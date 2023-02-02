Image credit: Virojt Changyencham / Getty Images

Welcome to our guide to the best cameras for landscape photography. Landscape photography remains one of the most popular genres in photography, and it’s not hard to understand why. Many of us don’t have to travel too far to find some scenic landscapes to photograph, and it’s also a great project to undertake while you are on holiday or a short break. Second, landscapes don’t tend to move, so you don’t need to worry about mastering the finer points of your camera’s autofocus, as you have to do with wildlife. Third, being out in a lovely place with your camera can be a very therapeutic and creatively rewarding experience.

We’ve put together this guide, based on our extensive reviewing and testing experience, to help you find the cameras that are best for capturing detailed images of nature’s sweeping, expansive vistas.

If you’re new to photography, we’ve first put together a quick feature rundown of what you’ll be looking for in a landscape camera.

How to choose the best camera for landscape photography

Landscape photography is a particular discipline with particular demands, and it pays to get a camera with strengths to match. There are features you should be concerned with when choosing a landscape camera, and features you can afford not to worry about too much. Here are the key

Resolution

Ultimate resolution is often the aim in landscape photography, as it means that images can be printed in large format. For that, there are a wide range of high-resolution options. But if travel, and hiking is one of your aims, then you may not want something so large and heavy, and we’ve highlighted some other options as well. High-resolution sensors help you capture more detail, and can let you crop into your image, but it’s also worth pointing out that a high-quality 20MP image can be printed upto 18x12inches at 300dpi, roughly A3. Be aware too that a very high resolution sensor will mercilessly reveal any flaws in your focussing or exposure technique, so sometimes, more is not always best.

Dynamic range and raw

Dynamic range is generally pushed to its limits when shooting landscape images, as you often have darker areas or shadows, along with a bright light in the scene, and you want to capture as much as this as possible. The human eye can normally cope with a much wider range than most cameras, so you’ll want to shoot in raw or use other all available options to capture as much dynamic range as possible. All of the cameras shown here shoot raw so you can process the images later when needed to get the best results. See our guide on how to maximise dynamic range.

ISO range

ISO range – In landscape photography, you’re most likely going to want to use the lowest ISO speed possible, in order to ensure your image is capturing as much fine detail as possible. One thing that can help is a lower ISO speed. There’s not a massive difference between using ISO100 and ISO200 on most cameras, however, if your camera has an even lower ISO speed, such as ISO50, then it’ll be easier for you to use a slower shutter speed when needed, helping you when you’re trying to capture blurred water, or blurred clouds etc. Be aware that some extended ISO speeds, marked as “Low” or “L” will show a reduced dynamic range, and are therefore best avoided. Sometimes, if you are shooting handheld in lower light, you might need to raise the ISO and while it’s best to try and avoid noise, remember the old age: better a slighter noisy shot than a soft one. The higher ISO performance of modern cameras has come on in leaps and bounds – see our recent guide to ISO here.

Image stabilisation

Image stabilisation (IS) can help, and we’re at a point in time where it’s more common for new cameras to have in-body image stabilisation than not, and not only lets you expand your ability to shoot at slower shutter speeds, but also allows manufacturers to add multi-shot high-resolution modes to some cameras. If you can afford a model with image stabilisation built-in, then this is worthwhile, as it works with all lenses, letting you save money when buying a lens without IS built-in.

Weather-sealing

Weather-sealing is likely to be a must, especially if you’re happy shooting in all-weather conditions. If this is important to you, then look out for cameras that feature weather-sealing. You’ll also need to make sure the lens you use with the camera is weather-sealed, otherwise you won’t be able to get the benefits of this.

Lens choices

Lens range is another key factor to consider, are the lenses you want available, for the camera you want to use? We run through some of the options available as we go through each camera. A wider-angle lens is an obvious choice for landscape, but sometimes it’s good to be able to zoom into the finer details too. A big trend in landscape photography at the moment is for more ‘intimate’ landscapes.

Now that you’ve had a look at the aspects that make for a great camera for landscape photography, let’s have a look at some of the options available. In no particular order, we’ve selected options that are suitable for a range of different budgets, and different needs.

Best landscape camera for beginners

Nikon D5600 – £749 / $920 with 18-140mm lens

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C sensor

ISO100-25,600

3.2inch 1.4m-dot full articulated touchscreen

820 shot battery life

Pros:

Great ultra-wide lens selection

Gorgeous colour and detail in images

Cons:

JPEGs can be a touch dark

The Nikon D5600 offers a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, and Nikon’s excellent colour management giving images with warm, saturated colour and plenty of detail. There may only be FullHD video, but if you don’t need 4K (and as a landscape photographer you probably don’t) then the camera gives everything else you need, including access to some great APS-C (DX) lenses.

