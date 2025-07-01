Tamron, one of the biggest third-party lens manufacturers, announced its latest addition to the G2 lineup of fast zoom lenses. The ultra wide-angle Tamron 16-30mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 zoom will be available in Sony-E and Nikon-Z mount for full-frame mirrorless cameras. It joins two existing lenses, the Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 and 70-180mm F2.8 G2 and completes the G2 trinity, covering a very useful 16 to 180mm range across the three lenses.

Tamron 16-30mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 at a glance:

Lens mount: Sony-E, Nikon-Z

Minimum focus distance: 19cm

Lens construction: 16 elements in 12 groups

Diaphragm blades: 9

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 74.8mm x 103.9mm

Weight: 440g(Sony) 450g (Nikon)

Price: £849

TAMRON 16-30mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 (left), 28-75mm F2.8 G2 (middle) and 70-180mm F2.8 G2 (right). Image credit: Tamron

Taking reference from the previous 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD model, the 16-30mm F/2.8 G2 is just as compact and lightweight with 440g/450g and 74.8mm x 103.9mm. The new design not only extended the zoom range but also improved the handling with a smoother zoom and focusing ring. The internal zoom and VXD linear motor aid in stable handheld shooting for stills and video recording. Tamron’s fastest pinpoint autofocus, and VXD autofocus motor promise to deliver fast and silent focus acquisition.

It’s constructed with 16 elements in 12 groups and includes XLD, Low dispersion (LD) and GM elements for clarity, contrast and smooth bokeh, while a Broad Band Anti-Reflection G2 and fluorine coating alongside a moisture-resistant construction that helps protect it against the elements.

The new lens is compatible with Tamron’s Lens Utility software, which lets you deploy firmware updates and customise button functions for photography and video.

TAMRON 16-30mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2. Image credit: Tamron

This versatile lens is ideal for landscapes, travel, street, and even close-up photography with a 19cm close focusing distance at the widest end.

The Tamron 16-30mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 will be available in the UK and Ireland first in Sony E-mount from 31 July and for the Nikon Z-mount from 22 August for £849.

