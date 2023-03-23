Kingsley Singleton helps you find the best lens for landscape photography in this essential guide to the best wide zooms for every system.

We’ll serve you a spoiler up top – the best lens for landscape photography is almost always going to be a wide-angle zoom lens. A good zoom provides the best balance between optical quality and versatility, both of which you need when shooting landscapes. Having a wide-angle perspective, meanwhile, helps you cram as much of the vista before you into the frame as possible.

While a prime delivers more bang for your buck in terms of optical quality and maximum aperture, the expansive nature of the landscape means it’s hard to change perspective by just moving your feet if the framing isn’t right. You could carry a bag full of primes of course, but this will be heavy, and it may be difficult to change lenses safely if the weather is poor. With a simply twist of a good zoom, you can line up your framing just to where you want it.

In this guide, we’ve picked out the best wide-angle zooms for all the major systems on the market. Whether you shoot with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm or anything else, there should be an exceptional landscape lens here for you. Check out our guide to the best cameras for landscape photography if you need to build up the other half of your system too – and now, let’s dig a little deeper into what makes for a perfect landscape lens.

How to choose the best lens for landscape photography

Wide-angle zooms come in all shapes, sizes and prices, so it can be difficult to know which to choose. What’s also often important to landscapers is a combination of light weight, ease of use, and image sharpness. Light weight because you don’t want to lug it about, ease of use because you may be wearing gloves (a good control ring is your friend here), and image sharpness because you’ll often be stopping down to capture as much detail as possible.

It’s also worth looking out for weather sealing, so that a little rain doesn’t put a premature end to your whole shoot. Also, pay attention to the filter compatibility. Many ultra-wide lenses can’t take front-mounted filters at all because of their bulbous front element, while others will require ones with a sizeable filter thread. Filters can be hugely important in landscape work, so it’s worth thinking about the filter setup when you buy a lens. Check out our guide to the best filters for landscape photography to get an idea of the kinds you might use.

Wide-angle zooms aren’t always the fastest, which generally isn’t a problem as you’ll likely be working at narrower apertures for landscapes anyway. However, if you’re prepared to pay extra, you can get large-aperture wide-angle zooms for working in low light. There are also a few features you probably don’t need to worry about, like image stabilisation, as landscape photographers tend to work on tripods.

So without further ado, here are our recommendations for the best lenses for landscape photography:

Best Canon APS-C landscape lens: Canon EF-S 10-22mm f/3.5-4.5 USM

At a glance:

Construction: 13 elements, 10 groups

Weight: 385g

Street price: £579 / $704

This wide-angle zoom is designed for Canon cameras with an APS-C sensor, like the Canon EOS 90D or 250D. It gives a view similar to a 16-35mm lens on a full-frame body, so there’s plenty of options for big scenes. And being made to be compact and lightweight at only 83.5×89.8mm and 385g, it’s a great choice for landscape photographers who’re doing extensive hiking.

This doesn’t come at the expense of image quality though, with the lens using a Super Spectra coatings that combats ghosting and flare to keep images clear and contrasty. As a bonus, its minimum focusing distance of 24cm means you can achieve sumptuous foreground textures.

Pros:

Compact and lightweight

Very good contrast and sharpness

Close focusing distance

Cons:

Not weather sealed

Best Canon full-frame landscape lens: Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM

At a glance:

Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups

Weight: 1,180g

Street price: $2,899 / £3,099

This is the world’s widest rectilinear zoom lens – meaning it renders straight lines as appearing straight, unlike a fisheye which will curve them. The Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM is an outstanding achievement in the field of how much you can cram into a frame, and there really isn’t a lens to match it, in or out of the Canon ecosystem. The image quality is absolutely sublime, and the build of the lens as solid as you’d expect from an L-series optic. And while that bulbous front element precludes the attachment of screw-in filters, it is possible to drop in rear filters via a dedicated adapter from LEE Filters.

Of course, that will add to the already considerable outlay you’ll incur for the Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM. There’s no sugar-coating it – this is an expensive lens. The fact that it’s such a unique proposition is likely why it has so stubbornly held onto its high price in all the years since its release. With that said, if your budget stretches this far, the Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM really is worth it. And not just for Canon DSLR users – there isn’t an equivalent to this lens in the RF range, so EOS R users should definitely consider adapting it (though again, that’ll cost you). If it’s too much, consider the Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM. It’s still expensive, but you know, less so.

Pros:

One-of-a-kind rectilinear wide-angle

Exceptional build quality

Can take rear filters via adapter

Truly remarkable image quality

Cons:

Very expensive

Read our Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM review.