Ultra-wide-angle lenses include the AF-P DX-Nikkor 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR lens (£309), which gives a 15-30mm equivalent ultra-wide-angle zoom, as well as the Nikon 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 G AF-S DX lens (£949). If the Nikon lenses available don’t take your fancy, then there’s also lots of lens choices from Sigma, Samyang, Tamron and others.

Read our full Nikon D5600 test and review.

Best for: DSLR fans who want a fully articulated touchscreen

Best landscape camera on a budget around £500 / $500

Nikon D3500 – £569 / $699 with 18-55mm VR lens

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO100-25,600

FullHD video (60fps)

1550 shot battery life

Pros:

Great images for the price

Useful beginner modes

Excellent battery life

Cons:

No weather sealing

The Nikon D3500 features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, with no optical low-pass filter, which means it’s designed to give as much detail as possible. Active D-Lighting helps with dynamic range in JPEG images, and the camera has traditional DSLR handling, making it a comfortable camera to use. You’ll also find incredible battery life, with up to 1550 shots possible.

The 18-55mm lens can give sharp results, and is a great starting point, but it’s likely you’ll want to have a look at the AF-P DX-Nikkor 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR lens (£309) if you want a wider view.

Read our full Nikon D3500 review.

Best for: those on a budget

Best camera for landscape photography under £1000 / $1000

Fujifilm X-S10- £899 / £1,105 body only

At a glance:

26MP APS-C CMOS sensor

In-body image stabilisation

PASM mode dial

4K video

Pros:

Top-notch JPEG and RAW quality

Great customisation possibilities

Film Simulations modes

Cons:

Recent stock issues

No weather sealing

The Fujifilm X-S10 is a great handling mirrorless camera, with a large hand-grip and DSLR like controls, with a PASM mode dial, making it easy to use. It also benefits from the same excellent 26MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor as Fujifilm’s X-T4 model, giving you images with plenty of detail, and Fujifilm colour. In-body image stabilisation is built-in, and it offers 4K video.

The downside to this model, compared to the X-T4, is the lack of weather-sealing on the X-S10. The X-S10 uses X-mount lenses and there are a number of options available, although perhaps not as many budget lenses as you’d find with other cameras. It’s also worth noting that the X-S10 has, like a lot of cameras, been hit with stock issues lately, so availability may come and go.

Fujifilm has recently announced its newest flagship camera, the X-H2, with 40MP of resolution on its APS-C sensor. This is shaping up to be a beast of a landscape camera, and once it’s gone through our rigorous testing process, you may well see it making an appearance on this list. Though bear in mind that its asking price is going to be considerably higher than the X-S10.

Read our full Fujifilm X-S10 review.

Best for: Someone wanting a compact camera, and fans of Fujiifilm colour

Best Canon DSLR for landscape photography (APS-C)

Canon EOS 90D – £1,149 / $1,413 body only

At a glance:

32MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Canon EF-S lens support

1300 shot battery life

3inch vari-angle touchscreen

Pros:

Great resolution for APS-C

Comprehensive weather sealing

High-stamina battery

Cons:

Single card slot

The Canon EOS 90D offers a high resolution APS-C sensor, and gives you Canon’s great colour reproduction, and high-levels of detail. It also offers an impressive battery life of 1300 shots.

There is a good range of ultra-wide-angle Canon EF-S lenses, with the Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM being a great value budget choice at £245 (16-29mm equivalent). For those with more cash, there’s a 10-22mm available (£529, 16-35mm equivalent), or for those than want wide-angle and zoom, there is a 15-85mm IS USM lens available (£779, 24-136mm equivalent).

Read our Canon EOS 90D full review for the full lowdown on what we thought of this camera.

Best for: Canon DSLR fans

Best Nikon DSLR for landscape photography (full-frame)

Nikon D850 – £2,664 / $2,796 body only

At a glance:

45.7MP Full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

Low base ISO speed of ISO64

4K video, 8K timelapse support

1840 shot battery life

Weather-sealed

Pros:

Superb resolving power

Built for the outdoors

Broad ISO range

Cons:

Still quite expensive

The Nikon D850 is a high-resolution full-frame DSLR, with a 45.7MP sensor that is capable of producing images with high levels of detail, thanks in part to no low-pass filter. The camera also benefits from an ISO range that starts at ISO64, which is usefully lower than many cameras.

