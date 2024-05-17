TECNO has launched their first-ever global photography contest, Shot On CAMON, with Amateur Photographer as partner! The competition is open now until 30th September 2024 and $11,000 worth of cash prizes (plus CAMON 30 smartphone prizes).

The top entrants will also have the chance to join us on a photography walk around London, organised jointly by TECNO and AP. With the opportunity to explore London’s landmarks and photograph them on the CAMON 30 Series. Winners will be selected in October.

There are five categories to enter: Colorful Discovery, Poetic Portrait, Super Night, Creative Perspective and Life in Motion.

Here’s some inspiration to get you started:

See full entry details below…

Image: TECNO

Ways to enter the Shot on CAMON contest:

Share to Instagram

Post photos or reels to Instagram with hashtags #ShotOnCAMON #TECNOxAPMagazine and #TECNOCAMON30series

Email

Email your images and videos to shotoncamon@tecno-mobile.com with the following

Subject line: [Country] IG Username ShotOnCamon

Body: Name of Submission categories, Title of Work

High-res images with TECNO watermarks (short edge >100px, <30MB, JPG)

Screenshots of EXIF information

Videos shot with TECNO phones (<500MB, <90s, MP4) with cover image (short edge >1000px, 30MB, JPB)

NOTE: You cannot submit the same work for multiple categories. Entries to the above categories should be taken on a TECNO phone where possible.

See more terms and conditions here.

