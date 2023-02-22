Best used mirrorless lenses under $2000/ £2000

Buying used mirrorless lenses can save a significant amount of cash, open up lens choices you wouldn’t otherwise have been able to afford, and gives you the chance to experiment with different angles of view and shooting styles.

So, which are the best mirrorless lenses you can get? Our list contains 32 lenses we’ve used and been impressed by, either because of their performance or their creative potential. But we’ve included another factor – price on the used market.

We’ve organised our guide by price range to help you find the lenses that interest you specifically more quickly. However, it’s in the nature of used camera gear that you can’t quote specific prices for specific items because the chances are they’ll be gone by the time you read this. So treat our list as a guide and use the retailer links below to see what’s available right now.

One further note. Sometimes retailers run cashback or discount schemes that can dramatically reduce the cost of new lenses and bring them closer to used prices. It’s always worth checking.

So how much money can you save when you shop for used lenses?

It varies. Our guide prices are from retailers that inspect and grade used lenses and offer the kind of assurances and support you can’t expect from private sellers.

Of course, you can save even more when you buy via eBay or Facebook Marketplace, for example, but while the savings might be greater, so are the risks. It’s also worth checking for extra shipping costs and whether a lens is or isn’t being sold for parts (as can be the case with those with ridiculously cheap prices).

In general, you can expect to save 20-30% on new lens prices, which may not sound a lot, but then the better (and more expensive) the lens, the more you save in outright cash terms. And very often you’re buying a lens that has seen very light use.

Be aware that some of the more desirable ‘pro’ lenses may have seen a lot of use. That doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with them, but you may see a lot more variation in prices and cosmetic condition.

Where can I get used lenses in the UK?

Where can I get used lenses in the US?

Best used mirrorless lenses under $2000/ £2000

Canon EF-M 22mm f/2 STM

Price: around $152/ £169

Canon EF-M 22mm f/2 STM

At a glance:

Mount: Canon EOS M

Filter thread: 43mm

Dimensions: 60.9 x 23.7mm

Weight: 105g

Canon’s EOS M lenses are designed for the consumer market but there are still a couple of little gems in the range – including the pint-sized EF-M 22mm f/2.

On Canon’s EOS M cameras this offers an equivalent focal length of 35mm, which makes it a great little semi-wide prime lens. It’s also really slim – practically a pancake lens – and this, in combination with the low purchase price both new and used makes it almost a no-brainer for anyone who’s outgrown the camera’s kit lens and wants to try a new approach.

Being so cheap to buy new (£229/ $249), however, means you don’t save a huge amount of cash when buying it used.

Fujinon XF 50mm F2.0 R WR

Price: around $356/ £285

At a glance:

Mount: Fujifilm X

Filter thread: 46mm

Dimensions: 60 x 59mm

Weight: 200g

Everyone is obsessed with f/1.8, f/1.4 and even f/1.2 prime lenses these days, but if you just take a step back and consider an f/2 lens instead, you can save hugely in terms of both size and price.

The Fujinon XF 50mm F2 is one of a trio of compact, affordable, and oh-so-neat Fujinon primes, and with an equivalent focal length of 75mm, it’s a very effective little portrait lens. It won’t blur backgrounds like Fujifilm’s 56mm f/1.2, but it will give attractive results and at a far lower price. At £429/ $449, the XF50mm F2.0 isn’t exactly expensive new, but you can get really nice used examples for even less.

Read our Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR review.

Fujinon XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS (old model)

Price: around $600/ £300

At a glance:

Mount: Fujifilm X

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 75 x 72mm

Weight: 240g

22cm min. focus distance

Fujifilm has recently launched a new version of this lens with weatherproofing, improved image stabilisation and an aperture ring. If you can do without those, this original version is a cheaper buy and shares the same optical configuration.

