’s designed for street photography and everyday shooting. The lens is a 40mm equivalent, so a little longer than the X100V’s 35mm optic, and it carries a maximum aperture of f/2.8 rather than f/2. This is still nice and bright, so you can achieve shallow depth of field and shoot in low light.

The GR IIIx is a minorly reworked version of the GR III, which is essentially identical except for the fact that it uses a wider 28mm equivalent lens. Feel free to choose either camera based on the kinds of images you think you’ll like to shoot – the GR IIIx will be better for naturalistic street shooting, while you may prefer the GR III if you’re going to be doing a lot of architecture and interiors. Whichever you go for, you’ll get a snappy, high-quality camera that consistently produces vivid, colourful images.

While there are some decent in-camera Raw processing options and Picture Styles, the GR IIIx doesn’t quite produce the same filmic look as an X100V. Also, as we found in our review, you may find yourself chafing against the limitations of composing on a fixed LCD screen – some tilting functionality really wouldn’t have gone amiss. Also, bear in mind that the GR IIIx doesn’t come with a viewfinder – Ricoh does sell an attachable one, though it adds a wince-inducing $250/£299 to the cost of the camera that’ll negate your cost-saving over the X100V (which has both a viewfinder and tilting screen built in).

With all that said, the Ricoh GR IIIx is a likeable, fun camera to use, and a credible alternative to the X100V experience.

Read our Ricoh GR IIIx review

Best vintage style Olympus camera: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

At a glance:

Mirrorless camera

20MP Four Thirds sensor, Micro Four Thirds lens mount

15fps continuous shooting

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Price: $799 / £749 (with 14-42mm lens)

For vintage looking photos, and multiple filters, have a look at the Olympus / OM System range of cameras.

Any Olympus or OM System model will be a great choice, but for someone looking for one that can capture it all without much expense, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is great value, not only is it compact and lightweight, but also features an electronic viewfinder, has 4K video recording, and looks like an old school SLR camera.

You’ll find a 20MP sensor, a vast range of Micro Four Thirds lenses, with budget to premium options. For a similar look to the Fujifilm X100V, the Panasonic 20mm f/1.7 lens would be a good choice, although the focus can be a little slow, so isn’t going to be the best option if you also plan on shooting video.

Look for the silver and black version for the classic vintage camera look, and combine that with the Olympus Art Filters, and you’ll find that there are a number of different looks available, including an Art Filter specifically designed to give you a Vintage photo style.

Read our full Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review

For a compact with a zoom lens: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II

At a glance:

Compact camera

17MP Four Thirds sensor, 24-75mm (equiv.) f/1.7-2.8 lens

2.76M-dot electronic viewfinder

Multi aspect ratio shooting

Price: $997 (new) / around £780 (used)

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 II impresses with a bright f/1.7-2.8 aperture wide-angle zoom lens, equivalent to 24-75mm, giving you both the wide-angle view, as well as the ability to zoom. All without having to worry about changing your lens if you don’t want to.

External manual controls give you quick access to aperture control, shutter speeds, exposure compensation, as well as the aspect ratio should you wish to change this. The camera features a metal build, which adds to the premium feel of the camera.

The camera features 4K video recording, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but downsides include a relatively small electronic viewfinder, and the screen is fixed, without the tilting ability of the other cameras on this list.

There are a range of filters available, including high contrast monochrome, as well as retro and vintage looking filters.

Read our full Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review and our Panasonic Lumix LX100 II long-term test.

Vintage style Nikon: Nikon Zfc

At a glance:

Mirrorless camera

20.9MP APS-C sensor, Nikon Z lens mount

11fps continuous shooting

209-point autofocus

Price: $1096 / £999 (with 16-50mm lens)

The Nikon Zfc makes it onto this list thanks to the retro, vintage, classic styling, however, the internals are fully modern, with 4K video recording, a 20MP APS-C sensor, and access to Nikon’s Z-Mount lens range. However, it’s worth noting that very few APS-C (DX) Z-Mount lenses feature aperture control, so this is one aspect that could be missing if you choose the “wrong” lens.

It’s definitely got the “vintage” look, as well as external manual controls including ISO speed, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. Aperture is adjusted using the front command dial, and there’s a small LCD screen on the top that shows you your aperture. The vari-angle touchscreen can be used for selfies and vlogging.

Read our Nikon Z fc review

The deluxe option: Leica Q2

At a glance:

Compact camera

47.3MP full-frame sensor, 23mm f/1.7 lens

ISO 50-50,000

3.68m-dot OLED viewfinder

Price: £5,100 / $5,795

And, finally if money is no object (yes, we know it is, but what if it wasn’t?), the most premium X100V-like experience out there is the gorgeous Leica Q2. A fixed-lens compact camera by the legendary German manufacturer, the Leica Q2 combines a 47.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor with a 28mm f/1.7 optically-stabilised lens, delivering a combination that’s absolute magic for street photography.

The quality it produces is nothing short of exceptional. The fact that the prime lens has both optical stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture gives the Leica Q2 enormous low-light potential. Not to mention that full-frame sensor. The generous resolution means you can shoot in crop modes for different perspectives, and there’s a host of subject-based scene modes hidden away in the menus.

For an even more hardcore retro experience, check out the Leica Q2 Monochrom, a camera that essentially offers the same shooting setup as the Q2, but removes the colour filter array over the pixels, meaning it can only shoot in black and white!

Rear our Leica Q2 review.

*via PetaPixel, Lens Rentals Blog