Best RF-mount landscape lens: Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM

At a glance:

Construction: 16 elements, 12 groups

Weight: 540g

Street price: £1749 / $2128

If you’ve moved to Canon’s stunning RF-mount cameras and want a lightweight full frame wide-angle zoom, look no further than the RF 14-35mm f4 L IS USM; a lens that really shows the benefits of the new system. The 14mm end adds incredible drama to landscapes, but step into the zoom and there’s plenty of scope for tighter framing.

With a constant f/4 aperture, it still has low-light potential, while the optical construction is exemplary with three aspherical and three ultra-low dispersion elements giving superb sharpness and distortion control.

If you need to work handheld, there’s a highly effective 5.5-stop Image Stabilizer that will increase to a heady 7 stops when fitted to a EOS-R camera with IBIS. Weighing 540g and measuring 84.1×99.8mm it’s highly portable and weather sealed, too.

Pros:

Very effective stabilisation

Weather sealed

Superb sharpness

Cons:

Expensive

See more details on the Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM

Best Nikon DSLR landscape lens: Nikon AF-S 16-35mm f/4G ED VR

At a glance:

Construction: 17 elements, 12 groups

Weight: 680g

Street price: £1149 / $1398

Launched over a decade ago, this full-frame (FX) lens is still a superb landscape option. It was the world’s first ultra wide-angle zoom to offer optical stabilisation and is rated at four stops, so very useful in a handheld squeeze, while the f/4 aperture is constant throughout the zoom.

The lens provides excellent sharpness and distortion free images thanks to its three aspherical and two extra-low dispersion elements, while Nikon’s legendary Nano Crystal Coating ensures superb clarity.

It also has a nine bladed diaphragm which is rounded to give softer and more natural rendering to landscape details and highlights, and at 680g and 82.5x125mm it can save size and weight in a backpack compared to the faster but larger, heavier and more expensive 14-24mm f/2.8. And still offers great build and weather sealing.

Pros:

Lovely nine-blade diaphragm

Very good image quality

Optical stabilisation

Cons:

Sharper lenses have come out since

Best APS-C Nikon landscape lens: Nikon 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6 G AF-P DX VR

At a glance:

Construction: 14 elements, 11 groups

Weight: 230g

Street price: £309 / $376

If you’re using a Nikon DSLR with an APS-C format sensor (Nikon’s DX range) the Nikon 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6 G AF-P DX VR can open up a world of landscape opportunities beyond the grasp of a standard zoom.

Giving an equivalent 15-30mm view, at 230g and 77x73mm lens is seriously tiny, making it suitable for the most arduous hikes. But just because it’s small, it doesn’t skimp on the image quality. This lens uses three aspherical lens elements within its construction to give rich, natural colour and excellent sharpness.

There’s no weather sealing but it does have Vіbrаtіоn Rеduсtіоn rated at 3.5 stops, so if you’re travelling without a tripod, sharp shots are still achievable at slower speed. There’s also a handy 22cm closest focusing for close up details. Check your Nikon DX camera is compatible as it won’t work fully on all of them.

Pros:

Small and portable

Very good sharpness

Vibration Reduction to 3.5 stops

Cons:

No weather seals

Here’s what we thought of the Nikon 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6 G AF-P DX VR

Best Nikon Z landscape lens: Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S

At a glance:

Construction: 14 elements, 12 groups

Weight: 485g

Street price: £1349 / $1641

Perfectly illustrating the appeal of Nikon’s excellent mirrorless Z Series, the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S brings superb image quality in a package that’s far smaller and lighter than its FX forebears. It weighs only 485g, measures 89x85mm thanks to a retracting design and is the widest Nikon full frame lens to allow screw-on filters, taking 82mm models.

As one of the Z Series’ S line it also has top-notch optics, with no less than four extra-low dispersion and four aspherical elements, plus Nikon’s anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coat.

There’s no optical image stabilisation, but all the full-frame Z cameras have that in the body, keeping the lens’s footprint even smaller. And if you’re shooting landscapes in harsh conditions or poor weather, it’s weather sealed against drips and dust.

Pros:

Excellent optical quality

Weather sealed

Allows screw-on filters

Cons:

Some noticeable vignetting

Read our review of the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4

Best professional Nikon Z landscape lens: Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

At a glance:

Construction: 16 elements, 11 groups

Weight: 650g

Street price: £2,119 / $2,296

If you’re looking for the best of the best and are less concerned with cost-saving, then the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S should be right up your alley. The ‘S’ designation means it’s a premium Z-mount lens, designed for serious enthusiast and professional users who don’t want to compromise on optical quality. And as such, it delivers – in our review, we found the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S to be capable of producing images with absolutely stunning sharpness, in a range of situations.