For some, the handling of a DSLR will be of great importance, and for these people, the Nikon D850 certainly delivers, with great ergonomics, particularly if you’re a fan of larger cameras. You’ll also benefit from impressive battery life, with up to 1840 shots possible from one battery.

There’s a range of lenses including the Nikon 16-35mm F4 G AF-S VR lens at £1149, or you could look at these wide-angle prime lenses: Nikon 20mm F1.8G AF-S (£799) or the Nikon 24mm F1.8G AF-S (£749).

See our full Nikon D850 review.

Best for: Nikon DSLR fans

Best Nikon mirrorless camera for landscape photography

Nikon Z7 II – £2,999 / $2,999 body only

At a glance:

45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

ISO64-ISO25,600 (standard)

In-body image stabilisation

Weather-sealed

Pros:

Dual card slots

Top-notch handling

Cons:

Lenses are pricey

Middling viewfinder resolution

The Nikon Z7 II is one of the second generation full-frame mirrorless cameras from Nikon, and offers an impressive 45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, along with Nikon’s Z-Mount series of lenses which have all been developed specifically for the new mirrorless camera range. This means they give exceptional image quality, in combination with Nikon’s excellent focus system.

There’s a growing range of lenses, but you’ll notice that many are at the more expensive end of the market, with ultra-wide-angle options being the 14-24mm f/2.8 S (£2499), and another being the 14-30mm f/4 S (£1349).

Read our full Nikon Z7 II review for more.

Best for: those looking for a compact full-frame camera

Best Panasonic camera for landscape photography

Panasonic Lumix S1R – £2,239 / $2,752 body only

At a glance:

47MP full-frame sensor

ISO100 to ISO25,600 (standard)

In-body image stabilisation

High-res multi-shot mode (187MP)

Weather-sealed

Pros:

Multi-shot 187MP mode

Excellent lens range

Very good stabilisation

Cons:

Big, hefty body

The Panasonic Lumix S1R offers a high-resolution 47MP full-frame CMOS sensor, along with a high-resolution electronic viewfinder, 4K video recording, and in-body image stabilisation. There’s a multi-shot high-resolution mode that can produce 187MP images, and the camera has a mode to reduce motion blur, so that it can be used for landscape photography. Despite being a mirrorless camera, the S1R is quite weighty and large.

As part of the L-Mount alliance, there are wide range of lenses, available from Panasonic, Sigma, and Leica. Options include the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 (£1299), Panasonic Lumix S Pro 16-35mm F4 (£1499), Leica 16-35mm F3.5-4.5 (£4850), and Panasonic Lumix S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 (£619), to name a few ultra-wide zoom lens options. There are also a range of ultra-wide-angle prime lenses available.

Read our Panasonic Lumix S1R review

Best for: Those looking for a wide range of lens options

Best Canon camera for landscape photography

Canon EOS R5 – £4,299 / $3,899 body only

At a glance:

45MP full-frame sensor

Sensor-shift IS

ISO100 to ISO51,200 (standard)

8K/4K video recording

Weather-sealed

Pros:

Class leading LCD and EVF

Superior image quality

Cons:

Short battery life

The Canon EOS R5 is one of Canon’s premium full-frame mirrorless cameras, offering a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor, as well as in-body image stabilisation that works with any lens. There’s a high-resolution 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF), and a 3.2inch fully articulated touchscreen with 2.1m dots. This makes framing and composing shots a real pleasure when using the camera. A top LCD display also lets you see camera settings at a glance.

The camera offers advanced video modes, including 8K (30fps) and 4K (120fps) video recording, however, you need some quite impressive hardware to edit this, and you’ll also need to be aware that the camera does have some limitations due to over-heating while recording. There’s also relatively short battery life to be aware of, with 490 shots on offer when using the LCD, or a much shorter 320 shots when using the EVF.

If stills is your primary aim, then you don’t need to worry so much about video recording and overheating, and there are a growing range of Canon RF lenses available, with ultra-wide-angle lens options including the RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM (£1779), and RF 15-35mm F2.8L IS USM, plus the “standard” 24-70mm f2.8L IS USM (£2189). If you’re on a budget, there’s a compact RF 16mm f2.8 lens (£319).

Read our full Canon EOS R5 review.