With an equivalent focal range of 15-36mm, this is a classic super-wide zoom with the extra advantages of a constant f/4 maximum aperture and optical stabilisation. Even good used examples are relatively affordable and even though it’s the older version it’s still highly effective for regular stills photography and great value for money.

Olympus M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro

Price: around $441/ £315

At a glance:

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Filter thread: 46mm

Dimensions: 56 x 82mm

Weight: 185g

Macro lenses are usually big, heavy and expensive, but the M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro is the opposite in every respect. It’s Olympus’s best macro lens but it’s still pretty cheap to buy new (£449/ $549) and cheaper still for a good used example.

First impressions aren’t great – it feels distinctly light and plasticky – and the 120mm equivalent focal length makes subject distances quite long, but the optical performance is good and you get true 1:1 macro capability. Don’t forget you’re also getting a very handy 120mm equivalent f/2.8 telephoto too, and in a lens small enough and cheap enough to just leave in your bag for when you need it.

Fujinon XF 23mmF1.4 R (old model)

Price: around $570/ £340

At a glance:

Mount: Fujifilm X

Filter thread: 62mm

Dimensions: 72mm x 63mm

Weight: 300g

Fujifilm has replaced this lens with a new version that has weatherproofing, faster linear motors and improved optics, but while the new lens is slimmer, it’s also somewhat longer. The ‘old’ XF 23mm F1.4 R is a fatter, chunkier lens but still has that trademark Fujifilm aperture ring, so it’s a great match for Fujifilm X-E, X-T or X-Pro cameras with their traditional external dials.

This lens is equivalent to a 35mm f/1.4 in full-frame camera terms, so it’s a great semi-wide prime lens for everyday use and ‘environmental’ portraits where you want to shoot in low light and blur distracting backgrounds.

Sony E 10-18mm F4 OSS

Price: around $531/ £390

At a glance:

Mount: Sony E

Filter thread: 62mm

Dimensions: 70 x 63.5mm

Weight: 225g

Sony has recently released a 10-20mm f/4 power zoom lens ideal for video and vlogging, but this older 10-18mm lens (15-36mm equivalent) is still on sale and arguably better suited to regular stills photography, thanks to its incorporation of optical stabilisation – and its current prices on the used market, where you can pick one up for not much more than half the new list price (£599).

For a long time it’s been the only Sony super-wide zoom option for A6000-series cameras; fortunately it’s great, combining compact size with a constant f/4 maximum aperture.

Sony FE 35mm f/1.8

Price: around $566/ £410

At a glance:

Mount: Sony FE

Filter thread: 55mm

Dimensions: 66 x 73mm

Weight: 280g

Not all of Sony’s full-frame mirrorless lenses are expensive G Master models. There are also some more affordable regular ‘G’ lenses for those on a budget. The FE 35mm f/1.8 is well under half the price of the f/1.4 G Master version, both new and used, and if you do shop around you can get a great used lens for not much money.

However, you do lose a little in maximum aperture and there’s no aperture ring on the cheaper lens. It’s also worth looking at the 24mm and 85mm regular ‘G’ lenses, not to mention the exceptionally cheap 50mm f/1.8 G.

Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM

Price: around $386/ £415

At a glance:

Mount: Canon RF

Filter thread: 52mm

Dimensions: 74.4 x 62.8mm

Weight: 305g

Canon has used its mirrorless RF mount to launch some pretty interesting lens designs, and this is one of them. A 35mm f/1.8 prime is useful on its own, but this one also has a macro capability – or at least a close-up capability, since the maximum 0.5x magnification doesn’t offer a true 1:1 macro reproduction ratio.

Nevertheless, this is a useful lens to have in your bag, not just because of its dual semi-wide prime and semi-macro features, but also because it’s remarkably compact for a fast 35mm prime. Used prices are not massively below new prices (around £529/ $499) right now, but you can still save a useful amount of money.

It’s true that this lens lacks the professional cachet and the extra maximum aperture of a 35mm f/1.4 pro lens, but it’s a lot smaller, cheaper and more versatile. The optical quality is good, and even an f/1.8 lens can produce a useful amount of background blur in environmental portraits, for example.

