Don’t assume you need to spend a lot of money to get great photographic performance from your phone. As Rod Lawton reveals, there are some high-performing budget handsets out there.

The top camera phones boast a spectacular array of features including multi-camera arrays for everything from close-ups to telephoto shots, and smart AI-driven computational imaging for night shots, portraits and more.

But the best camera phones are expensive, often costing as much as a good mirrorless camera. Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives, and these budget camera phones come with many of the advanced camera features as the flagship models but at a much lower price.

We’ve included four budget cameras that we’ve reviewed and tested ourselves. They are all Android phones because there are few iPhones in the same bracket. The decision between an Android or iOS phone often divides opinion with fans on both sides. However, in this price bracket there’s no doubt Android devices really deliver on value for budget buyers.

What should you look for in the best budget camera phones?

We’ll concentrate on the photography features, and these centre around the phone’s camera array. These days, even budget camera phones come with more than one camera, each with its own sensor.

Typically, the main camera will have the best sensor and widest-aperture lens, but you can also expect to get an ultra-wide camera too. These typically have a lower resolution, however, and don’t usually match the main camera for quality, though they will be fine for most users. You may also get a ‘macro’ camera for ultra-close-ups, though in this price range they typically have very low resolution and are not necessarily worth having. If you’re keen on close-ups, take a look at our Top 12 Macro Photography Tips

What you tend not to get even in the best budget camera phones is a telephoto camera. Instead, you have to rely on a digital zoom, which will be effective but won’t provide the same quality.

It’s also wroth checking out the front ‘selfie’ camera. The specs vary, and if you film or photograph yourself a lot, a front camera with a good sensor and autofocus (not all have autofocus) is definitely worth having.

Don’t be too swayed by the camera resolution. The best budget camera phones may have ‘resolutions’ of 50MP, 100MP or 200MP, but this doesn’t mean the same as it would in a regular camera. These resolutions are ‘pixel-binned’ down to around 12 megapixels for actual shooting, and while there are modes that use the full resolution, the quality can be quite disappointing.

Otherwise, look out for the general features like the size of the screen, whether the case uses toughened ‘Gorilla Glass’ or plastic, and how much memory and/or storage comes with the phone.

Lastly, camera phones will often come with an IP rating that tells you how resistant it is to dust and moisture. IP64, for example, means the phone is resistant to splashes, while IP68 means the phone can withstand full immersion in water for a limited time.

So now that we’ve gone through some things to look for, let’s answer the burning question – what are the best budget camera phones?

Xiaomi 12T Pro

At a glance:

200MP main camera, f/1.69, AF, OIS, 1/1.22inch sensor

8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 unspecified sensor size

2MP macro, f/2.2 unspecified sensor size

Android 12

163.1×75.9×8.6mm, 205g

$584 / £550

The Xiaomi 12T Pro’s 200MP resolution is not all it seems, since it uses pixel binning (combining the signals from several pixels) to produce a default resolution of just 12.5MP in most modes. There is a 50MP UltraHD mode which is usable in good light but the 200MP mode is very poor.

The ultra-wide camera is just 8MP, and the macro camera seems pretty pointless with just 2 megapixels. You do get a variety of ‘long exposure’ modes.

Video can be recorded at 60fps for 30fps, with the option of 8K capture and high-speed video at up to 1920fps at reduced resolution.

The case of the Xiaomi 12T Pro is quite slim but the camera array stands proud on the back and the main camera sticks out still further, so it wobbles a little when laid flat. It does charge extremely fast, though only via the supplied 120W charger and cable.

Image quality from the main camera is good, but the ultra-wide and macro cameras are less impressive. The 200MP sensor seems more of a marketing gimmick than a practical tool.

