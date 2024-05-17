TECNO has launched their first-ever global photography contest, Shot On CAMON, with Amateur Photographer as partner! The competition is open now until 30th September 2024 and $11,000 worth of cash prizes (plus CAMON 30 smartphone prizes).
The top entrants will also have the chance to join us on a photography walk around London, organised jointly by TECNO and AP. With the opportunity to explore London’s landmarks and photograph them on the CAMON 30 Series. Winners will be selected in October.
There are five categories to enter: Colorful Discovery, Poetic Portrait, Super Night, Creative Perspective and Life in Motion.
Here’s some inspiration to get you started:
- How to use colour creatively in your photography
- How to take portraits on a smartphone
- Master Landscape photography with your phone
- How to take great macro photos on a smartphone
- What to photograph: 50 creative ideas
See full entry details below…
Ways to enter the Shot on CAMON contest:
Share to Instagram
- Post photos or reels to Instagram with hashtags #ShotOnCAMON #TECNOxAPMagazine and #TECNOCAMON30series
- Email your images and videos to shotoncamon@tecno-mobile.com with the following
- Subject line: [Country] IG Username ShotOnCamon
- Body: Name of Submission categories, Title of Work
- High-res images with TECNO watermarks (short edge >100px, <30MB, JPG)
- Screenshots of EXIF information
- Videos shot with TECNO phones (<500MB, <90s, MP4) with cover image (short edge >1000px, 30MB, JPB)
NOTE: You cannot submit the same work for multiple categories. Entries to the above categories should be taken on a TECNO phone where possible.
See more terms and conditions here.