Panasonic Lumix S 85mm f/1.8

Price: around $376/ £425

At a glance:

Mount: L-mount

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 73.6 x 82.0mm

Weight: 355g

Panasonic makes some neat f/1.8 primes for its Lumix S cameras and this 85mm portrait lens is one of them. It’s quite stubby and compact for an 85mm lens, with a design that ties in well with the 50mm, 35mm, 24mm and 20mm lenses also in this range. They are all surprisingly affordable, and while they don’t have the headline appeal of f/1.4 lenses, it’s not much of a drop in maximum aperture for a huge drop in price, especially when you buy used.

Cheap as it is bought new, the Lumix S 85mm f/1.8 is cheaper still when bought used, and a great match in both size and price for a Lumix S5.

Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f2.8 Power OIS (old model)

Price: around $591/ £440

At a glance:

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Filter thread: 58mm

Dimensions: 67.4 x 100mm

Weight: 360g

The Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 lens is pretty big, but the Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f2.8 is remarkable for its small size. Equivalent to a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera, this is a lens that really brings home the size advantage of the MFT format.

There is a newer Mark II version, which is still good value when bought new (£849/ $897), but the older original version is even greater value for money. Better still, this is a proper constant-aperture telephoto zoom that’s small enough and cheap enough to have in your camera bag.

Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8

Price: around $514/ £500

At a glance:

Mount: Nikon Z

Filter thread: 46mm

Dimensions: 74.5 x 66mm

Weight: 260g

The Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is undoubtedly the best macro lens for Nikon Z cameras, but it is nearly twice the price of the much smaller and more portable Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8, which you can get for around £579/ $646 new.

Macro experts would also argue that a 50mm focal length brings your subjects too close to the lens for effective macro work, but as a combined close-up/standard prime, the MC 50mm f/2.8 is great. And don’t forget that on an APS-C Nikon Z50, Z fc or Z30, it’s equivalent to a 75mm lens, so you may not need to get quite so close to fill the frame.

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM

Price: around $499/ £545

At a glance:

Mount: Canon RF

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 78 x 90.5mm

Weight: 500g

This is another of Canon’s macro primes, this time a fast(ish) portrait lens with the same 0.5x close-up capability of the RF 35mm f/1.8. It’s another very versatile lens with an affordable price tag.

We can see this being useful for wedding and social photographers, for example, offering a perfect portrait focal length and a fast enough maximum aperture for attractive background blur, but with the ability to quickly switch to close-ups of rings, decorations and other small items. It doesn’t have the cachet of the 85mm f/1.4 or f/1.2 lenses, but it’s a lot more compact and more affordable too, costing around £649 new.

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S

Price: around $650/ £570

At a glance:

Mount: Nikon Z

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 75.0 x 99.0mm

Weight: 470g

We’ve included another Nikon f/1.8 prime lens, this time aimed at portrait photographers. While other makers push the boat out with f/1.4 and f/1.2 lenses, Nikon’s version still gives good background blur (less, admittedly) in a much lighter and cheaper lens.

It’s not overly expensive when bought new (£699/ $796), but used prices are cheaper still and enough to tempt non-portrait photographers to give this genre a try. Plus it makes a very effective short telephoto. Nikon’s pro f/2.8 lenses get all the glory, but its cheaper lenses are good and arguably more practical.

Read our Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S review.

Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS

Price: around $761/ £570

At a glance:

Mount: Sony E

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 77 x 142mm

Weight: 625g

This 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 delivers serious telephoto reach for Sony APS-C cameras, with an equivalent focal range of 105-525mm, which puts it practically into super-telephoto territory. It has optical stabilisation built in, which is handy given that most Sony A6000-series bodies don’t, and while the f/6.3 maximum aperture at the long end of the zoom range might sound limiting, you must keep in mind this lens’s reach and its price.