What’s more, it’s both lighter and more compact than pairing the Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f2.8 G with an adapter, making it a good excuse for Z-mount users to go all in and opt for the native lens. While there is some distortion evident if you leave it uncorrected, there’s no reason you ever would leave it uncorrected, with Nikon’s automatic correction profiles ready and able to swoop in and take care of matters.

Pros:

Exceptional image quality

Lighter than F-mount equivalent

Customisable control ring

Cons:

Very expensive

Control ring can be over-sensitive

Read our review of the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

Best Sony landscape photography lens: Sony FE 12-24mm F4 G

At a glance:

Construction: 17 elements, 13 groups

Weight: 565g

Street price: £1399 / $1702

Offering the widest view of any Sony full-frame wide-angle zooms, you might expect the FЕ 12-24mm F4 G to be big and heavy, but not a bit of it. Like Sony’s exemplary Alpha cameras this is a lens built with a low profile, but still offers peak quality via its four aspherical, one super extra-low dispersion and three extra-low dispersion elements, plus a Nano AR coating to suppress reflections.

It won’t take front filters, so an adapter holder is required, and though there’s no optical image stabilisation, that comes as standard in the Alpha bodies. The f/4 aperture brings some starry-sky possibilities, and at 565g and 87х117.4mm it’s a great option when space is tight, while its all-weather construction means you can keep shooting in some pretty foul conditions.

Pros:

Incredibly compact for its type

All-weather construction

Excellent image quality

Cons:

Won’t take filters

Read our review of the Sony FE 12-24mm F4 G lens

Best L-mount landscape lens: Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 DG DN C

At a glance:

Construction: 16 elements, 11 groups

Weight: 450g

Street price: £749 / $911

Designed for full-frame Sony E-mount and L-mount cameras, the 16-28mm f/2.8 DG DN C is an exceptionally small, light, fast and versatile wide-angle zoom.

It promises very low distortion and edge-to-edge sharpness, via five FLD and four aspherical lens elements, and uses an internal zoom mechanism, there’s no extension of the front element, perfect for use with polarising filters or holders.

It takes an affordable 72mm fit for filters. The lens is backpack ready at just 100.6mm long and weighs only 450g, while offering dust and splash resistance. We reviewed this lens recently, and were impressed more than anything by the sheer value for money it offers. Landscape shooters using L-mount or full-frame E-mount cameras really should give this lens serious consideration. Its sharpness is great right across the frame, and it’s physically well-balanced, too.

Pros:

Excellent value

Lightweight and portable

Very good sharpness

Cons:

No aperture ring

Not fully weather sealed

Read our full Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 DG DN C review

Best Sony APS-C landscape lens: Sony E 10-18mm F4 OSS

At a glance:

Construction: 18 elements, 8 groups

Weight: 225g

Street price: £629 / $765

If you shoot landscapes on a Sony mirrorless camera with an APS-C format sensor like the A6400 or A5100, you’ll want an equally small, lightweight but dependable wide-angle zoom. The 10-18mm F4 OSS is just that, offering a streamlined design that’s still weather sealed. At 225g and 70х63.5mm it’s genuinely pocket sized, so can be brought along as the accompaniment to a standard zoom, and it takes 62mm filters and adapter rings, which keeps space – and cost – down, too.

Its constant aperture means shutter speed and ISO can be kept consistent across the 15-27mm equivalent range, perfect for manual working, and it has a four-stop optical stabiliser for hasty handheld landscapes if required.

Pros:

Very small and light

Constant f/4 aperture

Four-stop stabiliser

Cons:

Not weather sealed

Corner sharpness so-so

Best Fujifilm landscape lens: Fujifilm XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR

At a glance:

Construction: 14 elements, 10 groups

Weight: 385g

Street price: £949 / $1154

Recently updated to include weather sealing, an upgraded aperture ring and more effective stabilisation, the XF10-24mm F4 R OIS WR is our pick of wide-angle zooms for X Series landscapers.

With an equivalent view of 15-36mm it’s a highly versatile package and gives a constant f/4 aperture across the range. The updated aperture ring has a lock to prevent accidental shifts in the diaphragm, while it Optical Image Stabilizer gets an additional stop over the previous 10-24mm model, and will go higher with IBIS-equipped X Series bodies like the X-T4 and X-H2S.

At 77.6х87mm and 385g it’s highly portable, but that doesn’t mean any compromise in optical quality with four aѕрhеrісаl and four extra-low dispersion elements. While this is a fairly minor upgrade on the previous version of this lens, as we pointed out in our review, landscape photographers will appreciate the addition of weather-sealing, which justifies the extra cost outlay.

