When Fujifilm introduced its GFX medium-format mirrorless system in 2016, the aim was to deliver cameras that surpassed the image quality achievable using full-frame models. But while it’s fair to say that the original GFX 50S and the later GFX 100 succeeded on those terms, they lagged behind when it came to speed and autofocus. With the new Fujifilm GFX100 II, the firm is aiming to close that gap and make the camera a true all-rounder, so owners shouldn’t feel any need to keep a second system to cover for its weaknesses. This means it looks set to be one of the best Fujifilm cameras yet.

The GFX100 II is a hefty camera, but it’s smaller than the original GFX100 (left). Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm GFX100 II at a glance:

$7499 / £6,999 body-only

102MP 44x33mm BSI-CMOS sensor

ISO 80-12,800 (standard)

Up to 8fps shooting

9.44m-dot, 1.0x, OLED viewfinder

2.36m-dot, 3.2in, 3-way tilt screen

8K 24p, 4K 60p, Full HD 120p video recording

At $7499 / £6,999 body-only, the GFX100S II is a high-end professional tool. As such, it’s a replacement for the current Fujifilm GFX100 rather than the smaller, more affordable GFX100S. It brings significant updates over both, with a new sensor and Fujifilm’s latest subject detection autofocus, powered by the latest X-Processor 5. It also appears to have fixed the handling flaws that beset the GFX100.

Fujifilm GFX100S II: Features

Let’s look at what the GFX100 II has to offer. Fujifilm says its new GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor has been completely redesigned, with an increased light-gathering ability enabling a base sensitivity of ISO 80, compared to ISO 100 before. This promises lower noise and increased dynamic range. At the other end of the scale, its top standard sensitivity is ISO 12,800, with extended settings up to ISO 102,400 available.

Fujifilm has fitted the GFX100 II with a new, completely redesigned 102MP medium format sensor. Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm has significantly improved the continuous shooting speed, up to 8 frames per second with autofocus, compared to 5fps on the GFX100. What’s more, this comes with a sizeable buffer of 300 frames in raw, dropping to 75 when shooting raw + JPEG pairs. This should make the GFX100 II a considerably better option for shooting fast-moving subjects.

The sensational 9.44m-dot, 1.0x viewfinder is removable, but not compatible with previous GFX models. Credit: Andy Westlake

On this note, the camera also gains Fujifilm’s latest autofocus system, including subject recognition alongside the usual face and eye detection. Available options are Animal, Bird, Automobile, Motorcycle & Bike, Airplane, and Train. However, there’s no option for the camera to switch between these subject types automatically.

Two card slots are provided, one for CFexpress Type B and the other for UHS-II SD. You can also see the headphone socket. Credit: Andy Westlake

The new sensor and faster processor also bring a considerable step up in video capability, with the camera capable of shooting in 8K resolution at 30fps. It also boasts internal 4K 60P recording in 4:2:2 10-bit colour. Using the F-Log2 profile in Dynamic Range Priority mode, Fujifilm is promising 14+ stops of dynamic range. AF tracking is also available during recording.

Here you can see the camera’s ethernet, microphone, full-size HDMI and USB-C ports. Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm has added support for a range of cine lenses with different image circles used via mount adapters, including Premista, 35mm, and anamorphic formats. The camera supports internal Apple ProRes recording and can output RAW video to an external recorder via its full-size HDMI socket, in either ProRes or BlackMagic format. An ethernet port allows footage to be uploaded to cloud platforms such as Frame.io.

Fujifilm’s familiar NP-W235 battery provides 540 shots per charge. Credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm’s usual set of excellent Film Simulation modes is joined by a new Reala Ace option, which has similar tonality to the Standard/Provia mode, but lower colour saturation. In-body stabilisation promises up to 8 stops of shake suppression, dropping to 5.5 stops with telephoto lenses. Power is provided by Fujifilm’s usual NP-W235 battery, promising 540 shots per charge.

Fujifilm GFX100 II key features:

Modular: The viewfinder is removeable, while a vertical battery grip, cooling fan, and EVF tilt adapter are optional extras

The viewfinder is removeable, while a vertical battery grip, cooling fan, and EVF tilt adapter are optional extras Autofocus: The GFX100 II gains Fujifilm’s latest subject recognition system, as seen in its recent X-system models

The GFX100 II gains Fujifilm’s latest subject recognition system, as seen in its recent X-system models Viewfinder: The 9.44m-dot, 1.0x OLED viewfinder is the largest and most detailed we’ve ever seen

The 9.44m-dot, 1.0x OLED viewfinder is the largest and most detailed we’ve ever seen Storage: This is the first GFX model with a CFexpress Type B card slot, alongside UHS-II SD. Files can also be recorded to a USB-C SSD.

Fujifilm GFX100S II: Evolved design

In design terms, the GFX100 II resembles a beefed-up GFX100S, but with the modularity of the original GFX 50. The viewfinder can be removed and an optional adapter allows it to tilt through 90°. There’s an add-on vertical grip that perfectly replicates the main shooting controls, and a fan unit for extended video recording times. It’s a hefty beast, at 152.4 x 117.4 x 98.6 mm and 1030g with the viewfinder in place, and in your hand it feels extremely robust.

From the back the GFX100 II resembles the GFX100S, but with a beefed up, more purposeful design. Credit: Andy Westlake

The control layout is based on the GFX100S, with an exposure mode dial and two electronic dials for changing exposure settings. But it gains a set of three customisable function buttons behind the shutter release, whose current functions are shown on the large top-plate status display. Two more custom buttons are found on the front. This provides quick access to frequently used functions such as face detection or subject selection.

The screen tilts up, down and sideways, and pulls out further from the back compared to the GFX100. Credit: Andy Westlake

Perhaps the most striking feature when you pick up the camera is the viewfinder. This boasts 9.44m-dot resolution and 1x magnification, making for a huge and highly detailed view. Its refresh rate is 60 fps, but you can switch it up to 120fps at a lower 0.7x magnification. Below it, the 3.2in 2.36m-dot screen employs Fujifilm’s usual 3-way tilt design. But it can be pulled further out from the body compared to the GFX 100, so it’s not blocked by the viewfinder.

Fujifilm GFX100S II: First Impressions

It’s difficult to look at the Fujifilm GFX100 II and be anything but impressed. The spec sheet is big step forward, the body feels like a serious professional tool, and the viewfinder is absolutely sensation.

The optional VG-GFX II battery grip provides replicate controls for portrait-format shooting. Credit: Andy Westlake

Of course, the big question is how successful Fujifilm has been in its attempt to close the gap to pro-spec full-frame cameras in terms of speed and autofocus. We’ll look into this in more detail when we get our hands on the camera for a full review.

Fujifilm GFX100S II: Full Specifications