New at around £769/ $998, it doesn’t look any great bargain, but with used prices around £200/ $200 cheaper it suddenly looks a whole lot more attractive.

Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | C

Price: around $559/ £575

At a glance:

Mount: L-mount, Sony FE

Filter thread: 62mm

Dimensions: 70 x 72.4mm

Weight: 370g

There are other lenses for Lumix S cameras than Panasonic’s own. Sigma’s been part of the L-Mount Alliance from the start and makes some excellent lenses. One of these is the 20mm F2 DG DN | C, the widest in a mini range of primes that includes 24mm, 35mm and 65mm versions.

One common feature is the compact size, premium construction and an aperture ring, a great feature to have on a prime lens designed for hands-on photographers. The quality is reflected in its price (£649/ $699), but you can save by shopping around for a good used example.

Read our Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN C Review.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS

Price: around $400-900/ £580

At a glance:

Mount: Sony FE

Filter thread: 72mm

Dimensions: 80 x 175mm

Weight: 840g

Sony’s 70-200mm f/2.8 lens is a bit of a monster in both size and price, but if you’re prepared to take a step back to a maximum aperture of f/4 instead, then there are considerable savings to be made in both respects. The Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS is still no lightweight but it’s definitely easier to handle than the f/2.8 version.

It’s also been out for a while now, so used prices can be very competitive indeed. Just bear in mind with this and other pro lenses that they may have seen a lot of use so make sure you check the descriptions carefully.

Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f1.2 Asph Power OIS

Price: around $964/ £590

At a glance:

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 74 x 76.8mm

Weight: 425g

Panasonic’s Micro Four Thirds Lumix G cameras have an inherent disadvantage for portrait photography in that the smaller sensor means you shoot at shorter focal lengths which have more depth of field.

But the Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f1.2 Asph Power OIS makes the best of a bad job with a big f/1.2 maximum aperture, excellent optical performance, and optical stabilisation to work alongside the in-body stabilisation in Lumix G cameras. The used prices can bring huge savings (to give you an idea this lens is worth around £1149/ $1397 new).

Read our Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 Asph Power OIS review.

Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS

Price: around $900/ £705

At a glance:

Mount: Sony FE

Filter thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 83.4 x 113.3mm

Weight: 663g

The Sony A7 III and other models have been sold with the FE 24-105mm as a kit lens in the past, but if you’ve got the Sony 28-70mm kit lens instead, or even the compact 28-60mm lens sold with the A7C, the 24-105mm f/4 is definitely worth considering as an upgrade, especially now that you can save a serious amount of money with a used example.

This is no cheap kit lens, but a big, weighty and well-made zoom with a constant maximum aperture and smooth, solid handling. It can feel a bit too big for the smaller A7-series bodies, but most people won’t mind that.

Read our Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS review.

Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM

Price: around $790/ £715

At a glance:

Mount: Canon RF

Filter thread: 95mm

Dimensions: 101.6 x 351.8mm

Weight: 1260g

It might have looked as if Canon had descended into madness when it launched its 600mm and 800mm f/11 super-telephotos, but they actually make a lot of sense – especially the RF 800mm f/11 IS STM, which is a fraction of the price of any regular 800mm supertelephoto at around £1099/ $999 new and cheaper still when you buy it used.

The f/11 maximum aperture may prove a handicap in low light, but in regular daylight it’s fine. The optical quality is remarkably good for a cheap supertelephoto and you even get 4-stop image stabilisation built in, so this could make a terrific bird and wildlife lens for EOS RP or EOS R owners on a budget.

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro

Price: around $1000/ £715

At a glance:

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Filter thread: 72mm

Dimensions: 79.4 x 160mm

Weight: 760g

This is Olympus’s equivalent of the 70-200m f/2.8 pro lenses on other systems, but with a difference. First, it costs a lot less at around £1199/ $1499 new and second, it’s equivalent to 80-300mm in full-frame terms – and affordable 300mm f/2.8 lenses are rare.

