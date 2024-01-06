Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share your best smartphone photos in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. We’ll be updating this page every week with a new winning photo, so be sure to come back and see the latest images.

Roberta Savi, iPhone 13

‘I live in Mantova, Italy and this was taken with an iPhone 13 in Bardolino, at the lakeside promenade of Garda Lake, last summer, during a sunny day. I usually take analog photos with Nikon FM2 but sometimes I use the phone.’

Instagram: @ro.flug

Submit your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Further reading:

