Welcome to AP Picture of the Week! Every week we select the best of your photography on social media to be featured in our Good to Share segment in the magazine. 3-4 photographers are selected to be published each week, with one lucky photographer being selected as our Picture of the Week – who will also feature here on our website and social media. We’ll be updating this page every week with a new winning photo, so be sure to come back and see the latest winner.

Picture of the Week winners currently win a beautifully framed print of their winning image worth up to £100 from our 2024 sponsors, ThisPicture.

Week 1: An Autumnal Owl by Thomas Roberts

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon 500mm F4 L IS USM, 1/500sec at f/4, ISO 500

Image: Thomas Roberts

‘I set off with a fellow photographer to find this tawny owl. I’ve seen plenty of nice close-up images but with the leaves in wonderful autumnal colour I thought bringing them into the image with a slightly wider scene would help create something special!’

Instagram: @spottedthroughlens

How to enter AP Picture of the Week:

Tag us in your photos Instagram or Twitter @ap_magazine with the hashtag #appicoftheweek or email your best shot to us at

Your photos can be taken on a digital camera, film camera or smartphone. All genres are accepted.