This is a big and heavy lens, so it’s best suited to sports, wildlife and event photographers. The optical performance is one compelling reason to buy, but the price is another – on the used market you can get a professional constant-aperture telephoto for the same price as an everyday consumer zoom.

Olympus M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4.0 Pro

Price: around $879/ £720

At a glance:

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Filter thread: 72mm

Dimensions: 77mm x 88.5mm

Weight: 411g

The problem with kit lenses and standard zooms is that they often don’t go wide enough. You can get a super-wide zoom for those situations of course, but it’s better still if you don’t have to change lenses. The M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4.0 Pro, equivalent to 16-50mm in full-frame terms, is an early example of a whole new lens category which swaps the longer focal lengths of a kit zoom for a potentially far more useful extension at the wideangle end.

Or you could regard the M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4.0 Pro as an ultra-wide zoom that works as a standard lens too. Either way, it’s a great used buy for Olympus owners.

Read our Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4 PRO review.

Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G

Price: around $760/ £724

At a glance:

Mount: Sony FE

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 73.5mm x 84.7mm

Weight: 373g

The Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G is a great wide prime for Sony full- frame cameras, with top optical quality, a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture and a de-clickable aperture ring which makes it perfect for both advanced stills photography and video too.

It is quite expensive at just under £1,000/ $900 new, but even though it’s not been out all that long, you can save a couple of hundred points with a used example. On the other hand, you can save even more with the Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | C, which is available in Sony FE mount as well as L mount.

Read our Sony FE 20mm F1.8G review.

Fujinon XF 50-140mm F2.8 R LM WR OIS

Price: around $1100/ £800

At a glance:

Mount: Fujifilm X

Filter thread: 72mm

Dimensions: 82.9 x 175.9mm

Weight: 995g

The XF 50-140mm F2.8 is Fujifilm’s equivalent of the 70-200mm f/2.8 favoured by pros everywhere for full-frame cameras, with an equivalent focal range of 75-210mm. It’s a pretty substantial lens – so much for the APS-C format being smaller and lighter! – but it is a lot cheaper than full-frame mirrorless equivalents, which now come in at well over £2,000.

The optical quality really is terrific, there’s image stabilisation built in (handy for the X-T3 and earlier cameras) and you can save a whole heap of cash buying this lens used (it is around £1449/ $1599 new). In fact, Fujifilm lenses do seem to offer the best used savings.

Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S

Price: around $1000/ £830

At a glance:

Mount: Nikon Z

Filter thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 84.5 × 108.5mm

Weight: 505g

Nikon makes a great range of fuss-free f/1.8 prime lenses for its full-frame Nikon Z cameras, though they are not particularly cheap, so it makes sense to shop around for good used examples if your budget is tight.

20mm is a great focal length for travel and vlogging, making it a lot easier for gimbal or selfie-stick users to get good wide shots of themselves and their surroundings. The Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S doesn’t have the versatility of the Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S, but it does have a maximum aperture more than two stops faster, so it’s ideal in low light conditions.

Panasonic DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm F4-6.3 Asph Power OIS

Price: $900/ £835

At a glance:

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Filter thread: 72mm

Dimensions: 83 x 171.5mm

Weight: 985g

MFT cameras have real advantages for wildlife photographers, offering ultra-long focal lengths at very affordable prices. The Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f4-6.3 is a big lens and offers the equivalent of a 200-800mm lens in full-frame terms.

This is a serious super-telephoto lens at amateur prices. It’s affordable bought new (around £1149/ $1397), but better still as a used buy, with good examples costing under £1,000/ $1,000. For any Lumix G owners who want to try out long-range photography, it’s a great, affordable buy.

Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S

Price: around $950/ £890

At a glance:

Mount: Nikon Z

Filter thread: 82mm

Dimensions: 89 x 85mm

Weight: 485g

The newer Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S pro lens is twice the price of this one, but if you don’t mind sacrificing one f-stop in maximum aperture and the newer lens’s flagship status, then the older Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S is a great buy.