Best for: Canon fans (full-frame), and those with an interest in high-resolution video

Nb. A second-hand option could be the Canon EOS 5DS R (50MP), which has been discontinued.

Best Sony camera for landscape photography:

Sony Alpha A7R V – £3,249 / $3,987 body only

At a glance:

61MP full-frame sensor

ISO100-32,000 (expands to ISO50)

693-point AF with subject recognition

9.44m-dot, 0.9x OLED viewfinder (EVF)

3.2in, 2.1m-dot 4-way-articulated LCD

Pros:

Proven 61MP sensor delivers superb image quality

Remarkably reliable subject detection autofocus

Cons:

Huge, complex, and often incomprehensible menus

No in-camera raw conversion

The Sony Alpha A7R V features the same sensor and core imaging specs as its predecessor, the well-regarded Sony Alpha A7R IV, but almost everything else has been updated and improved. Key improvements include enhanced subject-detection autofocus system that’s capable of recognising a wider range of subjects, powered by a new AI processing unit – so you can capture a wide range of subjects as well as static landscapes (fast-moving birds and animals, for instance).

The improved viewing experience will also come as good news to landscape photographers out in the field. The A7R V inherits the huge and detailed electronic viewfinder previously used by the Alpha 7S III and Alpha 1. This is complemented by a new, much more versatile screen design, which combines an up/down tilting mechanism with a fully articulating side hinge. The in-body image stabilisation has been uprated too – it now delivers up to 8 stops of shake reduction in CIPA standard tests, compared to 5.5 stops on the older model. Again, very useful for longer landscape exposures if you don’t have a tripod with you.

Sony has been making full-frame E-Mount cameras since 2013, so as you’d expect there’s a vast array of lenses available, with high-quality options available from Sony, as well as a number of other options from Sigma, Zeiss, Tamron, Tokina and others. You can choose from a number of ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses, such as the Sony FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS (£1049), or the newer more compact FE PZ 16-35mm F4 (£1300) as well as many prime lens options.

Read our Sony Alpha A7R V review.

Best for: Sony fans, wide lens choice, high-resolution

Nb. A second-hand or value choice could be the Sony Alpha A7R III, with 42MP sensor, it still offers high-resolution, but is much more affordable. Prices will also be coming down on the Sony Alpha A7R IV.

Best landscape camera for maximum resolution:

Fujifilm GFX100S – £5,499 / $5,999 body only

At a glance:

102MP medium-format sensor

In-body image stabilisation

ISO50 to ISO102,400 (extended)

Top display screen

Weather-sealed

Pros:

Amazing image quality and resolution

Relatively compact for medium format

Cons:

Unavoidably expensive

Fujifilm’s GFX100S features an impressive 102MP medium-format sensor, at a previously unheard of price, seriously challenging how much a medium format camera normally costs. You’ll also find that it’s packed into a camera body that’s similar in size to a Digital SLR, making this a seriously impressive bit of kit, considering the size, and what it is capable of.

Image quality is impressive, and the camera makes it easier to achieve great results, thanks to the camera’s built-in in-body image stabilisation. The camera also delivers excellent dynamic range, as well as extremely pleasing colour reproduction, thanks to Fujifilm’s film simulation modes.

For those that want even more resolution, then there’s a multi-shot mode available for 400MP images, but like the Sony A7R IV, these need to be merged together on a computer, and any movement in the scene is going to ruin the shot, so think of this as useful for mostly still life work.

There’s a range of GF mount lenses, and there’s a 0.79x crop factor, so the GF 23mm f4 (£2399) lens is equivalent to 18mm (in 35mm terms), and the GF 30mm F3.5 (£1649) is equivalent to 24mm. There’s also a GF 32-64mm F4 (£2149), equivalent to 25-51mm, and it’s the widest zoom lens currently available from Fujifilm in GF mount.

Read our full Fujifilm GFX100S review to see more.

Best for: Ultimate resolution thanks to 102MP sensor

Best budget medium format camera for landscapes:

Fujifilm GFX50S II – £3,499 / $3,999 body only

At a glance:

50MP medium-format sensor

In-body image stabilisation

ISO50-102,400 (extended)

Top display screen

Weather-sealed

Pros:

Effective in-body stabilisation

High-res viewfinder

Price competitive with full-frame

Cons:

System lenses are pricey

Medium format cameras used to cost an arm and a leg, so it’s incredible to think that you can purchase a brand-new medium format camera for £3500 body only in the form of the GFX50S II. In order to make the GFX system more affordable, the GFX50S II was introduced with a new budget lens, the GF 35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR zoom lens (£849 lens only, or £3900 as GFX50S II kit with lens), which gives a 28-55mm equivalent.