Read our full Xiaomi 12T Pro Review

Pros:

Flagship processor

256GB storage

120W charger provided

Great screen

Cons:

2MP macro camera is very poor

No noticeable benefit from 200MP mode

8MP ultra-wide can be hit-and-miss

Google Pixel 7

At a glance:

50MP f/1.85 wide-angle camera with OIS, PDAF, 1x, 24mm equivalent

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, without AF, 0.7x 16mm equivalent

Up to 8x “Super Res Zoom” (8x stills, 7x video)

Android 13

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm, 197g

$600 / £570

With the Pixel 7, Google has wisely concentrated on a good 50MP main camera and a decent 8MP ultra-wide camera, and not tried to add in a third ‘macro’ camera. The cameras are mounted in the Pixel’s controversial (design-wise) ‘camera bar’. The Pixel 7 has a slightly smaller screen and body compared to the previous Pixel 6, together with an improved 10.8MP front-facing ‘selfie’ camera.

The Pixel 7 lacks the telephoto camera of the Pixel 7 Pro and has to make do with a ‘Digital Super Res’ zoom that offers up to 8x magnification but is best at the default setting of 2x.

The PIxel 7’s 6.3-inch OLED screen is great, and this phone has an IP68 rating which indicates it’s waterproof down to 1.5m depth for 30mins. This phone does feel very well made. The image quality from the main camera is good, as is the ultra-wide camera, though there is some distortion. The selfie camera is fixed-focus, however, and the lack of a macro mode on this phone could prove a drawback.

Pros:

Slightly improved design

Great performance from all/both cameras

Improved selfie camera

Great value

Cons:

No Pro or manual mode

HDR can’t be turned off unless you shoot raw

Fixed focus selfie camera

No macro mode

Read our full Google Pixel 7 Review

Google Pixel 6a

At a glance:

12MP main camera, f/1.7, with OIS, 27mm equivalent

12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 17mm equivalent

Android 12 (upgradable to 13)

128GB storage, 6GB RAM

Size 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm, 178g

$333 / £333

The Pixel 6a is a cut-down budget version of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, but remains on sale now that these have been replaced by the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 6a is inexpensive to buy but still offers aa two-camera array with an optically stabilised 12MP f/1.7 main camera and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera.

There is some cost-cutting. The Pixel 6a does offer AI features such as a ‘magic eraser’ but lacks the ‘motion blur’ feature on more expensive models. The 6.1-inch screen is slightly smaller and the rear uses plastic rather than Gorilla Glass. It does come with an IP67 waterproof and dust proof rating. There’s no telephoto camera so you have to rely on digital zooming.

Picture quality from the main camera is very good with excellent exposure and dynamic range, though it’s not possible to disable the HDR mode. The wide-angle cameras is less good but typical of its type and quite adequate. You can shoot 4K video at up to 60fps, and there is a timelapse mode and 4x or 8x slow motion, though at reduced resolution, which is the norm.

Read our full Google Pixel 6a Review

Pros:

Flagship performance in many ways

Value for money

Computational photography features

Compact size

Cons:

Missing more advanced features

Selfie camera only 8MP

Pixel 6 (or Pixel 7) not much more money

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

At a glance:

50MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro camera

Android 12

161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3mm, 183g

$540 / £499

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G lies in the middle of the Oppo range and includes a three-camera array and the the MariSilicon X neural processing unit (NPU), inherited from the Find X5 Pro. Oppo is pitching this smartphone strongly at photographers, including both Night and Portrait modes, though no optical stabilization. We have a guide to how to photograph the night sky for astrophotography fans.

The image quality from the main camera is very good, but the ultra-wide camera is pretty poor by comparison, with dull colors and much less detail from the 8MP sensor. The 2MP macro camera is worse still and captures very little detail. The front camera, however has a 32MP sensor. The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G can capture good quality 4K video, but only up to 30fps.

Build quality is good, with a with a 6.7in, 20:9 screen and Gorilla Glass front and back. This does make the Oppo very slippery, however, and best held with both hands or put in a case. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, so it should survive being accidentally splashed but not immersion in water. The 4500 mAh battery can be charged to 50% in just 10 minutes with the supplied 80W charger.

Read our full OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G review

Pros:

Very good main camera

Night and portrait modes etc. work very well

Sleek, attractively designed device

Snappy performance and big battery

Cons:

Weak ultra-wide camera

Macro camera is useless

No optical stabilisation

No DNG raw recording

Further reading

The best camera phones for photography in 2023

The best used smartphones to buy in 2023

The best smartphone apps for photography