Its retracting design and lighter construction make it much more portable and usable. Alongside the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 kit lens, this is a great travel lens for street scenes, interiors and architecture and lives up to the original promise of mirrorless: that lenses would be smaller!

Read our Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review.

Sony FE 85mm f1.4 G Master

Price: around $1000/ £980

At a glance:

Mount: Sony FE

Filter thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 89.5 x 107.5mm

Weight: 820g

Professional Sony portrait photographers will target this lens for its G Master optics and physical aperture ring. Not surprisingly, there’s a price tag to match (around £1499/ $1798 new), but it’s possible to pick up used examples for around two-thirds of the new price. It’s a chance to get a pro lens for a lot less money.

Sony also makes an 85mm f/1.8 which is cheaper still, but it doesn’t have the optical quality, aperture ring or maximum aperture of the G Master. It’s a decent enough lens but given current used prices for the G Master version, that’s the one to aim for if possible.

Panasonic Lumix S PRO 70-200mm f/4 OIS

Price: around $1129/ £1160

At a glance:

Mount: Canon RF

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 78 x 90.5mm

Weight: 500g

The full-frame sensors in Panasonic’s Lumix S cameras elevate them to serious photography and film-making tools. The Lumix S system is impressive, but it’s not cheap, so while there is a 70-200mm f/2.8 Pro lens, it’s on the wrong side of £2,500 so the earlier 70-200mm f/4 lens is more attractive.

It’s still an expensive lens when bought new (£1749/ $1497), but used versions are more affordable, at least by Lumix S standards. This could be a great choice for anyone who’s bought into the Lumix S system via one of the many great deals on the Lumix S5 base model.

Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 G Master

Price: around $1390/ £1220

At a glance:

Mount: Sony FE

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 76 x 96mm

Weight: 524g

A 35mm f/1.4 is an ideal pro ‘environmental portrait’ lens, combining a semi-wide angle of view with good background separation. Sony’s 35mm f/1.4 is a G Master lens using the company’s premier optical technologies – so the image quality is superb, but the price tag reflects that (around £1499/ $1399 new).

These lenses hold their value well on the used market, but you can still make a saving if you shop around. Just make sure there are no Sony cashback or retailer discount schemes running, because this can bring new prices very close to used values.

Read our Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM review.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OSS G Master

Used price: around $1900/ £1450

At a glance:

Mount: Sony FE

Filter thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 94 x 205mm

Weight: 1395g

Sony telephotos are expensive beasts, especially the G Master models, but the versatile FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OSS G Master is something of an exception. You get a wide focal range without too much of a compromise in maximum aperture, together with optical stabilisation and Sony’s best optical materials.

It’s still not cheap (around £2149/ $2498 new), even on the used market, but this is one of Sony’s earlier full frame telephotos and has been around for a while, so there are plenty of more affordable examples out there.

Read our Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS review.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM

Price: around $1500/ £1700

At a glance:

Mount: Canon RF

Filter thread: 82mm

Dimensions: 88.5 x 126.8mm

Weight: 840g

This is the ultimate pro wide-angle zoom for Canon EOS R-series mirrorless camera owners. The performance is pretty much as good as you would expect for an L-series lens, but it’s both large and expensive. However, used prices are substantially lower than the list price (around £2389/ $2399 new), which makes it more tempting if you can pick up a good example with little wear. This shouldn’t be too difficult as this lens has not been on the market a particularly long time.

What you get is a lens with a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture and a 5-stop image stabilisation system – though if you shoot with an EOS R6, EOS R5 or EOS R3 you will have in-body stabilisation anyway.

As with most mirrorless lenses, it relies on digital corrections as well as its optical design to keep distortion and aberrations under control, but this can be corrected automatically in-camera or in raw software so that most users won’t even notice.