Despite the lower price, it’s difficult to see where the camera is lacking, as the camera features a 51.4MP medium format sensor, in-body image stabilisation, a high-resolution electronic viewfinder (3.69m dots, 0.77x magnification), and a 3.2inch 2.35m dot tilting touchscreen. The price makes it competitive with high-resolution full-frame mirrorless cameras, and really does make medium format an option.

However, one thing to be aware of is the price of wide-angle lenses, as most GF-mount lenses are more expensive than the 35-70mm lens designed for this camera model, particularly if you’re looking for a wide-angle lens, with the GF 30mm F3.5 being £1649, and equivalent to 24mm.

Read our full Fujifilm GFX50S II review.

Best for: Medium-format on a budget

Best landscape camera for hiking and all-weather

OM System Olympus OM-1 – £1999 / $2,199 body only

At a glance:

20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor

Weather-sealed (IP53 rating*)

In-body image stabilisation

5.76m dot electronic viewfinder (EVF)

Compact body and lenses

Pros:

Class-leading weather sealing

Built-in Live ND filter

80MP high-res mode works handheld

Cons:

Built around small sensor

The OM System Olympus OM-1 offers an impressive IP53 weather-sealed rating, when used with compatible lenses, giving this camera system some of the best weather-sealing of any current model. This feature, plus clever computational features make this camera more suited to landscape photography than it may appear on first glance.

You’ll find Live-ND built-in (up to ND64), which lets you use a slower shutter speed, without the need to attach an ND filter on the lens. There’s also in-camera focus stacking, in-camera high-res multi-shot (50MP handheld, up to 80MP with a tripod), HDR, timelapse, plus live composite / bulb modes for low-light shooting, as well as Starry Sky AF. As with other high-res multi-shot modes it’s best for static scenes, but there is a handheld mode, and we had success shooting outdoors with the camera.

As the camera is part of the Micro Four Thirds system, introduced in 2008, alongside Panasonic, there is perhaps the widest range of lenses available for any mirrorless system, with ultra-wide-angle lenses available from both Olympus and Panasonic, with multiple zoom lens options, as well as primes. There are also third party lenses available from Sigma, Laowa, Tamron, Samyang, and many others. Have a look at some of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Read our full OM-System OM1 review to learn more about this clever camera.

Best for: Those who want full control, but also want a small weather-sealed camera system

Best Pentax camera for landscape photography

Pentax K-1 II – £1,899 / $1,799 body only

At a glance:

36MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Weather-sealed

Innovative tilting screen

Wide range of K-mount lenses

In-body image stabilisation

Pros:

Very good weather sealing

Rich lens catalogue

Cons:

Not as feature-rich as Canon/Nikon

The Pentax K-1 II, and the original Pentax K-1, both offer a 36MP full-frame CMOS sensor, along with Pentax’s excellent build quality and ergonomics. The camera is weather-sealed, features an optical viewfinder, and an innovative tilting screen on the back. Using the Pentax K-mount you can use a vast range of lenses, dating back to 1975.

Speaking of lenses, there are a number of new full-frame lenses from Pentax, including the Pentax-D FA HD 24-70mm f2.8 ED SDM WR (£1179). Care needs to be taken when choosing a lens, as many of Pentax’s lenses are designed for Pentax APS-C DSLRs. There’s also support from third parties, including Samyang, and Irix, who offer a number of different ultra-wide-angle lenses, although it’s worth noting that the majority of these are manual focus only.

Best for: Pentax fans, K-mount lenses

Best compact camera for landscape photography

Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III – £1,139 / $999

At a glance:

24MP APS-C CMOS sensor

24-70mm equivalent lens

ISO100 to ISO25,600

Weather-sealed

Compact camera

If you’re looking for something pocketable, and don’t want to worry about changing lenses, then the Canon Powershot G1 X Mark III is a compact option, with a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, and a 24-70mm equivalent zoom lens, with an f/2.8-5.6 aperture, as well as optical image stabilisation. There’s full manual controls, as well as raw shooting, although it’s worth noting that battery life is quite short, so a spare battery is highly recommended. Despite being a compact camera, you’ll find a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF), plus a full-articulated 3inch touchscreen.

Read our full Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III review.

Best for: Those that want a pocketable all-in-one camera

