There aren’t many ultra-zoom bridge cameras left, but if there was a King of the hill, then the Nikon Coolpix P1100 is certainly it – it sits at the top of Nikon’s bridge camera range, and boasts a whopping 125x zoom lens – the longest you’ll find on any bridge camera! We’ve spotted it on offer for an all-new low price, at $1099 / £988.



The camera is available from Amazon.com, for $1099, or £988 from Amazon UK, which are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If these offers aren’t available near you, have a look below to see what other offers are available.

At a glance

16MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor

125x optical zoom, 24-3000mm f/2.8-8 equivalent

USB-C in-camera charging

4K 30p video recording

3.2-inch, 921k-dot vari-angle TFT LCD (not touch sensitive)

0.39-inch, 2359k-dot OLED, 99% coverage

Single SD/SDHC/SDXC memory card slot

In our Nikon Coolpix P1100 review we said “Putting that aside for a moment and judging the P1100 in its own right, it does deliver some good shots – especially for those with the patience to get them – and it certainly does things your smartphone can’t do – so if this is something you’re particularly keen on, it’s still a very good camera.”

With dates confirmed for Amazon Prime Day in July, it’s worth keeping an eye on the site as you may find some great early lens deals ahead of the event. *Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Find more deals here.