Pros:

Weather sealed

Excellent image quality

Optical Image Stabilizer

Cons:

On the pricey side

Low frequency clicking of the diaphragm blades

Read our Fujifilm XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR review

Best Micro Four Thirds landscape lens: Panasonic 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH Vario

At a glance:

Construction: 15 elements, 10 groups

Weight: 315g

Street price: £899 / $1093

Covering 16-36mm in old money, the Panasonic 8-18mm f/2.8-4 gives some superb low-light landscape options for Micro Four Thirds shooters, while sticking to all the things that make the format so attractive for adventure photography.

At 315g and 73x88mm it’s bag or pocket friendly, but also weather sealed. The lens has an optical construction of 15 elements іn 10 groups with one aspherical extra-low dispersion, three regular аѕрhеrісаl, two extra-low dispersion and one ultra-high refractive indех elements in the light path, all of which adds up to some beautifully sharp and distortion free results.

The minimum focus of 23cm also brings foreground details like flowers and sandy patterns up close for landscapes.

Pros:

Excellent sharpness

Good in low light

Very portable

Cons:

Premium price tag

Max aperture not constant

Read more on the Panasonic 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH Vario. lens

Best Olympus landscape lens: Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO

At a glance:

Construction: 14 elements, 11 groups

Weight: 534g

Street price: £1059 / $1288

A smart, lightweight evolution of Olympus’s original Four Thirds wide-angle zoom, the ED 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO is a slip of a thing in comparison. At 534g and 78.9×105.8, it’s larger than some options, but still highly portable, with the benefit of a fast f/2.8 aperture setting throughout, which makes a great choice for nightscapes.

The lens delivers splendid sharpness from its 14 element, 11 group construction, and its seven bladed aperture gives beautiful sunstars.

Weatherproofed, though with a protruding front element that needs a bit of caution in use, and an adapter to mount filters, one of this lens’s trump cards is its incredible minimum fосuѕing dіѕtаnсе of just 20сm from giving some superbly exaggerated foregrounds.

Pros:

Excellent sharpness

Seven-blade aperture

Constant f/2.8

Cons:

Vulnerable protruding front element

Sharpness suffers in corners

Read our full review of the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO lens

Best Pentax landscape lens: Pentax DA* HD 11-18mm f/2.8 ED DC AW

At a glance:

Construction: 16 elements, 11 groups

Weight: 704g

Street price: £1214 / $1477

Pentax produces some great lightweight DSLRs for landscaping and models like the K-3 Mark III have superb weather sealing. To match, check out the DA* HD 11-18mm f/2.8 ED DC AW, with its dustproof, weather-resistant construction letting you keep on shooting in atmospheric rain or mist, or close to water without worry.

Its ultra-wide view gives an equivalent 17-27.5mm and despite having a fast f/2.8 aperture it comes in at a reasonable 704g and 90x100mm, keeping load reasonable. It also has a very handy Focus Clamp mechanism which lets users lock the point of focus for multiple exposures, bracketing or starlit scenes.

Pros:

Tough build

Fairly light

Useful Focus Clamp

Cons:

Soft in the corners

One of the pricier Pentax lenses

Best APS-C DSLR landscape lens: Tokina Atx-I 11-20mm F2.8 CF

At a glance:

Construction: 14 elements, 12 groups

Weight: 570g

Street price: £529 / $399

This ultra-wide zoom for APS-C bodies is available in Canon EF-S and Nikon F mounts, and with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 it’s a great tool for low-light landscape work, including Milky Way shots and aurora shots, or for general scenes, too.

The focal lengths make it versatile, while it uses three aspherical and three super-low dispersion elements to provide edge-to-edge sharpness and excellent contrast.

The 28cm minimum focus isn’t as close as some, but it takes front filters, with an 82mm size, and has an internal focusing design, so the front element won’t rotate, which is helpful while using a polariser or holder.

Pros:

Very good sharpness and contrast

Internal focusing mechanism

Great in low light

Cons:

Requires big (read: expensive) filters

Longer close focus distance

Best mirrorless APS-C landscape lens: Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD

At a glance:

Construction: 12 elements, 10 groups

Weight: 335g

Street price: £819 / $996

A premium lightweight wide-angle zoom designed for Sony E-Mount APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD offers a great mix of image quality image, portability and performance.

The constant f/2.8 keeps settings consistent throughout the zoom and is great for low-light work, while the lens uses two glass moulded aspherical elements, as well as one extra-low dispersion and two low dispersion elements for edge-to-edge sharpness.

Despite all this – and being weather sealed – it’s only 335g in weight while measuring 72х86.2mm. And for those who want closeups, there’s an impressive minimum focus of just 15cm at 11mm giving a magnification of 0.25x.

Pros:

Very light and weather sealed

Does well in low light

Close focusing distance

Cons:

No stabilisation

Pricey for third party

Read the full spec of the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD

Text by Kingsley Singleton, with contributions from Jon Stapley

